TVS Raider 125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Best Sporty 125cc Bike?
- All three bikes have strong qualities to make the choice easy
- Hero Xtreme 125R has muscular appeal and more features
- TVS Raider 125 is well-rounded, while Pulsar N125 offers a balanced choice
Never has the customer been spoilt for choice as the current 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment. From regular daily commuters focussing on fuel efficiency to sporty 125 cc bikes, this segment seems to have all. The TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R and the Bajaj Pulsar N125 are three sporty 125 cc motorcycles which offer excitement to the typical 125 cc consumer – combining sporty appeal with affordability and fuel efficiency.
The Xtreme 125R gets a lot of features, the Raider 125 has long established itself as a fun bike, and the Pulsar N125 offers comfort as well as strong mid-range performance. We pit these three sporty 125 cc bikes against each other and based on our ride experience as well as specifications and test figures, we help make up your mind to decide which one comes up on top in overall design, features, fuel efficiency, performance and dynamics.
Also Read: Hero Splendor Plus Vs Honda Shine 100 Vs TVS Radeon - Ultimate Mileage Commuter Face-Off
Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 Vs Honda Shine 125 Vs Hero Super Splendor XTec Comparison
Performance
All three bikes use 125 cc single-cylinder engines and come with 5-speed gearboxes, but the specifications are different, along with differences in engine and valvetrain architecture.
The TVS Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc, three-valve, air- and oil-cooled engine which produces 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm. Peak torque is 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm, which goes up to 11.7 Nm with the iGo Assist system, which uses an intelligent ECU controller to deliver extra torque on demand. With this system, TVS claims 0 to 60 kmph acceleration in 5.8 seconds.
Also Read: 150 cc Vs 200 cc Vs 350 cc Bikes in India - Which Engine Segment Should You Choose?
The Hero Xtreme 125R is powered by a 124.7 cc, air-cooled, two-valve engine which makes 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Hero claims 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 5.7 seconds. The linear acerating nature of the engine, however, doesn’t make the Xtreme 125R feel as urgent as the Raider 125, which has more torque and a bassy rumble from its three-valve engine.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Vs TVS Raider Comparison Review
The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is powered by a 124.59 cc, air-cooled, two-valve engine which is the most powerful on paper, producing 11.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and maximum torque output of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The power and torque figures look evenly matched, albeit modest as expected from 125 cc engines. However, the kerb weight and how the power and torque is delivered also makes a difference. And here, the Raider 125 is the lightest at 123 kg, followed by the Pulsar N125 at 125 kg. The Xtreme 125R is the heaviest of the three, with a kerb weight of 136 kg.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N125 Review
Fuel Efficiency
In real-world fuel efficiency reports, all three bikes are evenly matched, even though manufacturer-claimed fuel efficiency reports are quite different. Regardless, expect similar fuel efficiency figures from all three motorcycles with the same rider in similar riding conditions. Actual fuel efficiency figures may depend on factors such as individual riding style, traffic conditions and road surface.
Also Read: Top 10 Most Fuel-Efficient Motorcycles in India
|Model
|Fuel Efficiency (ARAI)
|Real World
|TVS Raider 125
|56.7 kmpl
|55-57 kmpl
|Bajaj Pulsar N125
|60 kmpl
|53-58 kmpl
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|66 kmpl
|55-57 kmpl
Also Read: Top 5 Beginner Motorcycles in India
Comfort & Dynamics
On paper, the Raider has the longest wheelbase and lowest seat height. The Xtreme 125R combines a relatively compact wheelbase with a wide rear tyre and sportier chassis geometry, while the Pulsar N125 has the shortest wheelbase and highest ground clearance.
From our experience, all three bikes are agile and comfortable, but each bike has its own distinctive advantage in at least one area. The TVS Raider 125 is light, agile and fun to ride. The Hero Xtreme 125R’s heavier weight gives it a sense of stability and offers better damping over broken roads and the like. From our experience riding the Pulsar N125, the suspension is set up on the firmer side and may not be as supple as that of the Xtreme 125R. That said, real world comfort and dynamics depend on individual choice as well.
|Model
|Wheelbase
|Seat Height
|Ground Clearance
|Kerb Weight
|Tyre Size
|Frame/Chassis
|TVS Raider 125
|1,326 mm
|780 mm
|180 mm
|123-125 kg, depending on variant
|80/100-17 OR 90/90-17 Front;
100/90-17 OR 110/80-17 Rear
|Mono Tube Cradle
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|1,319 mm
|790 mm
|180 mm
|136 kg
|90/90-17 Front;
120/80-17 Rear
|Diamond Frame
|Bajaj Pulsar N125
|1,290 mm
|795 mm
|198 mm
|125 kg
|80/100-17 Front;
110/80-17
|Tubular Frame
Also Read: Honda CB Hornet 125 Vs Rivals Specifications Comparison
Features
In the features department, the TVS Raider 125 has an extensive list on higher variants. It gets a TFT display, TVS SmartXonnect connectivity, voice assistance, navigation, call management, multiple riding modes, Glide Through Technology, a five-step adjustable monoshock and single-channel ABS with dual disc brakes on the top variant.
The Xtreme 125R offers three ride modes, cruise control, a multi-colour LCD display, monoshock suspension and a wide 120-section rear tyre. It not just offers single-channel ABS on higher variants, but also first-in-segment dual-channel ABS on the top-spec variant.
The Pulsar N125 gets digital LCD instrumentation and a USB charging port. The Bluetooth-enabled variant adds call accept/reject, missed call and message alerts, and gets a slightly wider screen. But in terms of safety, the N125 only relies on a Combined Braking System (CBS) and does not get ABS in any of its variants.
Design
All three follow a sporty street-naked design approach, but each motorcycle has its own distinctive design and silhouette. And it’s a subjective thing really and depends on individual choice on which bike looks better.
The TVS Raider has a compact, youthful design with a sculpted fuel tank, distinctive LED headlamp and sharp bodywork. The Xtreme 125R follows a more aggressive streetfighter-inspired approach with a muscular tank, sharp panels and a wide rear tyre. The Pulsar N125 has a more Supermotard-inspired approach, with floating body panels and a sculpted tank with sharp graphics.
Verdict
It’s not simple to give a verdict on which 125 cc bike amongst the three is the “best.” The TVS Raider 125 is a popular choice in this segment and it’s easy to see why. It’s got a refined three-valve engine with strong low-end grunt and also emphasises on connected technology and features.
Also Read: Honda CB125 Hornet Review
The Hero Xtreme 125R punches above its class with its muscular design, features like cruise control and dual-channel ABS on the top variant. The Pulsar N125 focusses on low weight, an engaging performance, and urban-oriented design.
As things stand today, at car&bike, it’s still the TVS Raider 125 which is our pick of the segment. A real world comparison is due, which will perhaps show more details like ride quality, refinement, braking feel, comfort, handling and fuel efficiency – all very important factors which seen together in the ultimate analysis can point to one clear winner.
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