Pre-Owned Gen-3 Vs Gen-4 Honda City: Which One Delivers More Value for Money?
- 3rd-gen City: Best for budget-conscious petrol buyers who enjoy driving
- 4th-gen City: Better for families wanting more space, features and engine options
- Best value: Depends on the car's condition, service history and asking price, not just its age
What Is the Difference Between the 3rd-Gen and 4th-Gen Honda City?
The third-generation Honda City arrived in India in 2008, followed by the fourth generation in 2014. Both have a 1.5-litre petrol engine, but the newer generation introduced a diesel option, a CVT automatic for petrol buyers and a more spacious cabin.
|Feature
|3rd-Gen Honda City (2008–2014)
|4th-Gen Honda City (2014–2020)
|Petrol engine
|1.5L i-VTEC, naturally aspirated
|1.5L i-VTEC, naturally aspirated
|Petrol power
|116 bhp at 6,600 rpm
|117 bhp at 6,600 rpm
|Petrol torque
|146 Nm at 4,800 rpm
|145 Nm at 4,600 rpm
|Diesel option
|Not available
|1.5L i-DTEC, 99 bhp and 200 Nm
|Gearbox options
|5-speed manual; 5-speed torque-converter automatic
|Petrol: 5-speed manual or CVT; diesel: 6-speed manual
|Claimed petrol mileage
|Manual: approx. 16.8 km/l; automatic: 15.6 km/l
|Manual: approx. 17.4 km/l; CVT: 18 km/l
|Length
|4,420 mm
|4,440 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,550 mm
|2,600 mm, adding 50 mm
|Exterior styling
|Low-slung profile; three-slat chrome grille; predominantly halogen lighting
|Larger chrome grille; more substantial stance; LED lighting elements on select facelift variants
|Rear-seat space
|Comfortable, but less rear knee room
|More rear knee room; better suited to family use
|Cabin features
|Simpler cabin; basic audio system; fewer convenience features
|Rear AC vents, automatic climate control and push-button start on select variants
|Infotainment
|Basic audio system; physical controls; USB/AUX on equipped variants
|7-inch touchscreen on select variants; navigation and reverse camera depending on trim
|Comfort and convenience
|More basic equipment; features vary by trim
|Sunroof, keyless entry and auto-folding mirrors on select variants
|Safety
|Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD, depending on variant and year
|Up to six airbags on select variants; ACE body structure and ISOFIX child-seat mounts
Also Read: Should You Buy A New Car Or A Used Car In 2026? The Real Financial Trade-Off
How Much Should You Pay for a Used Honda City?
These are indicative budgets, not fixed market prices. Check current 3rd-gen listings and 4th-gen listings to compare asking prices for similar variants and conditions.
|Used-car option
|Target price
|What to look for
|3rd-gen City (2012–2014)
|₹1.8 lakh–₹2.5 lakh
|V variant, manual or automatic, with a clean service history
|4th-gen City (2015–2018)
|₹4 lakh–₹6 lakh
|V or VX variant, petrol manual or CVT, with a clean accident history
Quick Tip Before Buying
Check the car's registration validity and local age-related restrictions, especially in Delhi-NCR. Also, compare prices for similar model years, variants and conditions instead of assuming one city is always cheaper than another.
Why Buy a 3rd-Gen Honda City?
The third-generation City is worth considering if you want a comfortable petrol sedan without spending as much on the purchase. Its 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine is responsive, refined and enjoyable to drive, particularly if you like a car that responds well when you accelerate. It also has a relatively straightforward petrol-only powertrain lineup, which keeps your choice simpler.
Here’s what makes it a good buy:
- Lower purchase price: Older examples generally cost less than comparable 4th-gen cars, leaving more room in your budget for repairs and maintenance.
- Enjoyable petrol engine: The i-VTEC suits buyers who enjoy responsive acceleration and a rev-happy engine.
- Comfortable ride: The suspension handles everyday city roads well when the components are in good condition.
- Simpler engine choice: You only need to consider petrol versions, rather than deciding between petrol and diesel.
However, the 3rd-gen City is now an older car, so condition matters more than the badge. Early examples may lack features you expect today, and worn suspension parts, ageing electrical components, interior rattles or previous accident repairs can turn a cheap purchase into an expensive one.
Also Read: How To Prepare Your Car Before Selling It To Get Maximum Resale Value
Why Buy a 4th-Gen Honda City?
The fourth-generation City is the more practical choice if you want a sedan that feels more modern without moving to a newer generation. It introduced a diesel engine alongside the petrol i-VTEC, offered a CVT automatic for petrol buyers and improved rear-seat space. These changes make it better suited to families and buyers who regularly travel with passengers.
Here’s what makes it a good buy:
- More rear-seat space: Passengers get more room to stretch out, which helps on longer journeys.
- More powertrain choices: You can choose petrol manual, petrol CVT automatic or diesel manual versions, depending on the year and variant.
- More features: Later facelifted versions offer equipment such as LED lighting and an upgraded touchscreen, depending on the trim.
- Larger boot: The 4th-gen City offers a 510-litre boot, making it useful for family luggage and airport trips.
The petrol version is the better fit if you value refinement and a quieter cabin, while the diesel can suit frequent long-distance driving. However, the diesel engine is noisier than the petrol, and you should factor in your local vehicle-age restrictions before buying an older diesel car.
Which Honda City Offers Better Value for Money?
The answer depends on whether you want to minimise the purchase price or get more years of practical use from the car. A well-maintained 3rd-gen City can be a sensible buy if your budget is tight, while a clean 4th-gen example can justify its higher asking price through added space, features and transmission choices.
|Your priority
|Better choice
|Why
|Lowest purchase budget
|3rd-gen City
|Older examples usually have a lower entry cost
|Family use and rear-seat comfort
|4th-gen City
|More rear passenger space
|Petrol driving enjoyment
|Either
|Both use the 1.5-litre i-VTEC
|Automatic transmission
|4th-gen City
|Petrol CVT option
|Frequent highway travel
|4th-gen diesel, where suitable
|Diesel torque and fuel efficiency can suit longer runs
|Modern features
|4th-gen facelift
|More equipment on later variants
|Lower risk from age-related wear
|The best-maintained example
|Service history and condition matter more than generation
Used-car listings can help you understand current asking prices, but compare cars of similar model year, variant, kilometres driven and condition.
What Should You Check Before Buying Either Generation?
A used Honda City can look clean and still need expensive repairs, so take a proper test drive and arrange an independent inspection. The following checks are particularly useful for these generations.
- Service history: Look for regular servicing and invoices for major repairs.
- Engine condition: Start the car when cold and listen for persistent knocking, rattling or unusual noises.
- Gearbox: Check for smooth gear changes in manuals, and hesitation or abnormal behaviour in automatics.
- Suspension: Drive over uneven roads and listen for clunks or rattles.
- Air-conditioning: Confirm that the cabin cools properly, including when the car is stationary.
- Bodywork: Check for uneven panel gaps, paint differences and signs of accident repairs.
- Electronics: Test the windows, lights, dashboard warning lamps and infotainment system.
- Documents: Verify the registration certificate, insurance, service records and any outstanding loan or ownership issues.
The fourth-gen City also has reported infotainment glitches and dashboard rattles, so check the screen and listen carefully on rough roads. For the third-gen, pay particular attention to age-related wear and missing maintenance records rather than assuming that a reliable engine makes the entire car trouble-free.
Also Read: Top Petrol Cars That Can Easily Cross 2 Lakh Kilometres With Proper Maintenance
So, Which Used Honda City Should You Buy?
Both the 3rd-gen and 4th-gen Honda City can be sensible used-car purchases, but the better value depends on your budget and expectations. The 3rd-gen City is worth considering if you want an affordable petrol sedan and find one with a strong service history. The 4th-gen City, meanwhile, offers more cabin space, a newer interior and a wider choice of engines and gearboxes, making it a more versatile option for everyday use.
However, neither generation is automatically the better deal simply because it costs less or is newer. Age-related repairs, maintenance records and the car's overall condition can make a significant difference to your ownership costs. Ultimately, the best-value Honda City is the one that fits your budget today without becoming an expensive repair project tomorrow.
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