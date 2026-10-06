Top 5 Discontinued Diesel Cars That Are Still Outstanding Buys in the Pre-Owned Market

Diesel cars may be making a comeback, and the change is increasingly visible in the pre-owned market. While diesel-powered cars have become increasingly rare in the Indian new-car market, several discontinued models continue to make a strong case as used-car purchases. From compact hatchbacks to full-size SUVs, these cars offer strong torque, highway efficiency and, in some cases, enthusiast appeal at relatively affordable prices.

1. Volkswagen Polo Diesel – ₹2–5 lakh

Model years: 2010–2020

The Volkswagen Polo diesel remains one of the most desirable discontinued hatchbacks for buyers looking for a compact car with strong driving dynamics. It was offered with 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre TDI diesel engines during its lifecycle, with the latter producing up to 88bhp and 230Nm.

Well-maintained examples from the later years can still be attractive buys in the used market. Its German driving manners, strong torque and good fuel efficiency made it a successful diesel hatchback.

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Diesel – ₹4–8 lakh

Model years: 2015–2020

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was sold with 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines. The 1.3-litre DDiS unit produced 88bhp and 200Nm, while the larger 1.6-litre engine developed 118bhp and 320Nm. The S-Cross combines SUV-like styling with relatively compact dimensions, making it a practical used-car option.

The S-Cross is still in demand in the used-car market because of its reliable, torquey and highly fuel-efficient 1.6-litre diesel engine. The 1.6-litre diesel variant is quite rare, which helps keep demand for it strong.

3. Mahindra XUV500 – ₹3–8 lakh

Model years: 2011–2021

The XUV500 was one of Mahindra's most popular SUVs and was offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing up to 152bhp and 360Nm. Its seven-seat layout, spacious cabin and strong highway performance continue to make it an appealing option for buyers seeking an affordable used SUV.

It was launched to compete with the Tata Hexa and Toyota Innova, but offered more in terms of features and equipment than both MPVs. Moreover, on the powertrain front, the XUV500 was also offered with an AWD system, which the Innova missed out on. The XUV500 still stands as a fairly reliable and capable seven-seater in the used-car market.

4. Ford Endeavour Diesel – ₹10–25 lakh

Model years: 2003–2021

The Ford Endeavour is among the most desirable discontinued full-size SUVs in the Indian used-car market. Depending on the generation, it was offered with 2.5-litre, 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesel engines. Later versions, particularly those equipped with the 3.2-litre five-cylinder engine, are sought after for their performance and off-road capability.

The Endeavour competed with the Toyota Fortuner and still shines in the used-car market because of its value-for-money proposition. The most popular version was the third-generation model, which was launched in India in 2016. It stood out with its imposing design, spacious cabin, strong diesel engines and capable four-wheel-drive system, making it a compelling alternative to the Fortuner.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Diesel – ₹4–7 lakh

Model years: 2014–2020

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was offered with a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine producing 88bhp and 200Nm. It was known for its spacious cabin, comfortable ride and impressive fuel efficiency, making it a sensible family sedan. Used examples of the diesel Ciaz can be found for around ₹4–7 lakh, depending on the model year, mileage and condition.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz held a strong position in the sedan segment, not only with its petrol engine but also with its diesel powertrain. Although the sedan has been officially discontinued, demand for it remains strong in the used-car market. This can be attributed to its comfortable ride quality and Maruti Suzuki's reliable and fuel-efficient diesel engine.