Paying ₹15,000/Month For A Flagship iPhone? Here’s The Bikes You’re Giving Up

Apple's latest iPhone launches have pushed smartphone prices into territory that would once have seemed reserved for cars and motorcycles. The iPhone Duo, Apple's new foldable, starts at ₹2,99,900 in India, while higher-end iPhone configurations can push the purchase price well beyond ₹3 lakh.

Apple also offers No Cost EMI on eligible models and cards, making a large upfront price feel considerably smaller when spread across monthly payments.

But there is another way to look at that monthly commitment. If you are paying ₹15,000 every month for 24 months, that's ₹3.6 lakh in total installments. And ₹3.6 lakh is enough to put a surprisingly good selection of two-wheelers within reach.

1. For Families: More Than One Two-Wheeler

For a family, the biggest advantage of this budget may not be buying one expensive motorcycle. A ₹3.6 lakh overall vehicle budget can potentially cover two practical scooters or a scooter and an entry-level motorcycle, depending on the models, financing and local on-road prices.

That could mean one scooter for a parent's daily commute and another for school runs or household errands. Alternatively, a family could combine a scooter with a motorcycle for longer commutes. The point is simple: instead of one premium smartphone serving one person, the same broad budget can provide mobility for multiple family members.

And there is room to think beyond the purchase price. Choosing more affordable two-wheelers could leave part of the budget available for fuel, insurance and routine servicing.

Best for: Families that need practical transportation for more than one rider.

2. For College Students: Two Affordable Bikes

For college students, the calculation can look very different. A ₹3.6 lakh total budget is enough to put two affordable motorcycles into consideration rather than spending the entire amount on one premium device. For example, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at ₹1.37 lakh ex-showroom, with higher variants going up to around ₹1.71 lakh.

A Royal Enfield Classic 350 is another possibility, with current ex-showroom prices in Delhi ranging from about ₹1.87 lakh to ₹2.23 lakh depending on the variant. Two would therefore move beyond ₹3.6 lakh at higher variants, but a single Classic 350 still leaves substantial room within the overall budget. That gives students an important alternative: one person's expensive gadget versus two machines that can actually get two people around.

Best for: Students or young riders who prioritise mobility and riding experience.

3. For Enthusiasts: Hello, 350cc and 650cc

For motorcycle enthusiasts, a ₹3.6 lakh overall budget opens up some exciting options. The Honda CB350 offers a 348cc engine with classic styling, while the Triumph Speed 400 brings a sportier 349cc package to the segment.

A 650cc motorcycle can also be within reach with the right down payment and financing plan, although on-road costs may push the total beyond ₹3.6 lakh. Either way, that ₹15,000 monthly commitment could go towards a motorcycle built for performance and weekend rides instead of another phone upgrade.

Best for: Riders who would rather spend their budget on performance, character and weekend rides.

What About the “No-Cost” EMI?

This is where buyers need to look beyond the headline monthly figure. A No Cost EMI generally means the interest component is offset or discounted as part of the offer, but buyers should still check the actual terms. Processing fees, taxes on applicable charges, down payments and other conditions can affect the final amount.

Apple currently advertises up to six months of No Cost EMI on eligible iPhone purchases, for example, but a 24-month gadget EMI may involve a different lender or card offer. So before comparing a ₹15,000 phone EMI with a motorcycle loan, compare the total amount payable, not just the monthly number.

Is the iPhone Worth ₹15,000 a Month?

That depends entirely on what you value. For someone who needs the latest smartphone technology, cameras and a foldable display, the iPhone Duo can justify its price. For someone who already has a perfectly capable phone, however, ₹15,000 a month represents a very different opportunity.

For a family, it could contribute towards multiple two-wheelers. For a student, it could go towards two affordable motorcycles. For an enthusiast, it can move the budget into 350cc territory and potentially towards a 650cc motorcycle with the right financing structure. ₹15,000 a month is still ₹15,000 a month, and what you choose to do with it can take you much further than you think.