Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Iconic SUV Comeback Battle

For years, the Hyundai Creta has been the benchmark in India’s mid-size SUV segment, combining a wide powertrain and variant line-up with a long list of features. Maruti Suzuki then upped the ante with the Grand Vitara, bringing a strong-hybrid powertrain and impressive efficiency into the mix. Now, the original segment disruptor is back — the Renault Duster. With a bigger footprint, more powerful turbo-petrol engines, higher ground clearance and a strong equipment list, the new Duster has plenty going for it on paper. But how does it stack up against the two established players when it comes to specs, features, variants and price?

Dimensions And Practicality

The Renault Duster is the largest of the three on paper, measuring 4,346 mm long, 1,815 mm wide and 1,701 mm tall, with a 2,657 mm wheelbase. It also offers 212 mm of ground clearance and 518 litres of boot space up to the parcel shelf, or 700 litres up to the roof.

The Grand Vitara measures 4,345 mm long, 1,795 mm wide and 1,645 mm tall, with a 2,600 mm wheelbase.

While the Creta measures 4,330 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall, with a 2,610 mm wheelbase.

Winner: Duster for overall dimensions, ground clearance and boot space.

Engines And Performance

The Creta has the widest powertrain spread, with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing around 113 bhp and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel making around 114 bhp and 250 Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing around 158 bhp and 253 Nm. Gearbox choices include manual, iVT, automatic and 7-speed DCT depending on the engine.

The Grand Vitara gets a 1.5-litre petrol with around 103 bhp and 139 Nm, while its strong-hybrid powertrain produces a combined 114 bhp and 122 Nm, with a 5MT, 6AT or e-CVT depending on the version.

The Duster offers a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with around 99 bhp and 166 Nm, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with around 161 bhp and 280 Nm, with 6-speed manual and DCT options.

Winner: Creta for powertrain variety; Duster for maximum power and torque.

Fuel Efficiency And Powertrain Choice

The Grand Vitara has the strongest efficiency credentials, with the strong-hybrid version officially rated at 27.97 km/l, while the petrol manual and automatic versions are rated at 21.11 km/l and 20.58 km/l respectively. It also offers CNG and an AWD petrol variant. The Creta offers petrol and diesel powertrains, while the Duster is currently offered with turbo-petrol engines.

Winner: Grand Vitara for fuel efficiency and variety of fuel/drivetrain options.

Features And Technology

All three SUVs offer panoramic sunroofs, connected-car technology, automatic climate control, wireless charging and premium cabin features in their higher variants. The Creta goes particularly far with ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory, Bose eight-speaker audio, surround-view monitor, blind-spot view monitor and a dashcam.

The Grand Vitara offers ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, HUD, wireless charging and 8-way powered driver's seat in higher trims.

The Duster counters with a 10.1-inch openR link system with Google built-in, electric panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate and ventilated electric front seats.

Winner: Creta for the widest overall feature list.

Safety

The Creta comes with six airbags as standard and offers Level 2 ADAS, including forward collision avoidance, blind-spot collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic avoidance and more on higher variants.

The Grand Vitara also gets six airbags as standard along with ESP, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD and other standard safety equipment.

The Duster offers 17 ADAS functions, including adaptive cruise control, 360-degree 3D camera, active emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind-spot warning and traffic-sign recognition.

Winner: Duster on the number of ADAS functions, while Creta has the most comprehensive documented ADAS feature set.

Variants And Price

The Creta has 27 variants and is priced from Rs.10.91 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh ex-showroom. The Grand Vitara has 19 variants, with prices starting at Rs. 10.77 lakh and going up to around Rs. 19.77 lakh ex-showroom. The Duster starts at Rs.10.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 18.49 lakh ex-showroom, with five main trims — Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic — plus the special Iconic Launch Edition.

Winner: Duster for the lowest starting price; Creta for the widest variant range.

Verdict

Purely on paper, Creta wins for engine/gearbox choice, features and variant diversity; Grand Vitara wins for fuel efficiency, CNG, strong-hybrid and AWD availability; while Duster leads on dimensions, ground clearance, boot space, torque and entry price. Clearly if you want a diesel, the Creta is the only one offering that option. If Hybrids are your thing than again, the Grand Vitara is the only one offering a strong hybrid option. The Duster offers the most power, boot space and ground clearance and a hybrid option will be available soon which will change things a lot. But until then, you can choose one of these depending on your priority.