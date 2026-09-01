Top 10 Cars in India with the Largest Ground Clearance for Bad Roads
- Highest clearance: Land Rover Defender OCTA offers up to 323 mm
- Best affordable off-roader: Force Gurkha gets 233 mm and 700 mm water wading
- Best family SUV: Honda Elevate offers 220 mm of clearance with a comfortable cabin
Indian roads can be tough on cars, especially during the monsoon. Deep potholes, tall speed breakers, broken village roads and waterlogged streets can all put the underside of a car at risk.
This is where ground clearance becomes important. A car with more clearance has a better chance of clearing large bumps and potholes without scraping its underbody. For serious off-roading, however, clearance is only one part of the picture. Water-wading ability, approach and departure angles, suspension travel and the type of chassis also matter.
Here are the top cars in India with the largest ground clearance for bad roads, ranging from 210 mm to 323 mm. The list includes everything from SUVs such as the New Renault Duster to serious 4x4s such as the Force Gurkha, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Land Rover Defender OCTA.
|Rank
|Car
|Ground Clearance
|Water Wading
|Starting Price
|1
|Land Rover Defender OCTA
|323 mm
|1,000 mm
|Around ₹2.5 Crore
|2
|Toyota Land Cruiser 300
|235 mm
|700 mm
|Around ₹2.18 Crore
|3
|Force Gurkha
|233 mm
|700 mm
|₹17.58 Lakh
|4
|Mahindra Thar 3-Door
|226 mm
|650 mm
|₹10.32 Lakh
|5
|Mahindra Thar ROXX
|226 mm
|650 mm
|₹12.52 Lakh
|6
|Toyota Fortuner
|225 mm
|700 mm
|₹34.76 Lakh
|7
|Honda Elevate
|220 mm
|~450 mm
|₹11.81 Lakh
|8
|Jeep Meridian
|214 mm
|480 mm
|₹23.33 Lakh
|9
|Renault Duster
|212 mm
|350 mm
|₹10.49 lakh
|10
|Maruti Suzuki Jimny
|210 mm
|400 mm
|₹12.54 Lakh
1. Land Rover Defender OCTA
Starts from: Around ₹2.5 Crore
Ground Clearance: 323 mm with raised air suspension
The Land Rover Defender OCTA has the highest ground clearance on this list. Its maximum clearance of 323 mm is available when the air suspension is raised, giving it plenty of space underneath when tackling rocks, deep ruts and uneven trails. At its standard ride height, clearance is lower at 218 mm.
The big advantage here is not just the number. The Defender OCTA uses 6D Dynamics suspension, which controls body movement while allowing the wheels to move over difficult terrain. It can also wade through water up to 1,000 mm deep. Its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 627 bhp and 750 Nm, giving it enough power for both high-speed driving and demanding off-road conditions.
Apart from the Defender OCTA, the standard Defender, Range Rovers and even the Discovery Sport all come with more than 200 mm of ground clearance. You can explore those options as well if you are looking for a go-anywhere car above 1 crore, depending on your budget.
Key features:
- 6D Dynamics air suspension
- 1,000 mm water-wading capability
- OCTA off-road driving mode
- Brembo high-performance brakes
- Underbody protection
Who should buy it: Buyers looking for an extremely capable luxury SUV that can handle serious off-road driving without giving up performance or comfort.
2. Toyota Land Cruiser 300
Starts from: Around ₹2.18 Crore
Ground Clearance: 230 mm
The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 combines 230 mm of ground clearance with a strong ladder-frame chassis and proper four-wheel drive. It is built for difficult terrain and long-distance travel, making it one of the most capable SUVs here.
Its E-KDSS suspension system can free up wheel movement when driving over rocks and uneven surfaces. Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control also help the driver manage difficult surfaces without constantly controlling the throttle and brakes.
The 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel produces 305 bhp and 700 Nm. It also gets a 700 mm water-wading capability, making it suitable for serious monsoon and off-road use.
Key features:
- 700 mm water-wading depth
- E-KDSS suspension
- Crawl Control
- Multi-Terrain Select
- 110-litre total fuel capacity
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a premium SUV for long-distance touring, rough terrain and remote travel.
3. Force Gurkha
Starts from: ₹17.58 Lakh
Ground Clearance: 233 mm
The Force Gurkha offers 233 mm of ground clearance and is one of the most focused off-road vehicles in this price range. Its ladder-frame construction, four-wheel drive and high ground clearance make it well suited to rocky trails and broken roads.
A factory-fitted snorkel allows the Gurkha to handle up to 700 mm of water. It also gets mechanical front and rear differential locks, which help maintain traction when one or more wheels lose grip.
Its 2.6-litre diesel engine produces 138 bhp and 320 Nm. The Gurkha also has strong approach and departure angles, allowing it to climb over steep obstacles without scraping the bumpers.
Key features:
- 700 mm water-wading capability
- Front and rear differential locks
- Factory-fitted snorkel
- 39° approach angle
- 37° departure angle
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a simple, rugged 4x4 for serious off-roading and rough rural roads.
4. Mahindra Thar 3-Door
Starts from: ₹10.32 Lakh
Ground Clearance: 226 mm
The Mahindra Thar has 226 mm of ground clearance, along with a proper 4x4 system and low-range gearing. This makes it much more capable on rough terrain than most regular SUVs at a similar price.
Its shift-on-the-fly 4WD system and mechanical locking rear differential help it deal with mud, rocks and steep climbs. The Thar also has strong approach, departure and ramp-over angles, so it can cross large obstacles with less chance of hitting the underbody.
The Thar is available with petrol and diesel engines and can be had with a hardtop or convertible-style roof. Its washable interior is also useful for owners who regularly take it off-road.
Key features:
- 226 mm ground clearance
- 4WD with low-range gearing
- Mechanical locking rear differential
- 41.8° approach angle
- Washable interior with drain plugs
Who should buy it: Buyers who want an affordable lifestyle SUV that can handle serious trails as well as bad city and rural roads.
5. Mahindra Thar ROXX
Starts from: ₹12.52 Lakh
Ground Clearance: 226 mm
The Thar ROXX brings the Thar's off-road character into a more practical five-door format. Its 226 mm ground clearance is enough to handle broken roads, trails and large speed breakers with confidence.
Its penta-link rear suspension and Frequency Dependent Damping help make the ride more comfortable than the three-door Thar. The ROXX also gets 4x4 hardware on selected variants, along with features such as Crawl Smart Assist and Intelliturn.
For families, the 447-litre boot and five-door layout make it much easier to live with than the three-door Thar.
Key features:
- 226 mm ground clearance
- 447-litre boot
- 4x4 capability on selected variants
- Crawl Smart Assist
- 540-degree camera with underbody view
Who should buy it: Families who want a practical five-door SUV with genuine off-road ability.
6. Toyota Fortuner
Starts from: ₹34.76 Lakh
Ground Clearance: 225 mm
The Toyota Fortuner offers 225 mm of ground clearance and uses a tough ladder-frame chassis. This combination makes it well suited to Indian roads where potholes, broken surfaces and rough trails are common.
The 4x4 version gets features such as a rear differential lock and downhill assist. Its 2.8-litre diesel engine produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm, giving it strong pulling power when climbing steep roads or driving with a full load.
The Fortuner can also wade through up to 700 mm of water. Its reputation for durability and strong resale value makes it a popular choice for buyers who want a long-term SUV.
Key features:
- 225 mm ground clearance
- 700 mm water-wading capability
- 4x4 with rear differential lock
- 500 Nm diesel torque
- 7-seat cabin
Who should buy it: Families looking for a large SUV that can handle highways, rough roads and occasional off-roading.
7. Honda Elevate
Starts from: ₹11.81 Lakh
Ground Clearance: 220 mm
The Honda Elevate has 220 mm of ground clearance, making it one of the highest-riding mid-size monocoque SUVs in India. This is particularly useful on broken roads and tall speed breakers.
Unlike the ladder-frame SUVs above it, the Elevate is designed mainly as a family SUV rather than a dedicated off-roader. Its suspension is tuned for Indian roads, while its relatively compact size makes it easier to drive in cities.
The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm. The Elevate also offers a 458-litre boot, giving it good practicality for family trips.
Key features:
- 220 mm ground clearance
- 458-litre boot
- Honda Sensing ADAS
- 1.5-litre petrol engine
- Multi-view camera
Who should buy it: Families who want high ground clearance for Indian roads without moving to a large or heavy ladder-frame SUV.
8. Jeep Meridian
Starts from: ₹23.33 Lakh
Ground Clearance: 214 mm
The Jeep Meridian offers 214 mm of ground clearance and is one of the few three-row SUVs here with proper 4x4 capability. Its monocoque construction gives it a more car-like driving experience than traditional ladder-frame SUVs.
The Selec-Terrain system provides different modes for surfaces such as snow, sand and mud. Its FSD suspension also helps keep the SUV stable on highways while dealing with rough surfaces.
The Meridian's three-row seating makes it useful for larger families, while its 2.0-litre diesel engine provides strong highway performance.
Key features:
- 214 mm ground clearance
- Selec-Terrain 4x4 system
- FSD suspension
- 7-seat layout
- 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a comfortable seven-seater that can also handle rough roads and occasional off-road trips.
9. Renault Duster
Starts from: ₹10.49 Lakh
Ground Clearance: 212 mm
The Renault Duster offers 212 mm of unladen ground clearance, giving it plenty of space to clear potholes, broken roads and tall speed breakers. Its relatively compact dimensions also make it practical for everyday driving while retaining a rugged SUV character.
The Duster is designed more for rough-road ability than serious off-roading, but its high ground clearance and capable suspension make it well suited to uneven Indian roads. It also gets a modern cabin with a good set of technology and comfort features.
Key features:
- 212 mm ground clearance
- 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google built-in
- 10.25-inch digital driver display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- 6 airbags and ADAS
Who should buy it: Buyers looking for a high-riding SUV that can handle rough Indian roads while offering modern features and everyday practicality.
10. Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Starts from: ₹12.54 Lakh
Ground Clearance: 210 mm
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has 210 mm of ground clearance, but its real strength comes from its lightweight body, compact size and proper 4x4 system.
It uses a ladder frame, rigid axles and Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system with 2H, 4H and 4L modes. Its short wheelbase and strong approach and departure angles also help it cross steep and uneven sections without getting stuck.
At around 1,200 kg, the Jimny is much lighter than most large SUVs. This helps it perform well on loose surfaces such as mud and sand.
Key features:
- 210 mm ground clearance
- ALLGRIP PRO 4WD
- Low-range 4L mode
- Rigid axle suspension
- 36° approach angle
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a small, easy-to-drive 4x4 that can handle trails and bad roads without the size and weight of a large SUV.
What Does Ground Clearance Actually Mean?
Ground clearance is the distance between the ground and the lowest point underneath a vehicle. A higher figure generally means there is more space between the road and important parts such as the engine sump, exhaust and battery pack. However, ground clearance alone does not decide how capable a car is on bad roads. Wheelbase, suspension travel and approach and departure angles are also important.
Ground Clearance vs Water-Wading Depth
These are two different measurements.
- Ground clearance: How high the lowest part of the vehicle sits above the ground.
- Water-wading depth: How deep water the vehicle can safely drive through under specified conditions.
A vehicle can have high ground clearance but poor water-wading ability. Dedicated 4x4s such as the Gurkha, Thar and Defender combine high clearance with much greater water-wading capability.
Conclusion
The Land Rover Defender OCTA has the highest ground clearance on this list at 323 mm, followed by other Land Rover and Range Rover editions, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Force Gurkha. However, the best choice depends on how you plan to use the car.
For serious off-roading, the Gurkha, Thar and Jimny are strong choices. For family use, the Honda Elevate, Thar ROXX and Jeep Meridian offer a better set of comfort and ground clearance. If budget is not a concern, the Defender OCTA and Land Cruiser 300 offer far more off-road hardware and water-wading ability.
For normal Indian roads, you do not necessarily need the highest number. A well-tuned suspension, sensible wheel size and good underbody protection can be just as important as ground clearance.
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