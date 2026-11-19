A small fall in a parking lot, a cracked indicator, a scratch on the fuel tank after a very slow slip. That's something most of the riders have come across at some point, and the first thought is invariably the same: it's insured, so why not make a claim?

The answer isn't always that simple. A claim may cover the cost of the repair today, but it can drive up your insurance premiums for several years afterwards, and that cost will never appear on your garage bill.

Should You Claim a Bike Insurance for Minor Damage?

In most cases, filing a bike insurance claim for minor damage may not be financially beneficial, especially if the repair cost is lower than the value of the No Claim Bonus (NCB) you could lose at renewal.

As per the IRDAI policyholder portal, the NCB starts at 20% of the own damage premium and can go up to 50% over successive claim-free years. It gets lost in the next policy year if you do make a claim. Own damage premium is the amount of the premium that goes towards the cost of damage to your own bike.

Small deductions add up. IRDAI has a mandatory ₹100 deductible on all two-wheeler claims. Some policies will also reduce the amount paid for parts that are being replaced by the amount of depreciation that would otherwise be claimed, unless you have the zero depreciation add-on.

How Do You Decide Between Claiming and Paying Yourself?

You can decide between claiming and paying yourself by comparing the repair bill against the NCB you would lose over the next few insurance renewals. Paying directly to the service centre or garage is a better choice when -

The repair cost is lower than the value of the No Claim Bonus (NCB) you are likely to lose over the next few policy renewals.

You have accumulated a high NCB of 35%, 45% or 50% over several claim-free years.

There is a minor scratch, a small dent, or a broken mudguard.

The incident involves only minor damage to your own bike, with no injuries or third-party property damage.

The payout would be minimal - once you've taken off the deductible and the depreciation, there's very little left.

This is where understanding the coverage provided by your bike insurance policy becomes important. Reviewing what is covered, what exclusions apply, and how a claim could affect your future premiums can help you decide whether making a claim is genuinely worthwhile or whether paying for a minor repair yourself makes better financial sense.

How Does No Claim Bonus Lower the Cost of Owning a Bike?

A No Claim Bonus (NCB) lowers the cost of owning a bike by giving a direct discount on insurance renewal every year if there has been no single claim for damage.

Understanding how NCB in bike insurance works can help riders make better claim decisions. Since the discount increases with every claim-free year, preserving it for major emergencies rather than minor repairs can significantly reduce long-term insurance costs.

Here’s what IRDAI prescribes for NCB slabs -

Consecutive claim-free years NCB on own damage premium 1st year 20% 2nd year 25% 3rd year 35% 4th year 45% 5 years or more 50%

A claimless record is best valued on comprehensive bike insurance because it covers own damage along with the third-party liability. Since the discount applies to the own-damage portion of the policy, maintaining a claim-free history can make comprehensive bike insurance significantly more affordable over time, while still providing protection against accidents, theft, fire and natural calamities.

How Much Does a Small Claim Really Cost Over Five Years?

Over a period of five years, any small claim can end up costing more than it ever paid out. A simple example will show why.

Take an own-damage premium of ₹2,000 a year and keep it flat for simplicity (in reality, premiums may vary based on factors such as the bike's age, insurer pricing and claim history). The rider has 35% NCB and has a ₹1,500 repair to deal with.

Renewal If the rider pays for the repair If the rider files a claim Next year 45% NCB, pays ₹1,100 0% NCB, pays ₹2,000 Year 2 50% NCB, pays ₹1,000 20% NCB, pays ₹1,600 Year 3 50% NCB, pays ₹1,000 25% NCB, pays ₹1,500 Year 4 50% NCB, pays ₹1,000 35% NCB, pays ₹1,300 Year 5 50% NCB, pays ₹1,000 45% NCB, pays ₹1,100 Total ₹5,100 ₹7,500

Filing the claim adds ₹2,400 for the next five renewals. The claim itself pays back at most ₹ 1400 after the ₹100 deductible. The net result is a loss of approximately ₹1,000 on a ₹1,500 repair. The higher the NCB is at the time of the claim, the worse this trade becomes.

What Happens if You File Bike Insurance Claims Too Often?

If you're making a lot of bike insurance claims, the NCB (No Claim Bonus) doesn't really get a chance to grow, and your renewal will end up being more expensive. While insurers do not usually impose a fixed limit on the number of claims, frequent claims can affect future premium calculations and prevent policyholders from building a meaningful No Claim Bonus.

Each own damage claim resets the NCB to zero, so a claimant who makes a lot of claims would never get to reach the 35% to 50% slabs. Frequent claims can affect how insurers assess risk, which may influence future own-damage premium calculations and any available discounts at renewal.

In Which Scenarios Should You Always File a Bike Insurance Claim?

You should file a bike insurance claim if the loss is significant, an accident happened, and someone else is involved, or the repair bill is too high to pay out of pocket. In these situations, the financial loss is typically large enough that preserving the No Claim Bonus becomes less important than recovering the repair or replacement cost.

Theft : inform the police and the insurer straight away. In case of theft, an FIR is typically required as part of the claims process and should be filed as soon as possible.

: inform the police and the insurer straight away. In case of theft, an FIR is typically required as part of the claims process and should be filed as soon as possible. A major accident : a bent frame, engine damage or a broken suspension can easily cost you more than several years of your NCB savings.

: a bent frame, engine damage or a broken suspension can easily cost you more than several years of your NCB savings. Fire, flood or total loss: These are precisely the kinds of high-cost events that comprehensive bike insurance is designed for, as the potential financial impact can far exceed any savings generated through a No Claim Bonus.

These are precisely the kinds of high-cost events that comprehensive bike insurance is designed for, as the potential financial impact can far exceed any savings generated through a No Claim Bonus. Injury or damage to any third party: contact the insurer straight away, even if your own bike is perfectly fine.

A rough rule of thumb applies here - if the cost of the repair is greater than 2 or 3 years’ NCB savings, then you'd generally be better off to file.

Does a Third-Party Claim Affect Your No Claim Bonus?

In the vast majority of cases, a third-party claim will have no impact on your no claim bonus. IRDAI has made it clear that the NCB applies to the own-damage premium, not to the liability premium, and third-party claims fall under the liability.

That makes the decision pretty easy. If your bike causes injury to someone or damage to their property, then you report it. There's no point in holding back to protect a discount in that scenario. Having a clear understanding of how the no-claim bonus in bike insurance works (what counts and what doesn't reset it) will make these situations a lot less confusing.

However, there is one catch: if the same accident has also damaged your own bike and you're claiming for its repair as well, the own-damage claim can still reset the NCB.

Should You Buy an NCB Protection Add-On?

NCB Protection is an optional add-on that may be worth considering for riders who have accumulated a high No Claim Bonus. Subject to insurer terms and conditions, it can allow policyholders to retain their NCB even after making a limited number of claims during the policy period.

NCB Protection may be worth considering if -

you have a high NCB of 35% - 50%

you own a premium motorcycle or have fitted expensive accessories and aftermarket components

you ride in a high-risk or heavy-traffic area, where the chances of accidents are high.

Bottom Line: Saving a Claim Today Can Save More Money Tomorrow

Saving a claim today will save you money tomorrow, as every claim-free year will make your next renewal cheaper. Maintaining a small repair fund for scratches, dents and other minor damage can help you avoid unnecessary claims and preserve valuable NCB discounts. Save your insurance for theft, major accidents, and any third-party incidents where the bill would actually affect you. For minor repairs, taking a measured view of the long-term cost can sometimes save more money than filing an immediate claim. Insurance delivers the greatest value when it is reserved for major losses that would otherwise create a significant financial burden.