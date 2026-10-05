Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza: Best Subcompact SUV Under Rs 10 Lakh?

If you have Rs. 10 lakh to spend on a sub-4-metre SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq are three very different options. The Brezza focuses on value and everyday usability, the Nexon offers the widest choice of powertrains, including a diesel, while the Kylaq brings strong driving dynamics and a more premium feel.

But what can you actually get for this budget, and which SUV makes the most sense? We compare the variants, features and safety equipment on offer. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, unless stated otherwise.

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What Can You Get For Rs. 10 Lakh?

At this budget, the variant you get depends on the engine and gearbox you choose. The table below lists the highest relevant variants available around the Rs. 10 lakh ex-showroom mark, based on the options considered here.

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tata Nexon Skoda Kylaq Highest variant under Rs. 10 lakh ZXI, turbo-petrol manual Pure Plus S, turbo-petrol AMT / diesel manual Signature, petrol manual Other powertrain option VXI, naturally aspirated petrol manual Turbo-petrol manual at a lower price Classic Plus automatic Automatic option under Rs. 10 lakh ex-showroom Not in the variants listed Yes, turbo-petrol AMT Yes, Classic Plus automatic Diesel option Not available Yes, Pure Plus diesel manual Not available Price (Ex-Showroom) Rs. 7.50 Lakh to Rs. 13.71 Lakh Rs. 7.40 Lakh to Rs. 14.52 Lakh Rs. 7.59 Lakh to Rs. 13.09 Lakh

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The Brezza gives you the better-equipped ZXI trim with the turbo-petrol manual, while the Nexon stands out for offering both an automatic petrol and a diesel within the budget. The Kylaq lets you choose an automatic too, but you will have to step down to the Classic Plus. If you can stretch your budget by around Rs. 50,000, the Signature automatic becomes an option.

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What Features Do You Get?

For this comparison, I’m looking at the highest variant available around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) in each case.

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Feature Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI Tata Nexon Pure Plus S Skoda Kylaq Signature Headlamps Auto LED with DRLs Auto LED with DRLs LED with DRLs Taillights LED LED LED Wheels Alloy wheels 16-inch steel wheels with covers 16-inch alloy wheels Roof rails Yes Yes Yes Rear spoiler Yes No Yes Shark-fin antenna Yes No No Sunroof Electric Voice-assisted electric Electric Touchscreen 7-inch 10.25-inch 7-inch Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Yes Wireless Wired Instrument cluster 7-inch MID with TFT colour display 4-inch digital cluster 3.5-inch TFT Climate control — — Automatic Rear AC vents Yes — Yes ORVMs Electrically adjustable Auto-folding Electrically adjustable Wireless charger Yes — — Ambient lighting Yes — — Air filter Yes — — Drive modes — Eco, City, Sport — Rain-sensing wipers — Yes Yes Rear headrests Adjustable Adjustable for all — Steering adjustment — — Height and reach

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The Nexon gets the largest touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity, but it misses out on alloy wheels in this variant. The Brezza counters with a wireless charger, auto headlamps, alloy wheels and a useful set of convenience features. The Kylaq offers alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and an electric sunroof, but its touchscreen is smaller and smartphone connectivity is wired.

Which One Is Safer?

Safety feature Brezza ZXI Nexon Pure Plus S Kylaq Signature Six airbags Yes Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Yes Electronic Stability Control / Programme Yes Yes Yes ISOFIX child-seat mounts Yes Yes Yes Rear parking sensors and camera Yes Yes Yes Hill-hold control / traction control Yes Yes Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Yes No Yes Blind-spot warning Yes No No Rear cross-traffic alert Yes No No Safe-exit warning Yes No No

All three SUVs cover the basics with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX mounts and rear parking assistance. The Brezza ZXI has an advantage with additional driver-assistance features such as blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and safe-exit warning. It also gets a tyre-pressure monitoring system, which is missing from the Nexon Pure Plus S.

Conclusion

All three SUVs make a strong case under Rs. 10 lakh, but each has its strengths. The Kylaq is the pick if you prioritise driving dynamics and performance, while the Nexon offers plenty of features and the widest choice of powertrains, including a diesel.

For me, though, the Brezza offers the best overall value. It gives you a well-equipped variant, good efficiency and a proven package. With the new turbo-petrol engine, performance is now also on par with the Nexon and Kylaq. Plus, you get better safety features with the ZXI trim.

So, the Brezza would be my pick for the best all-round package. But if you specifically want a diesel, the Nexon is the only options, and a good one at that.