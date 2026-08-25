Royal Enfield GRRR Nights x Underground 2026: Growl Of The Guerrilla

Mumbai came alive with custom bikes, supercars, drift machines and non-stop stunt action at Royal Enfield’s GRRR Nights x Underground 2026. The rubber from the burnouts was still fresh, while Seedhe Maut kept the crowd entertained with their music. It was a Sunday packed with action, cars, motorcycles and entertainment.



The event was Royal Enfield’s biggest motorsport showcase yet, attracting more than 9,000 footfalls. Visitors could also take part in several activities, including my personal favourite: trying out a wheelie on the stationary wheelie-control training machine.

The Guerrilla 450 took centre stage in the stunt arena, with heavily modified examples performing wheelies, burnouts and stoppies. All the stunts were performed by professional riders.

For the car enthusiasts, Tapaswi Racing put on an impressive drifting show, shredding tyres and going sideways. It was easily one of the best drifting displays I have attended.

The event also featured a showcase of custom motorcycles by several popular custom shops like TNT Motorcycles, Autologue Design, and Bombay Custom Works, with builds ranging from choppers and roadsters to café racers.

The supercar section featured some seriously loud machines, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Nissan GT-Rs and Toyota Supras. There were not one, but three Toyota Supras, along with a Nissan R32 GT-R and a Nissan Silvia S14. The floor was literally rocked by these absolute gems of JDM culture.

The evening concluded with a performance by Seedhe Maut, adding the perfect soundtrack to an already action-packed event.

Bringing cars, motorcycles, EVs and even a tractor together under one roof made GRRR Nights × Underground 2026 a truly unique experience. It was a fitting showcase of automotive and motorsport culture, and honestly, one heck of a Sunday for any motorhead spent well.