Top Petrol Cars That Can Easily Cross 2 Lakh Kilometres With Proper Maintenance
- Follow the manufacturer's service schedule for long engine life
- The engine is only one part of the equation.
- It depends on regular servicing, good-quality fluids, sensible driving and replacing wear-and-tear parts on time
We buy diesel-powered cars because of their robustness and the ability to last some seriously long kilometres on the odometer. But do some petrol cars still have a reputation for being dependable over very high kilometres? Clocking over two lakh km is not a magic number, though. It depends on regular servicing, good-quality fluids, sensible driving and replacing wear-and-tear parts on time. So, if you are planning to own a car in the long run and for many, many kilometres with it, here are some petrol cars in India that have the mechanical simplicity, engine track record and ownership support to make 2 lakh km a realistic target.
1. Honda City
The Honda City has been one of India's most trusted petrol sedans for decades. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine is a benchmark for every engine when it comes to reliability. It is also available with a six-speed manual or CVT and makes 121bhp/145Nm. The naturally aspirated engine is relatively straightforward, and the City has a long history of high-mileage ownership in India. If the engine oil, coolant, filters and transmission fluids are changed as recommended, two lakh km is a reasonable long-term ownership target.
2. Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Swift has always been about keeping things simple. There’s a 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine producing 81bhp/111Nm, with a 5-speed manual or AMT, which is relatively new to the line-up, and the biggest advantage by its side is the sheer size of Maruti Suzuki's service ecosystem and the availability of parts. Regular maintenance is straightforward, and the naturally aspirated petrol engine isn't being pushed for huge performance. For someone looking for a small car to keep for many years, the Swift remains a sensible high-mileage option.
3. Toyota Glanza/Maruti Baleno
The Glanza still uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 89bhp/113 Nm. It is available with a manual or AMT and mechanically, it shares its basic platform and powertrain with the Maruti Baleno, which also means there is good parts and service availability across the country. A simple naturally aspirated petrol engine, modest output and regular servicing make it well suited to long-term ownership.
4. Hyundai i20
The i20's 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is another example of a relatively simple petrol powertrain. It produces up to 88bhp and is available with a CVT or a 5-speed manual. If you are choosing the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, your priority is long-term ownership rather than outright performance. Hyundai also specifies regular maintenance for the engine and has a well-established service network across India. With proper care, the i20 can be a comfortable companion well beyond the 1 lakh km mark.
5. Honda Amaze
Another Honda in the list is the Amaze, which takes the old-school approach to getting the job done. Its 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine produces 89bhp/110Nm, and is offered with a manual or CVT. Again, it isn't particularly powerful, but that's not what this list is about. The naturally aspirated engine has a relatively simple mechanical layout, while the Amaze itself is designed as a practical everyday sedan. If serviced properly and driven without abuse, a two lakh km ownership cycle is certainly within the realm of possibility.
6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
The WagonR may not be the most exciting car here, but it has one important advantage: simplicity. It is available with 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, but the latter has been the workhorse of the nation. It remains one of India's most common cars, which makes routine parts and servicing relatively easy to access. For a car that spends most of its life doing city runs, regular maintenance can keep this one running forever without a second thought.
7. Toyota Corolla/Camry
No list about reliability is complete without a mention of the Toyota. Although it's not available in India right now, and you can only have the hybrid Toyota petrol cars in India, the petrol engines of the Toyota line-up are kind of unkillable. With proper care and maintenance, they could easily travel to the moon and back, and that’s not even a hyperbole anymore.
Secret To 2 Lakh Kilometres Mark
There is no car that can guarantee 2 lakh km without expensive repairs. At that mileage, components such as the clutch, suspension, engine mounts, alternator, starter motor, AC components and transmission parts may need attention. The engine is only one part of the equation.
Follow the manufacturer's service schedule, use the correct engine oil and fluids, don't ignore warning lights, keep the cooling system healthy and replace worn parts before they turn into bigger problems. Maruti Suzuki itself notes that preventive maintenance can help prolong vehicle life and reduce maintenance costs. Most importantly, 2 lakh km is not something you reach by buying a "reliable" car and forgetting about it. You reach it by maintaining the car properly more than anything else.
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