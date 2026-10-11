The 10-Minute Used Car Test Drive: How To Listen For Worn Suspension Bushings, Struts, And Steering Racks

If you are planning to buy a used car, a test drive can reveal the condition of the suspension. More specifically, you can have a fair idea how a used car's suspension and steering behave under normal road conditions. Worn shocks or struts, damaged bushings and steering components can affect ride quality, stability, steering response and braking behaviour.

However, the same symptom can come from several different components. A clunk, for example, could come from a bushing, ball joint, sway-bar link or strut mounting component, so use the test drive to identify warning signs that justify a closer inspection rather than trying to diagnose the exact failed part yourself.

1. Start With a Slow Drive Over Uneven Roads

Turn the radio off and begin with a slow drive over a road with ordinary bumps and imperfections. Listen carefully because suspension noises can be difficult to notice when music, conversation or engine noise is masking them.

What to Listen For

Single or repeated clunks

Knocking from one side

Metallic rattling

Squeaking or creaking

A harsh impact through the cabin

2. Take the Car Over a Speed Breaker

A speed breaker is useful because it makes the suspension compress and then rebound. Approach it slowly and normally rather than hitting it hard, then pay attention to what the car does immediately afterwards.

Watch for:

Excessive bouncing

Repeated movement after the bump

A sharp clunk as the suspension compresses

The car taking too long to settle

The body diving or pitching excessively

A healthy suspension should settle after a bump rather than continuing to bounce. Excessive bouncing, nose dive under braking, body roll and unusual suspension noises are recognised signs that shocks or struts may need inspection.

3. Listen for Worn Suspension Bushings

A clunk over bumps, steering that feels less precise and uneven tyre wear can all justify having the suspension checked.

What you notice What it could indicate Clunk over bumps Bushings, ball joints, links or other suspension components Steering feels vague Bushings, steering components or alignment Car wanders or needs frequent corrections Suspension, steering or alignment issue Uneven tyre wear Alignment, suspension or steering problem Squeaking or creaking A suspension joint or bushing may need inspection

Do not treat this table as a component-by-component diagnosis. Several suspension and steering faults can produce similar symptoms, which is why a workshop inspection is important before buying a car showing multiple warning signs.

4. Check the Steering Rack

Find a reasonably straight and safe section of road and make small, normal steering inputs. The steering should feel predictable, with the car responding without excessive free play or constant correction.

Look for:

Excessive steering play

Wandering or poor straight-line tracking

Delayed response to steering input

Knocking or clunking while turning

Unusually heavy or inconsistent steering

Loose steering can have several causes, including the rack and pinion, tie rods, ball joints and control-arm bushings. A worn steering rack is therefore only one possibility, and a proper diagnosis normally involves inspecting the steering linkage rather than relying on the test-drive sensation alone.

If the steering feels seriously loose, unstable or difficult to control, treat that as a major warning rather than something to negotiate away. Steering is a safety-critical system, and faults should be checked by a qualified technician before purchase.

5. Do a Gentle Braking Test

Once you are on a safe, clear road, apply the brakes progressively and pay attention to how the car behaves. There is no need to perform an aggressive emergency stop just to inspect a used car.

Check for:

Pulling to one side

Excessive nose dive

Clunks when braking

Steering-wheel vibration

Instability as the car slows

Nose dive can be a sign of worn shocks or struts, while pulling or vibration can have several possible causes involving the brakes, tyres, alignment, steering or suspension.

A car that repeatedly pulls, feels unstable or produces unusual noises during braking deserves further inspection before you consider buying it.

6. Try a Few Low-Speed Steering Inputs

Find a safe, open area and make a few slow turns in both directions. Keep the steering inputs smooth and listen for noises that appear only when the suspension and steering components are moving through a different range.

Pay attention to clicking, knocking, squeaking or unusual resistance. Noise while turning can come from several components, including steering and suspension parts, so it is useful mainly as a trigger for further inspection.

If the steering becomes unusually heavy, feels inconsistent or produces a grinding noise, do not assume it is simply an old-car characteristic. Steering-system faults can require prompt attention.

The 10-Minute Used Car Test Drive Checklist

The purpose of this ten-minute sequence is to determine whether the car behaves normally enough to justify moving to the next stage of the buying process.

Test What to check Warning sign Uneven road Noise and ride quality Clunks, rattles or harsh jolts Speed breaker Rebound and settling Excessive bouncing or repeated movement Straight road Steering behaviour Wandering, pulling or excessive corrections Steering inputs Response and noise Play, knocking or unusual resistance Gentle braking Stability Pulling, excessive nose dive or vibration Low-speed turns Steering and suspension Clicking, clunking or grinding

When Should You Walk Away From the Car?

Not every suspension noise means you should immediately reject a used car. Some issues may be relatively minor or repairable, but repeated symptoms across different tests should make you much more cautious.

Worth investigating before negotiating

One isolated suspension noise

Mild steering pull

Minor tyre wear

Slightly harsh ride compared with what you expected

Get a professional inspection before buying

Repeated suspension clunks

Excessive bouncing after bumps

Noticeable steering play

Uneven tyre wear combined with steering symptoms

Repeated pulling or wandering

Fluid leakage from a shock or strut

Visible fluid leakage from a shock or strut can indicate a failed seal, while worn shocks can also affect steering, braking and vehicle stability.

Consider it a serious warning

Steering feels loose or unstable

The car is difficult to keep straight

Severe suspension knocking

Significant instability while braking

Multiple steering and suspension symptoms appearing together

A seller who refuses to let you properly test-drive the car should also make you cautious. A test drive is an important opportunity to assess the steering, suspension and brakes before committing to a used vehicle.

Your 10-Minute Used Car Test Drive

The easiest way to remember the inspection is to break the drive into a few simple checks.

Time What to do Minute 1-2 Start driving quietly and listen Minute 3-4 Drive slowly over uneven roads Minute 5 Take a speed breaker Minute 6-7 Check straight-line steering Minute 8 Perform a gentle braking test Minute 9 Make slow turns in a safe area Minute 10 Decide whether the car needs a professional inspection

A 10-Minute Test Drive Can Save You From a Bad Buy

A ten-minute drive cannot reveal the complete mechanical condition of a used car. However, it can help you catch unusual noises, excessive body movement, steering problems and other warning signs before you spend money on the vehicle.

The best used-car test drive is not about finding every fault yourself. It is about spotting enough warning signs to know when to pause the purchase and get the car checked by a mechanic.