Toyota Diwali offers 2026: what's actually on offer
Two things to keep in mind. These are October 2026 offers, so there are only a few days left to avail of these benefits for Dhanteras or Diwali. And if you were hoping for a deal on the Innova Hycross, there isn't one. We've broken down the rest below, so you know what you can realistically expect.
Toyota Diwali offers by model
|Model
|Total benefit (up to)
|Cash discount
|Other benefits
|Land Cruiser 300 (2025 model-year stock)
|₹13.38 lakh
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Camry Elegant Edition
|₹3.27 lakh
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Urban Cruiser Hyryder (hybrid, Neo Drive, CNG)
|₹1.25 lakh
|Up to ₹25,000
|Up to ₹50,000 finance benefit, up to ₹50,000 exchange, corporate bonus
|Glanza
|₹70,000
|Varies
|On-road price offer on select older variants and cities
|Fortuner Neo Drive
|₹59,000
|Not specified
|Select variants, plus dealer offers
|Urban Cruiser Taisor
|₹45,000
|₹25,000 turbo, ₹20,000 non-turbo
|₹20,000 exchange (petrol)
|Hilux
|₹39,000
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Rumion
|Not stated
|₹15,000 petrol, ₹10,000 CNG
|None listed
|Innova Hycross
|No offer
|None
|None
The Hyryder is the one most buyers will care about. The ₹1.25 lakh figure is spread across a few things, though. The cash part is up to ₹25,000. Another ₹50,000 is a finance benefit, which usually applies only if you finance the car through the dealer's tie-up lenders. The rest comes from exchange and corporate bonuses. So, if you're paying cash and have no old car to trade in, the savings are a lot smaller.
The Taisor is simpler: ₹25,000 cash on the turbo, plus ₹20,000 more if you exchange a car. The Glanza offer is mainly on the older version, since the facelift has just opened for bookings.
The Land Cruiser and Camry numbers are on older model-year stock that dealers want to clear. Huge savings if you're in that market, but limited units, so move fast and check the manufacturing date.
As for the Innova Hycross, there's still no discount. With no official offer, there isn't much room to bargain beyond insurance and accessories.
Is the Toyota discount on the ex-showroom or on-road price?
A lot of buyers get confused here, so let's clear it up.
Toyota's offers are quoted against the ex-showroom price, but only the cash discount comes off your invoice. Everything else works differently:
- The finance benefit reduces what you pay on the loan, not the price of the car. You only get it if you finance through the dealer.
- The exchange bonus is added to whatever the dealer pays for your old car.
- Corporate bonuses depend on where you work.
- On the Glanza, some dealers are running an "on-road price" offer, which means a fixed final price that already includes registration and insurance. Ask exactly what is included.
Your on-road price is the ex-showroom price plus road tax, registration, insurance, FASTag and number plates. Road tax is a percentage your state charges on the listed ex-showroom price, so a dealer discount usually doesn't bring it down much.
With the Hyryder hybrid, where you register can matter more. A few places give strong hybrids a road-tax break, and that saving comes straight off the on-road price. We've listed them below.
How to get a better on-road deal near you
If you're buying the Hyryder hybrid or the Camry, check whether your state gives strong hybrids any road-tax relief. Here's roughly where things stand:
|Where you register
|Road tax on a strong hybrid (Hyryder, Camry)
|Chandigarh
|No road tax (till 17 Mar 2028)
|Delhi
|50% of the usual road tax
|Uttar Pradesh
|Had a hybrid waiver earlier; check its current status with your RTO
|Most other states
|No hybrid concession reported, so the usual rate applies
These rules have changed a few times this year, so please check with your RTO or dealer before you book.
The rest comes down to how you deal with the showroom. A few things that usually help:
- Do the math on the finance offer. If the Hyryder's finance benefit means a slightly revised interest rate or processing fees, it may not be worth it. Compare it with a quote from your own bank.
- Shop around for insurance. You don't have to take the dealer's policy. Get a couple of quotes online and ask the dealer to match the lowest.
- Ask for an itemised on-road quote. If there's a "handling" charge that Toyota lists, question it. On the Glanza on-road offer, ask for the breakup.
- Carry your company ID. Corporate bonuses apply on several Toyota models.
- Know your old car's value before you go. Get it valued independently first, so a big exchange bonus doesn't hide a low price for your car.
- Visit two or three showrooms. Offers, especially on the older Camry, Glanza and Land Cruiser stock, vary substantially between dealerships.
Toyota Diwali offers 2026: quick answers
Are Toyota's Diwali offers on the ex-showroom or on-road price? They're quoted on the ex-showroom price. Only the cash discount comes off your invoice. The finance benefit, exchange, and corporate bonuses depend on how you buy and whether you qualify. Some Glanza dealers are offering a fixed on-road price instead.
Which Toyota has the biggest festive discount? The Land Cruiser 300 (2025 model-year stock), with up to ₹13.38 lakh off in discounts overall. Among mainstream models, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder leads with up to ₹1.25 lakh.
Is there a Diwali offer on the Innova Hycross? No, there's no official offer on it this month.
Does the Hyryder hybrid get a road-tax benefit? In some places. Chandigarh charges no road tax on strong hybrids, while Delhi charges half. Check out your state's RTO rules.
Will these offers continue after October? Toyota hasn't said. November's offers could be different, so if you like a deal, it may be safer to book before the month ends.
Before you head to the showroom
To sum up: pick your Toyota, separate the cash discount from the finance and exchange benefits, and get your old car valued. If you're buying a hybrid, check your state's road tax. Then walk in with a clear number in mind. That way your Toyota Diwali offer turns into a real saving, not just a big number on a banner.
Happy Diwali, and happy driving!
A quick note before you read on: every number in this article is indicative. Actual offers can vary from city to city, dealer to dealer and even week to week, depending on stock. Use this as a guide to spot the good deals and get a rough idea of what to expect, then get the final figure from your nearest Toyota showroom.
Related News
Popular Toyota Models
- Toyota
FortunerEx-Showroom Price₹ 34.76 - 50.46 Lakh
- Toyota
Innova CrystaEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.72 - 26.77 Lakh
- Toyota
RumionEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.79 - 14.21 Lakh
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser TaisorEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.43 - 12.94 Lakh
- Toyota
Land CruiserEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.18 - 2.25 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser HyryderEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.31 - 19.76 Lakh
- Toyota
Innova HycrossEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.33 - 31.99 Lakh
- Toyota
CamryEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.62 - 48.89 Lakh
- Toyota
GlanzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.99 - 11.54 Lakh
- Toyota
VellfireEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore
- Toyota
Fortuner LegenderEx-Showroom Price₹ 36.51 - 48.29 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-Showroom Price₹ 23.6 - 23.8 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 29, 2026New Mahindra Thar OG vs Thar ROXX: 3-Door or 5-Door, Which Makes More Sense?make this crisper - The Mahindra Thar OG is aimed at buyers who want the classic Thar experience, while the ROXX adds practicality, comfort, and more technology. So, which one makes more sense for you? Here’s how the two compare.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 29, 2026Allow Speed Limit Concession Of 20 Per Cent Above 120 KMPH On Expressways: GadkariSpeeds exceeding 144 kmph will attract challans on expressways, according to the minister's statement.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 29, 2026Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Spied Testing; To Get ADAS, Z-Series Petrol EngineUpdated Fronx to borrow tech from the Baleno facelift.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 29, 2026Maruti Suzuki EV Exports Cross 50,000 Units MilestoneAccording to a SIAM report released in March, Maruti Suzuki ranked first among India’s electric vehicle exporters.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 29, 2026Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied On Test With TFT ScreenThe Triumph Thruxton 400 could be next to get the Bonneville T40’s circular TFT display, revised switchgear and additional rider aids.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 29, 2026Rs. 3,075 FASTag Annual Pass vs Local Pass vs Regular Recharge: Which One Is For You?A FASTag Annual Pass can save regular highway users money, but it is not the best choice for everyone. From November 1, 2026, eligible residents living near toll plazas can also apply for a concessional local pass. Here is how the three options compare and which one may work better for your daily travel.10 mins read