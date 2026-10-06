Tata Curvv EV vs MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: New-Age Electric Mid-Size SUV Battle
- Tata Curvv EV focuses on style, technology and long-range capability.
- MG Hector Tomahawk EV offers the biggest battery, more space and seven-seat practicality.
- Hyundai Creta Electric is the familiar, well-rounded choice for everyday EV buyers.
India's electric SUV market has changed quite a bit in a short span of time. EV buyers are no longer choosing between a handful of hatchbacks and compact SUVs Today, there are electric SUVs for buyers who want style, range, technology, space and even three-row practicality.
Three interesting names in this new wave are the Tata Curvv EV, MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Hyundai Creta Electric. They are not identical rivals, but they sit close enough in the price and buyer consideration set to make for an interesting comparison.
The Curvv EV brings a coupe-SUV design and Tata's dedicated EV architecture. The Creta Electric takes a familiar and proven SUV nameplate into the electric era. And then there is the newcomer in the form of the Hector Tomahawk EV, which takes things up a size with a larger cabin and a bigger battery, and although there are five-seat options, this one also offers seven seats for those who want to take their family along.
So, if you are looking at an electric SUV in this space, which one makes the most sense?
Tata Curvv EV vs MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: Design
The Tata Curvv EV is easily the most distinctive-looking SUV here. Its coupe-SUV silhouette gives it a sportier stance than the conventional SUVs around it. Tata also gets plenty of points for bringing this body style to the mainstream Indian market rather than playing it safe. But it’s exactly where the Curvv failed to impress. It’s a design failure on Tata’s part where they cannibalised the design, making the Curvv feel less special.
The Hyundai Creta Electric takes a different approach. It looks familiar, but with enough EV-specific design elements to distinguish it from the petrol and diesel Creta. That familiarity could actually be one of its biggest strengths. Buyers moving from an ICE SUV to an EV do not have to make a huge visual leap. And the safe name, along with Hyundai’s proven track record, makes it a no-brainer.
Then comes the newest entrant, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV. It is the largest and most imposing of the three. It has a more traditional SUV shape, and that gives it a clear advantage if road presence and cabin space are high on your priority list. It looks modern and safe, and yet offers a distinct statement that makes it stand out.
Tata Curvv EV vs MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: Space and Practicality
This is where the MG Hector Tomahawk EV pulls away from the other two. MG offers the Tomahawk EV in both five- and seven-seat configurations. It measures 4,745 mm in length and has a 2,810 mm wheelbase, giving it considerably more space than the Curvv EV and Creta Electric. The SUV is designed around family practicality, and that is immediately apparent in the way the cabin is packaged.
The Tata Curvv EV is a five-seater, but its coupe-like roofline means its strongest argument is not outright cabin space. Instead, it tries to give you the practicality of an SUV without looking like every other SUV on the road. It also gets a 500-litre boot, which is useful for everyday family duties.
The Creta Electric is also a five-seater and measures 4,340 mm in length with a 2,610 mm wheelbase. Hyundai has focused more on efficient packaging and everyday usability than outright size.
Tata Curvv EV vs MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: Battery, Range and Performance
The Tata Curvv EV is available with 45kWh and 55kWh battery packs. The larger battery has a claimed range of 585 km, while the 45kWh version is rated at 502 km. Tata also quotes an estimated real-world range of around 400-425 km for the 55kWh version.
The Hyundai Creta Electric gets 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery options. The current Hyundai specification sheet lists certified ranges of up to 420 km and 510 km, respectively. The long-range version produces 170bhp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.
Then comes the MG Hector Tomahawk EV. Its 69.2 kWh battery is significantly larger than those of the Curvv and Creta. MG claims a range of up to 517 km, while the single electric motor produces 204 PS and 310 Nm.
Tata Curvv EV vs MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: Charging
All three SUVs are designed to work with the CCS2 charging ecosystem, but their charging capacities are different. The Curvv EV's 55 kWh battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes under the specified conditions. Tata also claims that a 15-minute top-up can add up to 150 km of range.
The Creta Electric can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 39 minutes using a suitable high-power DC fast charger. Hyundai also offers a 7.4 kW AC wallbox for home charging. The Tomahawk EV supports DC charging at up to 90 kW, with MG claiming a 30-80 per cent charge in about 35 minutes.
Tata Curvv EV vs MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: Features and Technology
The Tata Curvv EV was designed as a technology-heavy EV from the beginning. It gets features such as a large 31.24 cm infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, connected-car technology, V2L and V2V capability, OTA updates and Level 2 ADAS.
The Creta Electric follows the Hyundai formula of giving buyers a familiar cabin but loading it with modern technology. Depending on the variant, you can get features such as dual 10.25-inch displays, Bose audio, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, digital key, connected-car technology and Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS.
The Hector Tomahawk EV takes the feature game seriously too. It gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, V2L and V2H capability. MG also offers connected technology and a GenAI-powered voice assistant designed to understand Hinglish commands.
Tata Curvv EV vs MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: Which one is better to drive?
The Curvv EV has a more interesting character because its lower, coupe-SUV stance makes it feel more like a driver's car than a conventional family SUV. The electric powertrain also gives it the instant response you expect from a modern EV.
The Creta Electric is likely to appeal to buyers who want something predictable. It is quick enough, easy to drive and has the advantage of Hyundai's familiar approach to refinement and everyday usability.
The Tomahawk EV is a different proposition. Its size makes it feel like a proper large family SUV, but the electric motor gives it effortless performance. It is not trying to be a sporty SUV. Its strengths are comfort, space and relaxed cruising.
Conclusion:
While there is no single winner here because these SUVs solve different problems for a specific set of buyers. The Tata Curvv EV makes the most sense if design, technology and a slightly more distinctive driving experience matter to you. It is also a good option for buyers who want a five-seater EV without going for something as large as the Tomahawk.
The Hyundai Creta Electric is the sensible middle ground. It combines a familiar SUV package with modern EV technology, two battery options and a strong feature list. For someone making the switch from a petrol or diesel SUV to an EV, the Creta Electric is probably the least intimidating transition.
The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the space and practicality champion of this trio. Its larger dimensions, bigger battery and seven-seat option make it a compelling choice for larger families. It also brings some genuinely useful EV technology such as V2H, allowing the SUV to function as more than just a car.
And perhaps that is the bigger story here.
Raised by car magazines and combustion dreams, Bilal Firfiray comes from an engineering background and has turned his passion into an automotive profession long before most people learned the difference between torque and horsepower. After 10 years of experience under his belt, Bilal is an equal part enthusiast, storyteller, and hands-on grease-monkey, as he brings sharp insight, detailed outlook, and real-world perspective to every review. From restoring motorcycles to testing the newest machines on four wheels, Bilal has built a reputation for making cars relatable, exciting, and easy to understand. Whether behind the camera, behind the wheel or behind a keyboard, he never says no to a good drive or a better story.Read all latest news and reviews from Bilal Firfiray →
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