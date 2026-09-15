Supreme Court Extends Third-Party Insurance For New Cars to 4 Years: What Changes For Car Buyers?
If you buy a new car after 4 August 2026, you must now pay for four years of third-party car insurance upfront, up from three years. A Supreme Court directive raised this mandatory cover by one year, and also raised the cover for new two-wheelers from five years to six.
What Did the Supreme Court Directive Change for New Car Buyers?
The Supreme Court directive raised the mandatory third-party cover that new car buyers get with the vehicle by one year. For a new car it goes from three years to four years. For a new two-wheeler it goes from five years to six years. The order is dated 4 August 2026 and updates an earlier 2018 direction in the case S. Rajaseekaran v. Union of India, which had set the three-year and five-year terms.
|Vehicle
|Old cover (2018 rule)
|New cover (2026 order)
|New car
|3 years
|4 years
|New two-wheeler
|5 years
|6 years
Old versus new mandatory third-party cover, as of September 2026.
The court also asked the insurance regulator, IRDAI, to issue the directions needed to put the longer cover in place. So the change is set, and the detailed rules around it are still being written.
Why Did the Court Extend the Third-Party Insurance Cover?
The court chose to extend the cover because too many vehicles on the road have no valid insurance. When an uninsured vehicle causes an accident, the victim and their family often get no money, and the court wanted to close that gap. It picked road safety even though the General Insurance Council had advised against making the cover longer.
The scale of the problem is large. Roughly 56% of vehicles on Indian roads are uninsured, about 16.54 crore out of 30.48 crore registered vehicles, going by the figures in the court's order. Source: Supreme Court of India, 4 August 2026.
A longer cover means a new vehicle stays insured for more years before the owner has to renew. That is the simple logic behind the court's directive.
What Will New Car Buyers Pay Upfront Now?
New car buyers pay more upfront because the third party insurance cover is now four years instead of three. You pay for that extra year at the time of purchase, which adds to the on-road price at the showroom.
> You pay the full four-year third-party premium once, when you buy the car, not year by year. Budget for it as part of the on-road price.
For example, suppose a small car's third-party premium is about Rs. 3,500 a year. Four years of cover works out to roughly Rs. 14,000 paid upfront, against about Rs. 10,500 for the old three-year term. Third-party rates are fixed and depend on your car's engine size, so the exact amount varies from car to car.
The rule applies to new cars bought or registered after the order date. If your car is already on the road, nothing changes for you.
Do New Car Buyers Need More Than Third-Party Cover?
No, third-party cover alone does not protect your own car. Third-party cover is the part the law makes new car buyers hold. It pays only when you injure someone, cause a death, or damage another person's vehicle. It pays nothing towards repairing your own car.
To protect the car itself, you need own-damage cover, which most people buy as a comprehensive policy. This adds cover for:
- Accident damage to your own car
- Theft of the vehicle
- Fire
- Floods and other natural events
A new car policy usually bundles both together: the long-term third-party cover, plus one year of own-damage cover.
How Will the Court Directive on New Cars Be Enforced?
The court directive will be enforced by catching vehicles that drive without cover. The court asked that number-plate cameras on roads be linked to insurance records and the VAHAN vehicle database. An uninsured vehicle can then be spotted on its own. It also floated a pilot where a vehicle without valid
insurance could be refused fuel at petrol pumps.
The court also asked for a standard policy structure that offers new buyers the compulsory third-party cover along with optional add-ons at the time of purchase. The aim is to make the right cover easy to buy and hard to skip.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the new four-year rule apply to my current car?
No. The four-year term applies only to new cars bought or registered after 4 August 2026. If your car is already on the road, your renewal continues exactly as before.
Can I buy only third-party cover for a new car?
The four-year third-party cover is compulsory, but on its own it does not repair your own car. Most buyers add own-damage cover so the car itself is protected too.
How many years of third-party cover does a new two-wheeler need?
Six years. The same Supreme Court order raised two-wheeler cover from five years to six, one year more
than the five-year term set by the earlier 2018 rule for new bikes.
When does the new third-party insurance rule take effect?
From the order dated 4 August 2026. New cars registered on or after that date fall under the four-year requirement once the regulator issues its directions.
Do I still renew every year under the long-term rule?
The third-party part is paid once for the full four years, so you do not renew it yearly. The own-damage part is usually a one-year cover, so you renew that portion every year.
Key Takeaways
- New cars now need four years of third-party cover, up from three. The Supreme Court's 4 August 2026 order raised the cover by one year, and did the same for two-wheelers, from five years to six.
- The change applies to cars bought after the order; older cars are not affected. If your vehicle is already on the road, you keep renewing as before.
- You pay the full four-year third-party premium once, at purchase. This raises the on-road price you pay at the showroom.
- Third-party cover pays only for damage to others, so own-damage cover is still worth buying. A comprehensive policy covers repairs to your own car, theft, fire, and floods.
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