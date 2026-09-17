Top 5 Safest Family Cars Under ₹12 Lakh Rated 5 Stars by Bharat NCAP

If safety is high on your list when buying a family car, a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating is a good place to start. Bharat NCAP tests cars for adult and child protection in crashes and also looks at important safety features and technology.

Among cars priced under ₹12 lakh, the Tata Punch EV, Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO stand out for their 5-star ratings. We have ranked them by their Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score, rather than simply by their star rating.

One important update is that the Punch EV has received a newer 2026 Bharat NCAP test. The updated model scored 31.09/32 for adult protection and 45/49 for child protection. The earlier Punch EV tested in 2024 scored 31.46/32.

Car Bharat NCAP Rating Adult Protection Child Protection Tata Punch EV 5 Stars 31.09/32 45/49 Tata Curvv 5 Stars 29.50/32 43.66/49 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 5 Stars 29.46/32 41.57/49 Tata Nexon 5 Stars 29.41/32 43.83/49 Mahindra XUV 3XO 5 Stars 29.36/32 43/49

The scores above are based on Bharat NCAP's published results.

1. Tata Punch EV

Bharat NCAP Safety Rating: 5 Stars | Adult: 31.09/32 | Child: 45/49

Price: ₹9.69 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

The Tata Punch EV currently has the highest Adult Occupant Protection score among the five cars on this list. The latest 2026 test gave it 31.09 out of 32 for adult protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection. The rating applies to the tested 2026 Punch EV range.

Safety is one of the Punch EV's biggest strengths. It gets six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts, while its electric platform is designed around the battery and crash protection. The new model also gets features such as a 360-degree camera on higher variants.

The Punch EV is also useful if you want an electric family car rather than a petrol or diesel one. The 2026 model gets 30kWh and 40kWh battery options, with the larger battery offering up to 468km of claimed range. While if you want a petrol or CNG car then the Punch ICE also holds similar figures from Bharat NCAP.

Key Features:

10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch digital driver display

360-degree camera

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

V2L capability

Who should buy it: Families looking for a 5-star safety-rated EV for mostly city use, with enough range for occasional weekend trips.

2. Tata Curvv

Bharat NCAP Safety Rating: 5 Stars | Adult: 29.50/32 | Child: 43.66/49

Price: ₹9.76 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

The Tata Curvv puts together a strong Bharat NCAP result with the styling of an SUV coupe. It scored 29.50 out of 32 for adult protection and 43.66 out of 49 for child protection, with its body shell rated stable.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control and other electronic safety systems as standard. Higher variants also offer Level 2 ADAS features, which can provide extra help with functions such as emergency braking, lane departure warnings and adaptive cruise control.

The Curvv is also a good option for buyers who want more space and a larger boot than a typical compact SUV. Its 500-litre boot makes it useful for family luggage, while the available turbo-petrol engine and automatic gearbox give it a more premium feel.

Key Features:

12.3-inch touchscreen

Panoramic sunroof

360-degree camera

Powered tailgate

Ventilated front seats

Level 2 ADAS

Who should buy it: Families who want 5-star safety, a large boot and distinctive SUV styling without moving into a much more expensive SUV.

3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Bharat NCAP Safety Rating: 5 Stars | Adult: 29.46/32 | Child: 41.57/49

Price: ₹6.30 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the most affordable car on this list and brings a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating to the small sedan segment. It scored 29.46 out of 32 for adult protection and 41.57 out of 49 for child protection.

Maruti has also made safety equipment more widely available. Six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist and three-point seatbelts for all seats are among its key safety features.

The Dzire's biggest advantage is that it does not ask buyers to spend SUV money for a safe family car. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is refined and the brand is known for its low maintenance costs. Moreover, the CNG version can be an even cheaper option for buyers who drive a lot. The sedan also offers a useful 382-litre boot for family luggage.

Key Features:

Electric sunroof

9-inch touchscreen

360-degree camera

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Cruise control

CNG option

Who should buy it: Buyers who want an affordable 5-star family car with good mileage, a proper boot and low running costs.

4. Tata Nexon

Bharat NCAP Safety Rating: 5 Stars | Adult: 29.41/32 | Child: 43.83/49

Price: ₹7.40 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon has been one of the most popular safety-focused choices in the compact SUV segment. It scored 29.41 out of 32 for adult protection and 43.83 out of 49 for child protection in Bharat NCAP testing. Its body shell was rated stable.

The Nexon gets six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and ISOFIX mounts as part of its safety package. Higher variants add a 360-degree camera and other useful driver-assistance features.

Another advantage is the choice of powertrains. Buyers can choose between petrol, diesel, CNG and EV versions depending on their budget and usage. This makes the Nexon one of the more flexible options here, especially for families that want an SUV but do not want to spend more than ₹12 lakh.

Key Features:

10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch digital driver display

360-degree camera

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Petrol, diesel, CNG and EV options

Who should buy it: Families wanting a 5-star compact SUV with multiple powertrain choices, good ground clearance and plenty of features.

5. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Bharat NCAP Safety Rating: 5 Stars | Adult: 29.36/32 | Child: 43/49

Price: ₹7.79 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO completes this list with 29.36 out of 32 points for adult protection and 43 out of 49 for child protection. It also received a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Six airbags, electronic stability control and three-point seatbelts for all seats are part of its safety package. Higher variants also get Level 2 ADAS features, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control.

Safety is not the only reason to consider the XUV 3XO. It has a spacious cabin, a 2,600mm wheelbase and strong turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel engine's 300Nm of torque is especially useful for highway driving and carrying a full family with luggage.

Key Features:

Panoramic Skyroof

10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch digital driver display

Harman Kardon audio system

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS

Who should buy it: Families looking for a safe compact SUV with a spacious cabin, strong performance and useful ADAS features.

Conclusion

These five cars show that buyers do not need to spend ₹15-20 lakh to get a 5-star Bharat NCAP family car. The Tata Punch EV leads this group on the latest adult protection score, while the Tata Curvv, Dzire, Nexon and XUV 3XO also offer strong crash-test protection.

The right choice depends on what else you need. The Punch EV makes sense for EV buyers, the Curvv offers a more premium SUV-coupe package, the Dzire is the affordable sedan choice, the Nexon gives you several powertrain options and the XUV 3XO is a strong pick for space and performance.



