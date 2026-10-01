Petrol Vs CNG Vs EV: What Is Cheapest To Run For 10,000, 20,000 And 30,000 Km?

Earlier, choosing a new car from the regional market meant going for either petrol or diesel. Today, you have a wider spread, with CNG and EV tech available, too. But it’s not just about looking at their charging rates or fuel prices and making a final decision; CNG and EV models actually ask for more ex-showroom upfront when you’re initially buying the vehicle.

So, naturally, to find out which powertrain type genuinely saves you money, you have to look at their total running cost over specific distances. For this, we have attempted to make a completely fair comparison here by using the Tata Tiago and the Tata Nexon (Tata Motors is the only manufacturer in India to offer cars with a petrol engine, a factory CNG kit and a pure electric powertrain under the same model nameplate).

Real-World Efficiency and Fuel Prices

We have discarded the official ARAI figures and used realistic mixed-driving efficiency estimates instead to match Tata’s real-world C75 test cycle for electric vehicles. Brochure figures are tested under strictly controlled laboratory conditions and rarely ever reflect what you really experience in heavy city traffic.

Here are the average fuel rates across major Indian cities:

Petrol: Rs.100 per litre

CNG: Rs.85 per kilogram

Electricity (Home Charging): Rs.8 per unit (kWh)

Tata Tiago Efficiency

The Tata Tiago is a lightweight, sub-four-metre hatchback meant mostly for urban commuting.

Petrol (1.2-Litre): Offers a real-world mixed mileage of roughly 15 kmpl, which means a running cost of Rs.6.66 per kilometre.

Offers a real-world mixed mileage of roughly 15 kmpl, which means a running cost of Rs.6.66 per kilometre. CNG (1.2-Litre iCNG): Returns roughly 20 km/kg in mixed city and highway use, working out to Rs.4.25 per kilometre.

Returns roughly 20 km/kg in mixed city and highway use, working out to Rs.4.25 per kilometre. EV (24 kWh battery): Provides 205 to 215 kilometres per charge. It means an efficiency of around 8.5 km/kWh and a running cost of just Rs.0.94 per kilometre.

Tata Nexon Efficiency

The Tata Nexon is a heavier compact SUV. It requires much more energy to move off the line.

Petrol (1.2-Litre Turbo): Has a real-world mixed mileage of 13 kmpl, i.e., Rs.7.69 per kilometre.

Has a real-world mixed mileage of 13 kmpl, i.e., Rs.7.69 per kilometre. CNG (1.2-Litre Turbo iCNG): India's first turbocharged CNG powertrain offers roughly 15 km/kg in daily driving, which brings the cost down to Rs.5.66 per kilometre.

India's first turbocharged CNG powertrain offers roughly 15 km/kg in daily driving, which brings the cost down to Rs.5.66 per kilometre. EV (45 kWh battery): The larger 45 kWh battery pack has a real-world range of 350 to 375 kilometres. You get an efficiency of 8.0 km/kWh, or exactly Rs.1.00 per kilometre.

Running Costs for 10,000 Kilometres

Let us consider a distance of 10,000 kilometres as a typical driving range for a year. It involves a daily office commute of 20 to 25 kilometres, combined with weekend mall visits and two or three intercity road trips.

Car Model Powertrain Type Fuel Cost for 10,000 km Savings Over Petrol Tata Tiago Petrol Rs.66,600 - Tata Tiago CNG Rs.42,500 Rs.24,100 Tata Tiago EV Rs.9,400 Rs.57,200 Tata Nexon Petrol Rs.76,900 - Tata Nexon CNG Rs.56,600 Rs.20,300 Tata Nexon EV Rs.10,000 Rs.66,900

At the 10,000-kilometre mark, you can see that a small hatchback like the Tiago, sticking to petrol, will ask for over Rs.66,000. Switching to CNG saves you roughly Rs.24,000. But if you plug the Tiago EV into a standard wall socket at home overnight, your annual fuel bill falls below Rs.10,000.

In the heavier Nexon SUV, the savings are even more pronounced. The Nexon EV saves you almost Rs.67,000 in energy costs compared to its turbo-petrol sibling.

Running Costs for 20,000 Kilometres

Hitting 20,000 kilometres on the odometer usually means two years for a standard user, or just one year for heavy commuters who drive over 50 kilometres every single day.

Car Model Powertrain Type Fuel Cost for 20,000 km Savings Over Petrol Tata Tiago Petrol Rs.1,33,200 - Tata Tiago CNG Rs.85,000 Rs.48,200 Tata Tiago EV Rs.18,800 Rs.1,14,400 Tata Nexon Petrol Rs.1,53,800 - Tata Nexon CNG Rs.1,13,200 Rs.40,600 Tata Nexon EV Rs.20,000 Rs.1,33,800

At 20,000 kilometres, petrol costs skyrocket. A Nexon petrol owner will have spent over Rs.1.5 lakh purely on fuel. At the same time, the Nexon EV owner has spent just Rs.20,000 on electricity.

And if you bought a Tata Tiago CNG, the Rs.48,200 you have saved in fuel at this point covers nearly half the initial price premium you paid over the standard petrol Tiago. The EV owner, meanwhile, is already sitting on over Rs.1.1 lakh in cash savings.

Running Costs for 30,000 Kilometres

By the time the odometer reaches past 30,000 kilometres, the vehicle has been thoroughly run-in and is likely entering its third year of ownership.

Car Model Powertrain Type Fuel Cost for 30,000 km Savings Over Petrol Tata Tiago Petrol Rs.1,99,800 - Tata Tiago CNG Rs.1,27,500 Rs.72,300 Tata Tiago EV Rs.28,200 Rs.1,71,600 Tata Nexon Petrol Rs.2,30,700 - Tata Nexon CNG Rs.1,69,800 Rs.60,900 Tata Nexon EV Rs.30,000 Rs.2,00,700

The Tata Nexon petrol has now burned through more than Rs.2.3 lakh worth of petrol. The Nexon EV has consumed a mere Rs.30,000 in electricity, about Rs.2 lakh less.

For the Tiago CNG, the Rs.72,300 saved compared to petrol means the factory CNG kit has practically recovered over three-quarters of its upfront premium. You will fully break even at around 39,500 kilometres, after which every single kilometre driven in the CNG car puts money directly back into your pocket.

The Hidden Factors: Servicing and Maintenance

However, fuel costs are only one side of the story. There’s also routine servicing and mechanical maintenance involved, which will influence the total cost of running a vehicle over 30,000 kilometres.

Petrol Maintenance: Modern naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines are quite reliable; they’re not that expensive to maintain. The usual servicing over 30,000 kilometres involves three oil changes, fresh oil filters, a cabin air filter and a set of spark plugs. You can expect to spend roughly Rs.15,000 to Rs.20,000 for this.

Modern naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines are quite reliable; they’re not that expensive to maintain. The usual servicing over 30,000 kilometres involves three oil changes, fresh oil filters, a cabin air filter and a set of spark plugs. You can expect to spend roughly Rs.15,000 to Rs.20,000 for this. CNG Maintenance: CNG is a dry fuel that runs hotter than petrol. So, factory-fitted CNG cars need relatively more maintenance. Alongside the standard petrol engine oil changes, you also have to replace the CNG filter cartridge frequently. Then the spark plugs wear out faster as well. The heavy CNG cylinder requires a mandatory hydro-testing certification every three years, which adds to the total cost. Over 30,000 kilometres, your CNG car will ask for 15 to 20 per cent more maintenance money than its petrol-powered sibling.

EV Maintenance: An EV is the absolute cheapest vehicle to service. There is no engine oil, no oil filter, no spark plugs, no clutch plate and no timing belt to replace. All that you need to do is a software diagnostic check, top up the battery coolant and check how good the brake pads are. And since EVs use regenerative braking to slow down, even the brake pads last much, much longer than they do on internal combustion cars. Over 30,000 kilometres, an EV demands about Rs.8,000 to Rs.10,000 in total workshop fees.

The Upfront Price Premium: Understanding the Break-Even Point

There’s also the showroom sticker price that needs to be kept in mind, something that influences the total value you end up paying for a new vehicle.

If you want a Tata Tiago, moving from the petrol engine to the dual-cylinder iCNG setup means you will have to pay roughly Rs.95,000 more. Going from a petrol Nexon to the turbocharged Nexon iCNG is Rs.1 lakh more expensive. Given the fuel savings we just calculated, a CNG buyer will break even on this upfront premium in around 40,000 to 50,000 kilometres of driving.

The Tata Nexon EV commands an ex-showroom premium of roughly Rs.2.5 lakh to Rs.3.5 lakh over a comparable petrol-automatic variant. However, because several Indian states offer concessional or zero road tax and registration charges on electric vehicles, the on-road price gap narrows considerably. Depending on your state of registration, you can expect to reach parity and recover that upfront delta in roughly 35,000 to 50,000 kilometres.

Then there is the matter of public fast charging as well. If you rely heavily on commercial DC fast chargers on the highway, you will have to pay between Rs.18 and Rs.24 per unit. At those rates, the running cost of an EV spikes to roughly Rs.2.50 to Rs.3.00 per kilometre, which increases the time it will take to break even.

Petrol, CNG or EV: Which Fuel Type Should You Buy?

Honestly, there is no single powertrain that perfectly suits every Indian driver. The cheapest car for a highway enthusiast may not be the cheapest car for an urban commuter at all.

If you keep your driving below 8,000 kilometres every year, stick to petrol. It has the lowest initial purchase price, the setup leaves your boot space entirely intact, and you also don’t have to worry about lining up at CNG pumps or searching for working EV charging stations. At low mileages, you do not drive enough to wholly recover the upfront premium that alternative fuels ask for.

But if your daily commute crosses 40 or 50 kilometres and you live in a city with a robust, well-distributed network of CNG stations, factory CNG can be considered a sensible middle ground. Vehicles like the Tiago iCNG and Nexon iCNG cut your fuel bills by nearly 40 per cent while keeping the safety net of a petrol tank untouched for unexpected highway road trips. And thanks to twin-cylinder packaging, you no longer have to give up your luggage boot to accommodate a gas tank.

However, if you have a dedicated parking spot at home where you can install a wall-box charger, and your monthly running is frequently over 1,500 kilometres, buying an EV can be the most logical decision. Yes, the showroom price tag is steep, but you’ll end up paying only Rs.1.00 per kilometre. You also benefit from zero engine vibration in heavy traffic, zero mechanical maintenance and completely silent, stress-free weekend city errands.