Top Cars in India With The Best Factory Warranty Packages
- MG Majestor gets a 5-year/unlimited-km warranty, among the longest standard warranty packages in India.
- Kia offers a 3-year/unlimited-km warranty across its current passenger car range.
- Toyota Taisor and Hyryder offer extended warranty coverage of up to 5 years/2.2 lakh km.
Warranty of a car plays an important role in keeping ownership costs low. It provides peace of mind over the long term, particularly for buyers of brand-new cars. This becomes increasingly relevant as modern cars become more technologically advanced.
While buyers typically consider factors such as price, features, performance, fuel efficiency and safety, the warranty offered by the manufacturer is also worth considering.
Manufacturers in India offer different warranty packages, with some providing longer standard coverage, while others offer unlimited-kilometre warranties or manufacturer-backed extended warranty plans. The coverage can also vary depending on the model, variant and powertrain.
Here are some of the cars and brands in India that currently offer notable factory warranty packages.
MG Majestor
The MG Majestor gets one of the longest standard warranty packages among SUVs in India. JSW MG Motor India offers it with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as part of its 5-5-5 ownership package, which also includes roadside assistance and five labour-free services.
The unlimited-kilometre coverage makes the diesel-powered Majestor particularly suitable for high-mileage users, subject to the manufacturer's warranty terms and conditions.
Kia Cars
Kia offers a three-year/unlimited-kilometre standard warranty across its current
passenger vehicle range for private use. The coverage applies to models including the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carens Clavis, Carnival, EV6, Syros, Carens Clavis EV and Syros EV.
Kia also offers extended warranty plans for eligible models. Depending on the model and plan, coverage can extend up to seven years, with up to 1.6 lakh km available for models such as the Seltos, Carens and Carens Clavis.
Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta gets a three-year/unlimited-kilometre standard warranty, making it suitable for buyers covering high annual mileages. Hyundai also offers extended warranty plans that can provide coverage beyond the standard warranty period, depending on the selected plan. The Creta is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options, giving it an advantage over the Honda Elevate, which is offered with only a petrol engine.
Honda Elevate
The Honda Elevate comes with a three-year/unlimited-kilometre standard warranty. As a petrol-only SUV, its unlimited-kilometre coverage makes it a suitable option for high-mileage users.
Honda also offers extended warranty options for the Elevate, allowing customers to continue manufacturer-backed coverage beyond the standard warranty period, subject to the applicable programme.
Volkswagen Virtus & Taigun
The Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun come with Volkswagen India's 4EVER Care package, which includes a four-year/1 lakh-kilometre warranty, four years of roadside assistance and three labour-free services.
The warranty is valid for four years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes first. Volkswagen also offers extended warranty options for customers seeking longer coverage.
Škoda Kushaq
The Škoda Kushaq gets a four-year/1 lakh-kilometre warranty, similar to Volkswagen's coverage. This gives it a longer standard warranty period than the three-year coverage offered by several manufacturers.
The warranty is valid for four years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes first. Škoda also offers roadside assistance and extended warranty options, depending on the applicable package.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with a three-year/1 lakh-kilometre standard warranty, whichever comes first. Toyota also offers an extended warranty that takes coverage up to five years/2.2 lakh km.
The 2.2-lakh-km limit makes the Taisor particularly relevant for high-mileage users. Toyota also provides roadside assistance as part of its ownership package. Buyers should check the exact terms, eligibility and cost of the extended warranty at the time of purchase.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a three-year/1 lakh-kilometre standard warranty, with an extended warranty option covering up to five years/2.2 lakh km.
The strong-hybrid version also gets separate coverage for its hybrid components, including an eight-year/1.6-lakh-km warranty for the hybrid battery, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
The extended vehicle warranty makes the Hyryder a suitable option for buyers planning long-term ownership, particularly those covering high annual mileages.
Conclusion
Warranty coverage is an important factor when buying a new car, particularly for buyers planning long-term ownership. While a longer warranty does not necessarily mean better reliability, it can reduce the financial risk of unexpected repairs.
The MG Majestor stands out with its five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, while Kia offers three years/unlimited km across its current passenger vehicle range. Hyundai Creta and Honda Elevate also get three years/unlimited km. Volkswagen and Škoda offer four-year/1 lakh-km warranties, while Toyota's Taisor and Hyryder can be covered for up to five years/2.2 lakh km with extended warranty plans.
Ultimately, buyers should consider their annual running and ownership period. High-mileage users may benefit from unlimited-kilometre coverage, while long-term owners should compare the cost and coverage of extended warranty plans. Warranty terms can vary by model, variant and powertrain, so buyers should verify the latest manufacturer terms before purchase.
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