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Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza: Best Subcompact SUV Under Rs 10 Lakh?

Seshan Vijayraghvan
last published date : 6 October 2026, 00:50 IST
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Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza: Best Subcompact SUV Under Rs 10 Lakh?
Highlights
  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq all three are quite different
  • The Brezza and Nexon offer multiple engine options, Kylaq only gets one
  • Only the Nexon has a diesel option under Rs. 10 lakh here

If you have Rs. 10 lakh to spend on a sub-4-metre SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq are three very different options. The Brezza focuses on value and everyday usability, the Nexon offers the widest choice of powertrains, including a diesel, while the Kylaq brings strong driving dynamics and a more premium feel.

But what can you actually get for this budget, and which SUV makes the most sense? We compare the variants, features and safety equipment on offer. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, unless stated otherwise.

Also Read: Best Family Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More

What Can You Get For Rs. 10 Lakh?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift web 29

At this budget, the variant you get depends on the engine and gearbox you choose. The table below lists the highest relevant variants available around the Rs. 10 lakh ex-showroom mark, based on the options considered here.

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched; Price Starts At Rs 7.40 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki BrezzaTata NexonSkoda Kylaq
Highest variant under Rs. 10 lakhZXI, turbo-petrol manualPure Plus S, turbo-petrol AMT / diesel manualSignature, petrol manual
Other powertrain optionVXI, naturally aspirated petrol manualTurbo-petrol manual at a lower priceClassic Plus automatic
Automatic option under Rs. 10 lakh ex-showroomNot in the variants listedYes, turbo-petrol AMTYes, Classic Plus automatic
Diesel optionNot availableYes, Pure Plus diesel manualNot available
Price (Ex-Showroom)Rs. 7.50 Lakh to Rs. 13.71 LakhRs. 7.40 Lakh to Rs. 14.52 LakhRs. 7.59 Lakh to Rs. 13.09 Lakh

Also Read: Best Cars for Tall Drivers: Mahindra XUV 3XO, Wagon R, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon & More

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 22

The Brezza gives you the better-equipped ZXI trim with the turbo-petrol manual, while the Nexon stands out for offering both an automatic petrol and a diesel within the budget. The Kylaq lets you choose an automatic too, but you will have to step down to the Classic Plus. If you can stretch your budget by around Rs. 50,000, the Signature automatic becomes an option.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Sportline Launched At Rs 11.32 Lakh

Kylaq

What Features Do You Get?

For this comparison, I’m looking at the highest variant available around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) in each case.

Also Read: Skoda To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 From October 1

FeatureMaruti Suzuki Brezza ZXITata Nexon Pure Plus SSkoda Kylaq Signature
HeadlampsAuto LED with DRLsAuto LED with DRLsLED with DRLs
TaillightsLEDLEDLED
WheelsAlloy wheels16-inch steel wheels with covers16-inch alloy wheels
Roof railsYesYesYes
Rear spoilerYesNoYes
Shark-fin antennaYesNoNo
SunroofElectricVoice-assisted electricElectric
Touchscreen7-inch10.25-inch7-inch
Apple CarPlay / Android AutoYesWirelessWired
Instrument cluster7-inch MID with TFT colour display4-inch digital cluster3.5-inch TFT
Climate controlAutomatic
Rear AC ventsYesYes
ORVMsElectrically adjustableAuto-foldingElectrically adjustable
Wireless chargerYes
Ambient lightingYes
Air filterYes
Drive modesEco, City, Sport
Rain-sensing wipersYesYes
Rear headrestsAdjustableAdjustable for all
Steering adjustmentHeight and reach

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Skoda Kylaq vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon Camo: Manual Turbo-Petrol Engine Battle

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift web 46

The Nexon gets the largest touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity, but it misses out on alloy wheels in this variant. The Brezza counters with a wireless charger, auto headlamps, alloy wheels and a useful set of convenience features. The Kylaq offers alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and an electric sunroof, but its touchscreen is smaller and smartphone connectivity is wired.

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 29

Which One Is Safer?

Safety featureBrezza ZXINexon Pure Plus SKylaq Signature
Six airbagsYesYesYes
ABS with EBDYesYesYes
Electronic Stability Control / ProgrammeYesYesYes
ISOFIX child-seat mountsYesYesYes
Rear parking sensors and cameraYesYesYes
Hill-hold control / traction controlYesYesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring SystemYesNoYes
Blind-spot warningYesNo

No

Rear cross-traffic alertYesNoNo
Safe-exit warningYesNoNo
Skoda Kylaq Web 23

All three SUVs cover the basics with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX mounts and rear parking assistance. The Brezza ZXI has an advantage with additional driver-assistance features such as blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and safe-exit warning. It also gets a tyre-pressure monitoring system, which is missing from the Nexon Pure Plus S.

maruti suzuki brezza facelift web 48

Conclusion

All three SUVs make a strong case under Rs. 10 lakh, but each has its strengths. The Kylaq is the pick if you prioritise driving dynamics and performance, while the Nexon offers plenty of features and the widest choice of powertrains, including a diesel.

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 1

For me, though, the Brezza offers the best overall value. It gives you a well-equipped variant, good efficiency and a proven package. With the new turbo-petrol engine, performance is now also on par with the Nexon and Kylaq. Plus, you get better safety features with the ZXI trim.

Skoda Kylaq Web 13

So, the Brezza would be my pick for the best all-round package. But if you specifically want a diesel, the Nexon is the only options, and a good one at that.

# Maruti Suzuki Brezza# Tata Nexon# Skoda Kylaq# New Brezza Specs# New Brezza Pricing# Nexon Specs# Nexon Pricing# Kylaq Specs# Kylaq Pricing# SUV# Family# Cars# Auto Industry# Comparison# Cover Story
Seshan Vijayraghvan
Seshan Vijayraghvan

Seshan Vijayraghvan is among those who chose to be an automotive journalist just for the pleasure of getting their hands on all the awesome 4-wheeled and 2-wheeled machines that comes their way. A writer by day and a reader by night, this South-Indian Mumbaikar's love for cars and bikes is as strong as his beloved filter coffee. His current desire is to procure a mint-condition Premier Padmini and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Read all latest news and reviews from Seshan Vijayraghvan
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