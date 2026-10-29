Top 6 Cars in India With the Best Under-Thigh Support for Long Highway Trips
- Seat cushion length plays an important role in long-distance comfort
- Sedans, SUVs and MPVs offer different seating experiences
- Always test the seat yourself before buying a car.
A car can have a great engine, a comfortable ride and plenty of features. But if it has a poorly built/shaped seat, it can spoil your experience in a big way. We journalists often talk about the under-thigh support or rather the lack of it, which refers to how well the seat cushion supports the underside of your thighs. A short cushion can leave your thighs unsupported, while a well-shaped seat helps you maintain a relaxed driving position.
So here are six popular cars in India worth checking out if you regularly travel long distances.
1. Honda City
Best for: Buyers who prefer a comfortable sedan
The Honda City, especially in its current generation, offers the best choice for buyers who value cabin space and a relaxed driving experience. Its spacious interior, comfortable second-row bench, and traditional sedan seating position make it well suited to long highway journeys.
The front seats deserve attention if you spend several hours behind the wheel, while rear passengers benefit from generous legroom. The City is particularly worth considering if you prefer a lower seating position over the upright stance of an SUV.
2. Hyundai Creta
Best for: Everyday usability and family road trips
The Hyundai Creta combines an SUV-ish driving position with a practical cabin and easy-to-drive character. It works well for buyers who want one vehicle for daily commutes, weekend getaways and longer highway journeys. Its front and rear seats offer an upright seating position with a commanding view of the road, but the Creta's broad appeal comes from its all-round package rather than any single seating feature.
3. Kia Seltos
Best for: Buyers looking for a feature-rich SUV
The Kia Seltos is a compelling option for those who want a modern cabin and a feature-rich/well-equipped SUV. Its front-seat adjustment options and overall driving environment make it worth evaluating for frequent long-distance use.
Tall drivers should pay particular attention to the seat base. A cushion that supports most of your thighs without pressing behind your knees can make a noticeable difference over several hours. Rear-seat passengers wouldn't have a reason to complain either owing to its extra legroom, good seat support and panoramic sunroof.
4. Tata Safari
Best for: Large families and long-distance touring
If you are in the market for an SUV that gives you more space for passengers and luggage, the Safari is one of the safest bet. Its three-row layout makes it a practical option for family holidays, while the larger cabin gives occupants more room than regular SUVs
What adds to the appeal is the comfortable captain seats for the second row, which feel special and comfortable. The third row could be better treated but isn't half bad.
5. Toyota Innova Hycross
Best for: Rear-seat passengers and family travel
No list of comfortable cabins for long-distance travel is complete without the mention of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Its MPV layout prioritises passenger space, and selected variants offer second-row captain seats with additional features, including ottoman-style leg rests. These leg rests can provide extra support for the lower legs, making them useful on longer journeys. However, lower variants could offer a better seat cushion, and rear seat ventilation could be a big addition in the next update.
6. Mahindra XUV7X0
Best for: Buyers who want a spacious, versatile SUV
One of the most popular SUVs today, the Mahindra XUV7X0 offers a roomy cabin, a comfortable driving environment, and an optional third row. Its imposing good looks, ample space and comfort, and plenty of features make it a great buy for many families.
Other popular cars worth considering
The Hyundai Verna, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens Clavis, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta are also worth checking out. The Verna is an alternative for sedan buyers, while the Harrier and Alcazar cater to SUV buyers. The Kia Carens Clavis, XL6 and Innova Crysta are particularly relevant for families considering three-row vehicles.
How to check under-thigh support before buying
A quick showroom visit may not reveal whether a seat will remain comfortable after three or four hours. Keep these points in mind during your test drive:
- Check the seat base: Most of your thighs should be supported without pressure behind your knees.
- Adjust your driving position: You should reach the pedals easily, with your knees slightly bent.
- Try every relevant row: Do not assume that a spacious cabin automatically means comfortable seats.
- Drive for longer: A longer test drive can help reveal pressure points that appear over time.
- Check the exact variant if possible: Seat design and adjustment features can vary across variants.
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