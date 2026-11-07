Tata Sierra vs Mahindra Thar ROXX vs Hyundai Creta: Which Iconic Mid-Size SUV Should You Buy in 2026?
- Hyundai Creta: The versatile pick, with petrol, diesel and turbo-petrol engines and a wide choice of transmissions.
- Tata Sierra: The space-and-tech choice, with a 622-litre boot and a triple-screen cabin on selected variants
- Mahindra Thar Roxx: The family SUV for adventure-minded buyers, with five doors and four-wheel drive available on selected diesel variants.
The Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra and Mahindra Thar Roxx share the mid-size SUV space, but they point to different priorities. The Creta is the familiar all-rounder, the Sierra makes cabin space and technology its calling cards, and the Thar Roxx is for buyers who want a family SUV with four-wheel-drive capability available.
Hyundai Creta: the balanced everyday choice
The Creta has three 1.5-litre engine options: a naturally aspirated petrol with about 113 BHP, a diesel with about 114 BHP, and a turbo-petrol with about 158 BHP. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual, IVT, six-speed automatic and seven-speed DCT, depending on the engine.
That spread gives buyers room to prioritise ease of use, diesel torque or stronger turbo-petrol performance.
The Creta is 4,330 mm long, with a 2,610 mm wheelbase. Its feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, six airbags as standard and Level 2 driver assistance features on selected variants.
Hyundai’s listed ex-showroom prices run from about Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 20.11 lakh. The Creta suits buyers looking for a well-equipped, versatile SUV for regular city use and family trips, with several engine and gearbox combinations to choose from.
Tata Sierra: the space and technology pick
The Sierra pairs a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol rated at about 104 BHP with turbo-petrol and diesel options, both around 158 BHP and 116 BHP, respectively. Depending on the engine, it is offered with manual, DCT or automatic transmissions.
Its 2,730 mm wheelbase and claimed 622-litre boot make space a key part of its appeal. The cabin’s headline equipment includes a triple-screen infotainment setup, a 12-speaker JBL system with Dolby Atmos, powered driver’s seat with memory, and a powered tailgate on selected variants. Six airbags are listed.
The Sierra’s ex-showroom range is about Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh. It is aimed at buyers who want a roomy family SUV with a technology-rich cabin and a large boot.
Mahindra Thar Roxx: the SUV for adventure-minded families
The Thar Roxx offers a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with about 160 BHP in manual form and 174 BHP with the automatic. Its 2.2-litre diesel makes about 150 BHP in the rear-wheel-drive tune and up to 172 BHP in the higher-output four-wheel-drive version. Gearboxes include six-speed manuals and torque-converter automatics; four-wheel drive is available with selected diesel variants.
At 4,428 mm long, the Roxx is larger than the three-door Thar and has five doors. Its specification highlights include six airbags, a broad electronic stability-control suite, terrain modes, and off-road-focused equipment such as an electronic locking differential on selected versions. It is also the choice here for buyers who specifically want four-wheel drive.
Mahindra’s current listed range is about Rs 12.52 lakh to Rs 23.52 lakh ex-showroom. Choose the Roxx if the combination of family seating and the option to venture beyond paved roads matters more than a conventional urban-focused setup
Which one fits your priorities?
Choose the Creta for a broad choice of engines and transmissions, plus a familiar mix of comfort, safety and convenience features.
The Sierra makes the strongest case if cabin space, luggage capacity and in-car technology lead your list.
The Thar Roxx is the distinct choice for buyers who want a five-door family SUV with four-wheel-drive capability available.
In short, Creta for versatility, Sierra for space and screens, and Thar Roxx for family use with an adventure-ready option. Prices and equipment depend on variant and location, so compare the specific versions that fit your budget.
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