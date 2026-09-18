Top 7 Most Reliable Petrol SUVs For Stress-Free Ownership In India
- Reliability, fuel efficiency and resale value are key factors when choosing an SUV
- These seven petrol SUVs combine dependable powertrains with practical ownership costs
- From compact SUVs to midsize models, there are several reliable options across segments
When it comes to buying a car in India, reliability is one of the biggest decision-making factors. Car owners, especially in the mass market space, look for three qualities – good fuel efficiency, good resale value and reliability. Reliability is not just in terms of engine performance, but also in terms of electronics and fit & finish. So, here’s a list of 7 SUVs that we believe are among the most reliable options in the market. And since petrol models command a higher market share, we chose SUVs known for their gasoline powertrains.
Also Read: If We Had Rs. 15 Lakh to Spend, We'd Pick One of These SUVs
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market, and that’s for a reason. Firstly, you have the Maruti tag, which is known for the three qualities I spoke about earlier. Secondly, Brezza is a tried and tested model; it’s frugal to maintain, offers decent performance, and, being a Maruti Suzuki, offers great resale value. The very reliable 1.5-litre petrol mill continues to be on offer with the option of both manual and automatic. Plus, now you also have the option for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, which will satisfy the needs of buyers looking for spirited performance.
Also Read: Why Small Turbo-Petrol Engines Lose Mileage Faster Than Diesels in Bumper-to-Bumper Traffic
Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue too has been a very reliable option in the subcompact SUV space. The SUV has offered the option for both petrol and diesel engines; however, it’s the petrol version that has stronger demand. And you get two petrol engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The latter, which is the more powerful and spirited option, holds a strong niche among buyers, despite having a frugal diesel engine on offer.
Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming Midsize SUVs Launching In India In 2026-27
Skoda Kylaq
While it is one of the newer models in the subcompact SUV space, the Skoda Kylaq has already been on the market for well over a year now. The smallest model from the VW group is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine with the option of both manual and automatic transmissions. The Kylaq has proven itself as a capable entry-level SUV and accounts for about 3500-4000 units a month, making it Skoda’s best-selling model. It covers all the basics and more when it comes to features and creature comforts, offering a well-equipped package.
Honda Elevate
Personally, if you are looking for a no-nonsense, reliable petrol SUV, then I feel the Honda Elevate will be among my top choices. Built on the same platform as the Honda City, the Elevate also packs the same tried-and-tested 1.5-litre petrol engine, offered with the option of manual and CVT automatic. The SUV is also loaded with all the important comforts like – spacious cabin, touchscreen system with wireless connectivity, ADAS and more.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara takes the principles of the Brezza and takes them to the next level. The same reliability and wholesome package, but in a bigger footprint. And with that, you have the comfort and conveniences of a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, more cabin space, and, of course, the option to get strong hybrid tech. The pure petrol option features a 1.5-litre engine with mild-hybrid tech.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its underpinnings with the Grand Vitara and thus shares its reliable nature as well. But in addition to that, you also get Toyota’s much-trusted after-sales service. In terms of engine options, performance and creature comforts, things remain identical to the Grand Vitara, offering you the option of a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a CNG option and a strong hybrid option. Between the two, it’s just about which brand you prefer more than anything else.
Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos is possibly the most feature-packed model in this list, and if it’s the best in the segment that you want, this is it. Almost every modern feature and tech you can think of is on offer here - LED lighting, sport alloys, bonnet with hydraulic struts, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, large screens, digital cluster and more. You also get the latest Level 2 ADAS functions, while a host of safety tech is standard. Kia offers you the option for not just a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine but also a 1.5-litre turbo petrol as well. Both offer you the option of manual and automatic transmissions. Moreover, Kia is offering you a 3-year or unlimited km warranty on the Seltos.
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