Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza: Best Subcompact SUV Under Rs 10 Lakh?
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq all three are quite different
- The Brezza and Nexon offer multiple engine options, Kylaq only gets one
- Only the Nexon has a diesel option under Rs. 10 lakh here
If you have Rs. 10 lakh to spend on a sub-4-metre SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq are three very different options. The Brezza focuses on value and everyday usability, the Nexon offers the widest choice of powertrains, including a diesel, while the Kylaq brings strong driving dynamics and a more premium feel.
But what can you actually get for this budget, and which SUV makes the most sense? We compare the variants, features and safety equipment on offer. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, unless stated otherwise.
Also Read: Best Family Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More
What Can You Get For Rs. 10 Lakh?
At this budget, the variant you get depends on the engine and gearbox you choose. The table below lists the highest relevant variants available around the Rs. 10 lakh ex-showroom mark, based on the options considered here.
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched; Price Starts At Rs 7.40 Lakh
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Tata Nexon
|Skoda Kylaq
|Highest variant under Rs. 10 lakh
|ZXI, turbo-petrol manual
|Pure Plus S, turbo-petrol AMT / diesel manual
|Signature, petrol manual
|Other powertrain option
|VXI, naturally aspirated petrol manual
|Turbo-petrol manual at a lower price
|Classic Plus automatic
|Automatic option under Rs. 10 lakh ex-showroom
|Not in the variants listed
|Yes, turbo-petrol AMT
|Yes, Classic Plus automatic
|Diesel option
|Not available
|Yes, Pure Plus diesel manual
|Not available
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Rs. 7.50 Lakh to Rs. 13.71 Lakh
|Rs. 7.40 Lakh to Rs. 14.52 Lakh
|Rs. 7.59 Lakh to Rs. 13.09 Lakh
Also Read: Best Cars for Tall Drivers: Mahindra XUV 3XO, Wagon R, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon & More
The Brezza gives you the better-equipped ZXI trim with the turbo-petrol manual, while the Nexon stands out for offering both an automatic petrol and a diesel within the budget. The Kylaq lets you choose an automatic too, but you will have to step down to the Classic Plus. If you can stretch your budget by around Rs. 50,000, the Signature automatic becomes an option.
Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Sportline Launched At Rs 11.32 Lakh
What Features Do You Get?
For this comparison, I’m looking at the highest variant available around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) in each case.
Also Read: Skoda To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 From October 1
|Feature
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI
|Tata Nexon Pure Plus S
|Skoda Kylaq Signature
|Headlamps
|Auto LED with DRLs
|Auto LED with DRLs
|LED with DRLs
|Taillights
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|16-inch steel wheels with covers
|16-inch alloy wheels
|Roof rails
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear spoiler
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Shark-fin antenna
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sunroof
|Electric
|Voice-assisted electric
|Electric
|Touchscreen
|7-inch
|10.25-inch
|7-inch
|Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
|Yes
|Wireless
|Wired
|Instrument cluster
|7-inch MID with TFT colour display
|4-inch digital cluster
|3.5-inch TFT
|Climate control
|—
|—
|Automatic
|Rear AC vents
|Yes
|—
|Yes
|ORVMs
|Electrically adjustable
|Auto-folding
|Electrically adjustable
|Wireless charger
|Yes
|—
|—
|Ambient lighting
|Yes
|—
|—
|Air filter
|Yes
|—
|—
|Drive modes
|—
|Eco, City, Sport
|—
|Rain-sensing wipers
|—
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear headrests
|Adjustable
|Adjustable for all
|—
|Steering adjustment
|—
|—
|Height and reach
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Skoda Kylaq vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon Camo: Manual Turbo-Petrol Engine Battle
The Nexon gets the largest touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity, but it misses out on alloy wheels in this variant. The Brezza counters with a wireless charger, auto headlamps, alloy wheels and a useful set of convenience features. The Kylaq offers alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and an electric sunroof, but its touchscreen is smaller and smartphone connectivity is wired.
Which One Is Safer?
|Safety feature
|Brezza ZXI
|Nexon Pure Plus S
|Kylaq Signature
|Six airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ABS with EBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Stability Control / Programme
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX child-seat mounts
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear parking sensors and camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-hold control / traction control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Blind-spot warning
|Yes
|No
No
|Rear cross-traffic alert
|Yes
|No
|No
|Safe-exit warning
|Yes
|No
|No
All three SUVs cover the basics with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX mounts and rear parking assistance. The Brezza ZXI has an advantage with additional driver-assistance features such as blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and safe-exit warning. It also gets a tyre-pressure monitoring system, which is missing from the Nexon Pure Plus S.
Conclusion
All three SUVs make a strong case under Rs. 10 lakh, but each has its strengths. The Kylaq is the pick if you prioritise driving dynamics and performance, while the Nexon offers plenty of features and the widest choice of powertrains, including a diesel.
For me, though, the Brezza offers the best overall value. It gives you a well-equipped variant, good efficiency and a proven package. With the new turbo-petrol engine, performance is now also on par with the Nexon and Kylaq. Plus, you get better safety features with the ZXI trim.
So, the Brezza would be my pick for the best all-round package. But if you specifically want a diesel, the Nexon is the only options, and a good one at that.
Seshan Vijayraghvan is among those who chose to be an automotive journalist just for the pleasure of getting their hands on all the awesome 4-wheeled and 2-wheeled machines that comes their way. A writer by day and a reader by night, this South-Indian Mumbaikar's love for cars and bikes is as strong as his beloved filter coffee. His current desire is to procure a mint-condition Premier Padmini and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.Read all latest news and reviews from Seshan Vijayraghvan →
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