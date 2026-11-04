Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Strong-Hybrid SUV Comparison
- The Duster Hybrid claims 29km/l, ahead of the Grand Vitara and Hyryder's 27.97km/l
- Its 157bhp combined output is higher than the 113bhp offered by both rivals
- Duster has a 372-litre boot and a lower top-spec price than the Grand Vitara and Hyryder
The Renault Duster is the latest addition to India's strong-hybrid SUV club, taking on two established rivals in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. All three models promise the efficiency benefits of a petrol-electric powertrain, but the Duster arrives with a larger engine, more combined power and a claimed fuel efficiency figure that is slightly higher than its rivals.
Renault claims the Duster Hybrid can deliver 29km/l, while the Grand Vitara and Hyryder share a hybrid powertrain with a claimed efficiency of 27.97km/l. The Duster also gets a larger boot and more ground clearance, although the Grand Vitara has a lower entry price. Here's how the three SUVs compare.
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Hyryder Hybrid: Price and variants
Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Evolution
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Techno
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|Emotion
|Rs 19.49 lakh
The Duster Hybrid is offered in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh and going up to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Emotion.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Delta+
|Rs 16.68 lakh
|Zeta+
|Rs 17.97 lakh
|Zeta+ (O)
|Rs 18.55 lakh
|Alpha+
|Rs 19.55 lakh
|Alpha+ (O)
|Rs 19.62 lakh
The Grand Vitara has the widest variant spread of the three, with five options. It is also the most affordable way into a strong-hybrid SUV here, starting at Rs 16.68 lakh.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|S Hybrid
|Rs 17.18 lakh
|G (O) Hybrid
|Rs 19.24 lakh
|V Hybrid
|Rs 19.99 lakh
The Hyryder is available in three hybrid variants, priced between Rs 17.18 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh. It is the most expensive of the three at both ends of the range.
The Duster, then, sits between its rivals on starting price, but has the lowest-priced top-spec version. Its Emotion variant costs Rs 19.49 lakh, undercutting the Grand Vitara Alpha+ (O) by Rs 13,000 and the Hyryder V by Rs 50,000. The Grand Vitara remains the choice for buyers looking to spend the least upfront, while the Duster makes a stronger case at the top of the range.
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Hyryder Hybrid: Engine and powertrain
|Specification
|Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
|Engine displacement
|1,789cc (1.8-litre)
|1,490cc (1.5-litre)
|1,490cc (1.5-litre)
|Engine configuration
|4-cylinder
|3-cylinder
|3-cylinder
|Maximum engine power
|108bhp
|91bhp
|91bhp
|Maximum engine torque
|175Nm
|122Nm
|122Nm
|Maximum combined system power
|157bhp
|113bhp
|113bhp
|Electric motor type
|Traction motor and starter-generator
|Electric motor
|AC synchronous motor
|Maximum motor power
|49bhp
|79bhp
|79bhp
|Maximum motor torque
|208Nm
|141Nm
|141Nm
|Battery capacity
|1.4kWh
|NA
|NA
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion
|Lithium-ion
|Lithium-ion
|Transmission
|AT
|CVT
|CVT
|Drive type
|2WD
|2WD
|2WD
|Claimed fuel efficiency
|29km/l
|27.97km/l
|27.97km/l
The Duster has a clear advantage in engine capacity and output. Its 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 108bhp and 175Nm, while the Grand Vitara and Hyryder use a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder unit that makes 91bhp and 122Nm.
The gap gets wider when you look at combined system output. The Duster's hybrid setup produces 157bhp, comfortably ahead of the 113bhp offered by both its rivals. It also has the highest claimed fuel efficiency at 29km/l, although the difference over the Grand Vitara and Hyryder is relatively small.
Interestingly, the electric motor figures tell a different story. The Maruti and Toyota have more powerful motors, rated at 79bhp and 141Nm, compared to the Duster's 49bhp and 208Nm motor. All three SUVs are front-wheel-drive models in the configurations listed here.
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Hyryder Hybrid: Dimensions
|Specification
|Renault Duster Hybrid
|Grand Vitara Hybrid
|Hyryder Hybrid
|Length
|4,346mm
|4,345mm
|4,365mm
|Width
|1,815mm
|1,795mm
|1,795mm
|Height
|1,694mm
|1,645mm
|1,645mm
|Wheelbase
|2,657mm
|2,600mm
|2,600mm
|Ground clearance
|212mm
|210mm
|210mm
|Boot capacity
|372 litres
|265 litres
|265 litres
|Fuel tank capacity
|50 litres
|45 litres
|45 litres
|Seating capacity
|5
|5
|5
The three SUVs are closely matched in length, with the Hyryder being the longest at 4,365mm. The Duster, however, is wider and taller than both rivals, and its 2,657mm wheelbase is longer by 57mm. It also has marginally more ground clearance at 212mm.
The more noticeable difference is in boot space. The Duster offers 372 litres, compared to 265 litres in both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder. It also gets a larger 50-litre fuel tank, against the 45-litre units in its rivals. All three have seating for five.
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Hyryder Hybrid: Features
Renault Duster Hybrid
The Duster gets full-LED headlamps on the Techno and higher variants, along with LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Inside, the equipment list includes a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, ventilated front seats, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging and dual-zone climate control. The top-spec Emotion also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a powered tailgate.
Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera. Cruise control is also part of the package.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid
The Grand Vitara gets LED headlamps, signature LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Its cabin features a 9-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT instrument display on selected variants, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, wireless charging and automatic climate control.
Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, reverse parking assist and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. The availability of TPMS, a rear camera and the exact ADAS package on the Strong Hybrid variants has not been confirmed in the supplied details.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
The Hyryder gets LED projector headlamps, twin LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. The cabin equipment list includes a 9-inch infotainment system on selected variants, a 7-inch TFT instrument display, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, wireless charging and automatic climate control.
Safety features include six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, hill-hold assist, TPMS and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. A 360-degree camera is available on selected variants, while hill-descent control is limited to the AWD version.
Which hybrid SUV makes more sense?
The Duster Hybrid has a strong case on paper. It offers the highest combined power, the best claimed fuel efficiency, more ground clearance and a considerably larger boot than either of its rivals. Its top-spec Emotion variant is also cheaper than the top-end Grand Vitara and Hyryder.
The Grand Vitara, meanwhile, has the lowest starting price and a wider choice of variants. The Hyryder is the most expensive of the three, although it shares its hybrid powertrain with the Maruti.
There is also the question of ownership. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have a wider service network across India, which could matter to buyers planning to keep their SUVs for several years. Renault will have to make a convincing case on that front.
For now, the Duster is the more appealing option if outright performance, space and equipment are high on the shopping list. The Grand Vitara remains the more accessible entry point, while the Hyryder has its work cut out against the Duster's pricing and specification sheet.
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