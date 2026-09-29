Top 6 Affordable Cars In India Offered With Powerful AC Units And Rear Vents
- Tata Aeris is the most affordable car on this list to feature ventilated seats.
- Kia Sonet is the most expensive car on the list to feature ventilated seats.
- Honda Amaze gets a larger blower motor and Max Cool function.
India's hot and humid climate makes an effective air-conditioning system an important consideration when buying a car. While air-conditioning is standard across almost every passenger car sold today, rear-seat passengers do not always receive the same level of airflow as those sitting in the front.
Rear AC vents help address this inconvenience by directing cooled air towards the second row. Though several affordable cars in India now offer this feature, with some also getting automatic climate control and additional features aimed at improving cabin comfort, rear AC vents are still a rare sight.
Here are six affordable cars in India with rear AC vents, arranged according to their starting ex-showroom prices.
1. Tata Aeris
Price: ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tata Aeris is currently the most affordable car on this list, with prices starting at ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The new compact sedan replaces the Tigor and is offered with petrol and CNG powertrain options, with both manual and AMT transmissions available.
The Aeris gets rear AC vents from the Pure+ variant onwards. Higher variants also get features such as ventilated front seats, making it the most affordable car with ventilated seats on this list. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging and an integrated dashcam are some of the other features on offer.
2. Hyundai Exter
Price: ₹5.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Hyundai Exter is another affordable option that offers dedicated rear AC vents. Hyundai has integrated the vents into the rear of the centre tunnel, allowing airflow to reach passengers in the second row directly.
It also offers fully automatic temperature control with a digital display on higher variants. The Exter is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with manual and AMT gearbox options, along with a CNG variant.
3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Price: ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most popular compact sedans in India. It features rear AC vents integrated into the centre console, helping direct cool air towards the second row.
The Dzire also offers automatic climate control on higher variants. Its relatively compact cabin, combined with the rear vents, makes it a practical option for buyers who frequently travel with four or five occupants.
The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and is available with both five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. A CNG version is also available.
4. Kia Sonet
Price: ₹7.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kia Sonet is the second car on this list to offer rear AC vents along with front ventilated seats on higher-spec variants. Meanwhile, higher variants also feature fully automatic temperature control.
The Sonet is available with multiple petrol and diesel engine options, along with manual, iMT, automatic and DCT transmission choices, depending on the powertrain and variant.
5. Honda Amaze
Price: ₹7.48 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Honda Amaze stands out among these cars as it is equipped with a larger blower motor as part of its revised AC system. The latest-generation sedan gets fully automatic climate control with a Max Cool function, while rear AC vents are also offered.
The sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is available with manual and CVT automatic transmissions.
6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Price: ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza rounds off this list. Positioned above the Dzire and Fronx, the compact SUV gets rear AC vents along with automatic climate control on applicable variants.
The rear vents are positioned at the back of the centre console and are designed to distribute cool air towards the second row. The Brezza also offers features such as a cooled glovebox and rear USB charging ports, depending on the variant.
The Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available with manual and automatic transmission options. A factory-fitted CNG version is also offered.
Rear AC vents alone do not necessarily mean that one car has a more powerful air-conditioning system than another. Factors such as cabin size, insulation, blower capacity, compressor performance and ventilation design also influence cooling performance.
For buyers who regularly travel with family, therefore, it is worth considering both the availability of rear AC vents and the type of climate-control system offered with the variant being considered.
Bottom Line
The Tata Aeris currently has the lowest entry price among these six cars, starting at ₹5.29 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza sits at the other end of this particular price range at around ₹7.49 lakh. Between them, buyers can choose from hatchback-based compact SUVs and compact sedans, with the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Kia Sonet and Honda Amaze offering different combinations of cabin space, powertrain choices and comfort equipment.
For buyers living in hot parts of India, rear AC vents are a useful feature to consider, particularly if the car will regularly be used with passengers in the second row.
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