Top 10 Most Affordable Cars in India with a 360-Degree Camera Under ₹10 Lakh

A 360-degree camera has become one of the most useful features for everyday driving. If you are parking in a crowded market, squeezing through a narrow lane or reversing into a tight parking spot, it gives you a complete view around the car that mirrors alone simply can't provide.

The system uses cameras placed at the front, rear and under both outside mirrors. It brings together all four camera feeds to create a bird's-eye view on the infotainment screen, helping you spot obstacles that are otherwise difficult to see.

The best part is that this feature is no longer limited to expensive SUVs. Today, you can buy several cars with a 360-degree camera under ₹10 lakh. Here are the most affordable options available today.

1. Tata Tiago

360-degree camera available from: Creative variant

Price: ₹7 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Tata Tiago is currently the most affordable car in India with a factory-fitted 360-degree camera. The system is displayed on the 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen and also gets Tata's Blind View Monitor, which automatically shows the camera feed from the side you're turning towards. This makes lane changes and parking in tight city spaces much easier.

Power comes from Tata's 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS and 113 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual, AMT or factory-fitted CNG. The CNG version uses Tata's twin-cylinder technology, so you still get usable boot space instead of losing most of it to the CNG tank.

The Tiago also comes well equipped with an 8-speaker sound system, digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and connected car features. While it doesn't get a sunroof, it makes up for it with a strong safety package. It has a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating and comes with ESC, Corner Stability Control, dual airbags and rear parking sensors.

Choose this if you want: An affordable hatchback with a 360-degree camera, excellent value for money and strong safety credentials.

2. Tata Punch

360-degree camera available from: Adventure variant

Price: ₹7.70 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Tata Punch is one of the most affordable SUVs in India to offer a 360-degree camera. The camera gives you a clear bird's-eye view around the car, making it easier to avoid kerbs, walls and other obstacles while parking or driving through narrow roads.

It is powered by Tata's 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS and is available with manual, AMT and CNG options. Its 187 mm ground clearance and upright driving position also make it comfortable on rough roads and speed breakers.

Inside, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and several convenience features. The Adventure variant does not get a sunroof, but buyers can choose the Adventure S variant if they want one. Safety is one of the Punch's biggest strengths, with 5-star Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP ratings, along with ESC, ABS with EBD, dual airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Choose this if you want: A compact SUV that's easy to drive, packed with useful features and among the safest cars in its segment.

3. Tata Tigor

360-degree camera available from: XZ+ LUX variant

Price: ₹7.83 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Tata Tigor is one of the few compact sedans in this price range to offer a 360-degree camera. The stitched bird's-eye view makes parking much easier, especially since sedans have a larger boot that can block your view while reversing. The system also displays clear parking guidelines, helping you park confidently in tight spaces.

The Tigor is powered by Tata's 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that produces 86 PS and 113 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual, AMT and factory-fitted CNG. Like the Tiago, the CNG version uses Tata's twin-cylinder technology, allowing you to keep more usable boot space.

Inside, the Tigor gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, push-button start, a digital instrument cluster and a spacious 419-litre boot, making it a practical family sedan. It doesn't offer a sunroof, but it continues to be one of the safest sedans in its segment with a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating, along with dual airbags, Corner Stability Control, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Choose this if you want: A comfortable sedan with a large boot, strong safety credentials and a useful 360-degree camera for everyday driving.

4. Tata Altroz

360-degree camera available from: Creative variant

Price: ₹8.02 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Tata Altroz offers one of the better 360-degree camera systems in this segment. The camera feed is displayed on the 10.25-inch touchscreen, giving you a clear bird's-eye view while parking. The system also switches between camera angles quickly, making it easier to manoeuvre in busy city streets and tight parking spaces.

Built on Tata's ALFA architecture, the Altroz is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while diesel and factory-fitted CNG options are also offered in the range. Depending on the variant, buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT automatic.

The cabin feels premium with the 10.25-inch infotainment system, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and connected car features. The Creative variant does not get a sunroof, but buyers can step up to the Creative S if that's a priority. Safety continues to be one of the Altroz's biggest strengths, with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, a strong body shell and features such as ESP and six airbags on higher variants.

Choose this if you want: A premium hatchback that combines excellent safety, modern features and a 360-degree camera without crossing the ₹10 lakh mark.

5. Citroen Basalt

360-degree camera available from: Shine variant with the optional Technology Pack

Price: ₹8.11 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Citroen Basalt is one of the few coupe-style SUVs in this price range to offer a 360-degree camera. The feature is available with the optional Technology Pack, which adds the surround-view camera system to the 10.2-inch touchscreen. It provides a clear overhead view of the car, making it easier to park in narrow spaces and crowded parking lots.

Power comes from Citroen's 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 110 PS and 190 Nm of torque. It is one of the most powerful cars on this list and is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

The Basalt also offers automatic climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents and a spacious cabin. While it doesn't get a sunroof, it focuses more on comfort and performance. Safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill-hold assist and rear parking sensors.

Choose this if you want: A stylish crossover with a strong turbo-petrol engine, comfortable ride quality and one of the most powerful engines in this price range.

6. Nissan Magnite

360-degree camera available from: Tekna variant

Price: ₹8.37 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Nissan Magnite was one of the first affordable SUVs in India to introduce a 360-degree camera, called the Around View Monitor (AVM). It displays a stitched bird's-eye view along with different camera angles, including a useful side view that helps you avoid scratching the wheels against high kerbs while parking.

The Magnite is available with either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with manual or CVT automatic gearbox options depending on the variant. Inside, the Tekna variant gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air purifier, wireless charger and a single-pane electric sunroof, making it one of the most feature-rich SUVs in this price range.

Safety is equally impressive. The Magnite has earned a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating and comes equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hydraulic Brake Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and multiple airbags.

Choose this if you want: A compact SUV packed with premium features, a sunroof and one of the best 360-degree camera systems available under ₹10 lakh.

7. Renault Kiger

360-degree camera available from: Emotion variant

Price: ₹8.45 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Renault Kiger offers a 360-degree camera from the Emotion variant, giving drivers a clear bird's-eye view that makes parking much easier in crowded streets and tight parking spaces. The system provides multiple camera angles, helping you keep an eye on nearby obstacles while reversing or squeezing through narrow gaps.

The Kiger is powered by either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with manual, AMT and CVT automatic gearbox options available depending on the variant. Its light steering and compact size also make it an easy SUV to drive in the city.

Inside, the cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and wireless phone charging. While the Emotion variant misses out on a sunroof, Renault offers it on higher variants. The Kiger also has a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating and comes equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, ABS with EBD and four airbags on higher variants.

Choose this if you want: A practical compact SUV that's easy to drive, feature-loaded and comes with a useful 360-degree camera at an attractive price.

8. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

360-degree camera available from: Alpha variant

Price: ₹8.67 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most premium hatchbacks under ₹10 lakh, and its 360-degree camera is among the best in this segment. Apart from the regular bird's-eye view, it also gets a 3D View that lets you see a virtual image of the car and its surroundings, making parking in tight spaces much more convenient.

The Baleno is powered by Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine producing 90 PS, paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The refined engine, light controls and excellent fuel efficiency make it a great everyday hatchback.

The cabin feels nicely put together with the 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Arkamys-tuned sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and cruise control. While it doesn't offer a sunroof, it packs in plenty of useful features. Safety has also improved significantly, with six airbags offered as standard, along with Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Choose this if you want: A premium hatchback with a refined petrol engine, feature-rich cabin and one of the best 360-degree camera systems in its class.

9. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

360-degree camera available from: ZXI+ variant

Price: ₹8.91 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire brings a 360-degree camera to buyers looking for a compact sedan. The system also gets dynamic parking guidelines that move with the steering wheel, making it easier to reverse into tight parking spots or narrow garages.

It is powered by Maruti Suzuki's new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, which delivers claimed mileage figures of 25.75 kmpl with the petrol AMT variant. Buyers can also choose between a 5-speed manual and AMT transmission.

The ZXI+ variant comes loaded with features including a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, cruise control and a single-pane electric sunroof, making it one of the few sedans in this price range to offer both a sunroof and a 360-degree camera. Safety is another major highlight. The new Dzire has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and comes with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.

Choose this if you want: A fuel-efficient family sedan with modern features, excellent safety and a 360-degree camera under ₹9 lakh.

10. Toyota Glanza

360-degree camera available from: V variant

Price: ₹9.48 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom)

The Toyota Glanza offers a 360-degree camera from the V variant, giving drivers a stitched bird's-eye view that makes parking much simpler. Like its sibling, the Baleno, it also gets steering-linked camera views that help you judge distances more accurately while manoeuvring.

Under the bonnet is Toyota's 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 90 PS, paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT. The engine is refined, efficient and well suited to both city driving and highway journeys.

The cabin gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, connected car technology and a Heads-Up Display (HUD). It doesn't get a sunroof, but it makes up for it with Toyota's reputation for reliability, hassle-free ownership and a longer standard warranty. Safety features include six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, making it one of the safer premium hatchbacks in its segment.

Choose this if you want: A premium hatchback with Toyota's reliable ownership experience, a refined petrol engine and a factory-fitted 360-degree camera.