Toyota Diwali offers 2026: what's actually on offer

Two things to keep in mind. These are October 2026 offers, so there are only a few days left to avail of these benefits for Dhanteras or Diwali. And if you were hoping for a deal on the Innova Hycross, there isn't one. We've broken down the rest below, so you know what you can realistically expect.

Toyota Diwali offers by model

Model Total benefit (up to) Cash discount Other benefits Land Cruiser 300 (2025 model-year stock) ₹13.38 lakh Not specified Not specified Camry Elegant Edition ₹3.27 lakh Not specified Not specified Urban Cruiser Hyryder (hybrid, Neo Drive, CNG) ₹1.25 lakh Up to ₹25,000 Up to ₹50,000 finance benefit, up to ₹50,000 exchange, corporate bonus Glanza ₹70,000 Varies On-road price offer on select older variants and cities Fortuner Neo Drive ₹59,000 Not specified Select variants, plus dealer offers Urban Cruiser Taisor ₹45,000 ₹25,000 turbo, ₹20,000 non-turbo ₹20,000 exchange (petrol) Hilux ₹39,000 Not specified Not specified Rumion Not stated ₹15,000 petrol, ₹10,000 CNG None listed Innova Hycross No offer None None



The Hyryder is the one most buyers will care about. The ₹1.25 lakh figure is spread across a few things, though. The cash part is up to ₹25,000. Another ₹50,000 is a finance benefit, which usually applies only if you finance the car through the dealer's tie-up lenders. The rest comes from exchange and corporate bonuses. So, if you're paying cash and have no old car to trade in, the savings are a lot smaller.

The Taisor is simpler: ₹25,000 cash on the turbo, plus ₹20,000 more if you exchange a car. The Glanza offer is mainly on the older version, since the facelift has just opened for bookings.

The Land Cruiser and Camry numbers are on older model-year stock that dealers want to clear. Huge savings if you're in that market, but limited units, so move fast and check the manufacturing date.

As for the Innova Hycross, there's still no discount. With no official offer, there isn't much room to bargain beyond insurance and accessories.

Is the Toyota discount on the ex-showroom or on-road price?

A lot of buyers get confused here, so let's clear it up.

Toyota's offers are quoted against the ex-showroom price, but only the cash discount comes off your invoice. Everything else works differently:

The finance benefit reduces what you pay on the loan, not the price of the car. You only get it if you finance through the dealer.

The exchange bonus is added to whatever the dealer pays for your old car.

Corporate bonuses depend on where you work.

On the Glanza, some dealers are running an "on-road price" offer, which means a fixed final price that already includes registration and insurance. Ask exactly what is included.

Your on-road price is the ex-showroom price plus road tax, registration, insurance, FASTag and number plates. Road tax is a percentage your state charges on the listed ex-showroom price, so a dealer discount usually doesn't bring it down much.

With the Hyryder hybrid, where you register can matter more. A few places give strong hybrids a road-tax break, and that saving comes straight off the on-road price. We've listed them below.

How to get a better on-road deal near you

If you're buying the Hyryder hybrid or the Camry, check whether your state gives strong hybrids any road-tax relief. Here's roughly where things stand:

Where you register Road tax on a strong hybrid (Hyryder, Camry) Chandigarh No road tax (till 17 Mar 2028) Delhi 50% of the usual road tax Uttar Pradesh Had a hybrid waiver earlier; check its current status with your RTO Most other states No hybrid concession reported, so the usual rate applies



These rules have changed a few times this year, so please check with your RTO or dealer before you book.

The rest comes down to how you deal with the showroom. A few things that usually help:

Do the math on the finance offer. If the Hyryder's finance benefit means a slightly revised interest rate or processing fees, it may not be worth it. Compare it with a quote from your own bank.

If the Hyryder's finance benefit means a slightly revised interest rate or processing fees, it may not be worth it. Compare it with a quote from your own bank. Shop around for insurance. You don't have to take the dealer's policy. Get a couple of quotes online and ask the dealer to match the lowest.

You don't have to take the dealer's policy. Get a couple of quotes online and ask the dealer to match the lowest. Ask for an itemised on-road quote. If there's a "handling" charge that Toyota lists, question it. On the Glanza on-road offer, ask for the breakup.

If there's a "handling" charge that Toyota lists, question it. On the Glanza on-road offer, ask for the breakup. Carry your company ID. Corporate bonuses apply on several Toyota models.

Corporate bonuses apply on several Toyota models. Know your old car's value before you go. Get it valued independently first, so a big exchange bonus doesn't hide a low price for your car.

Get it valued independently first, so a big exchange bonus doesn't hide a low price for your car. Visit two or three showrooms. Offers, especially on the older Camry, Glanza and Land Cruiser stock, vary substantially between dealerships.



Toyota Diwali offers 2026: quick answers

Are Toyota's Diwali offers on the ex-showroom or on-road price? They're quoted on the ex-showroom price. Only the cash discount comes off your invoice. The finance benefit, exchange, and corporate bonuses depend on how you buy and whether you qualify. Some Glanza dealers are offering a fixed on-road price instead.

Which Toyota has the biggest festive discount? The Land Cruiser 300 (2025 model-year stock), with up to ₹13.38 lakh off in discounts overall. Among mainstream models, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder leads with up to ₹1.25 lakh.

Is there a Diwali offer on the Innova Hycross? No, there's no official offer on it this month.

Does the Hyryder hybrid get a road-tax benefit? In some places. Chandigarh charges no road tax on strong hybrids, while Delhi charges half. Check out your state's RTO rules.

Will these offers continue after October? Toyota hasn't said. November's offers could be different, so if you like a deal, it may be safer to book before the month ends.

Before you head to the showroom

To sum up: pick your Toyota, separate the cash discount from the finance and exchange benefits, and get your old car valued. If you're buying a hybrid, check your state's road tax. Then walk in with a clear number in mind. That way your Toyota Diwali offer turns into a real saving, not just a big number on a banner.

Happy Diwali, and happy driving!



A quick note before you read on: every number in this article is indicative. Actual offers can vary from city to city, dealer to dealer and even week to week, depending on stock. Use this as a guide to spot the good deals and get a rough idea of what to expect, then get the final figure from your nearest Toyota showroom.