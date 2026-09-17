Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin vs Jawa 42 All Stars: Best City Neo-Retro Bike?
- The bikes have very different approach to styling, performance and comfort.
- Hunter offers relaxed riding, while the Ronin packs versatility, and the Jawa has the highest performance.
- The ideal choice depends on your requirement on comfort, features, performance or character.
Neo-retro motorcycles have become increasingly popular in India. They offer the visual appeal of a classic motorcycle without giving up the convenience and usability expected from a modern bike. For riders looking for something stylish enough for the daily commute but capable of handling the occasional weekend ride, this is now one of the most interesting segments to consider.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin and Jawa 42 All Stars sit right in the middle of this space, but they go about it differently. The Hunter is the more relaxed and familiar option, the Ronin takes a modern and versatile approach, while the new Jawa brings a more performance-oriented character to the mix. So, which one is the best city neo-retro motorcycle?
1. Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The Hunter 350 remains Royal Enfield's most accessible motorcycles and has been designed with urban riding in mind. The 2026 update has also addressed some of the areas where the earlier Hunter needed improvement, including suspension and seat comfort, while adding an LED headlight, Tripper Pod navigation and a Type-C charging port.
The motorcycle is powered by Royal Enfield's 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motor isn't about outright performance; instead, it delivers a relaxed and tractable character that works well in everyday traffic.
The Hunter's biggest advantage is how easy it is to live with. Its compact dimensions, approachable riding position and strong low- and mid-range performance make it a natural fit for city riding. It also has the strongest brand presence of the three, which in all likeliness will matter to buyers looking for a classic Royal Enfield experience. While it’s the lightest motorcycle in RE’s portfolio, its downside is that it is the heaviest motorcycle here at 181 kg.
Also Read: 150 cc vs 250 cc Bikes: Which Is Actually Better for Weekend Highway Trips?
2. TVS Ronin
The TVS Ronin takes a somewhat different approach to the neo-retro formula. It combines a scrambler-inspired design with modern equipment and a riding position that works particularly well in the city. At 160 kg, it is significantly lighter than the Hunter, which also makes it easier to manoeuvre through traffic.
Power comes from a 225.9cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm. It gets a five-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, while the top variants also offer dual-channel ABS and Rain and Urban riding modes.
The Ronin's biggest strength is its versatility. The engine has a strong low- and mid-range character, while the upright riding position, USD fork and adjustable rear monoshock make it well suited to the realities of Indian city roads. Its connected digital instrumentation and relatively compact dimensions also give it a more modern feel than what its styling initially suggests.
3. Jawa 42 All Stars
The newly launched Jawa 42 All Stars is the newest motorcycle in this comparison and builds on the 42's classic design with a selection of new colour options. The All Stars Edition starts at Rs 1.85 lakh ex-showroom and is available in shades including Battle Green, Nebula Blue, Moss Grey, Ivory and Black.
Underneath the retro styling is a 294.72cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 26.94 bhp and 26.84 Nm. It gets a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch, giving it the strongest performance figures of the three motorcycles in this comparison.
That extra performance is the Jawa's biggest selling point. It feels like the choice for someone who likes the neo-retro look but doesn't want to compromise too much on performance. The six-speed gearbox also gives it an advantage when riding on open highways roads, making it better suited to weekend rides and highway use.
The compromise is that the Jawa 42 All Stars doesn't have the same easy-going character as the Hunter. It is also worth considering the ownership and after-sales experience with regards to Jawa.
Also Read: 5 Best Motorcycles Under Rs. 2 Lakh In 2026
Which One Should You Buy?
The answer depends largely on what you want from your neo-retro motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most obvious all-rounder. It has the strongest retro appeal, a relaxed engine and a riding experience that suits everyday city use. And the 2026 updates also make it a more complete package than before.
The TVS Ronin is the sensible alternative for riders who want something lighter, more modern and easier to manoeuvre around town. It doesn't have the same classic appeal as the Hunter, but its combination of features, comfort and versatility makes a strong case for itself.
The Jawa 42 All Stars is the enthusiast's choice of the three. Packing a potent mill, a six-speed gearbox and distinctive styling, it offers the strongest performance without moving away from the neo-retro theme.
If your priority is an easy-going motorcycle for everyday city life, the Hunter 350 makes the most sense. If you want a lighter and more feature-rich urban motorcycle, the Ronin deserves a closer look. But if performance and classic styling are equally important, the Jawa 42 All Stars could be the most interesting option of the three.
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