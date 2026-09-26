Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication In India: How It Works And When It Will Roll Out
- V2V lets nearby vehicles exchange info such as speed, position and direction
- India has proposed making V2V mandatory on new vehicles from 1 October 2028
- The system will use C-V2X tech and factory-fitted On-Board Units to enable safety alerts
Vehicle-to-Vehicle, or V2V, communication allows nearby vehicles to exchange safety-related information wirelessly. Instead of relying only on cameras, radar or the driver's view, a vehicle equipped with V2V can receive information directly from another connected vehicle.
That information can include the vehicle's position, speed, direction and acceleration. The system can then use it to identify situations where a collision or other safety risk may be developing and provide a warning to the driver or the vehicle's safety systems.
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How Does V2V Communication Work?
The basic idea is simpler than the technology behind it, which is when one vehicle sends information, another vehicle receives it, and the receiving vehicle uses that information to identify a possible safety risk.
India's proposed system is based on the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology. Vehicles will use factory-installed On-Board Units, or OBUs, to communicate wirelessly in the designated Intelligent Transport System frequency range. The proposed AIS-230 standard covers V2V systems operating in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz band.
The communication does not mean cars will be continuously exchanging conversations or large amounts of personal information. The focus is only on safety-related vehicle data that can help another vehicle understand what is happening around it.
A Simple V2V Example
Imagine you are driving on a multi-lane road when the vehicle several cars ahead brakes suddenly. Your car may not have a clear view of the vehicle causing the slowdown. A V2V-equipped car can transmit information about the sudden braking, allowing following vehicles with compatible systems to receive an early warning.
The purpose is to give the driver or vehicle safety system more time to respond. V2V can therefore complement existing ADAS rather than replace cameras, radar or other onboard safety systems.
What Can V2V Communication Warn You About?
The proposed Indian framework identifies several safety applications for V2V communication. These include emergency braking alerts, forward collision warnings, wrong-way driving alerts and warnings about approaching emergency vehicles.
|V2V use case
|What it could mean for the driver
|Emergency Brake Alert
|Warns following vehicles when another connected vehicle brakes suddenly
|Forward Collision Warning
|Provides an additional warning when a collision risk develops ahead
|Wrong-Way Driving
|Alerts vehicles about a connected vehicle travelling in the wrong direction
|Emergency Vehicle Alert
|Warns drivers about an approaching emergency vehicle
How Is V2V Different From ADAS?
ADAS and V2V solve related but different problems. ADAS generally uses sensors such as cameras and radar to understand the vehicle's surroundings. V2V adds information received directly from other connected vehicles.
This matters because a sensor can be blocked by another vehicle, a bend, a building or other obstruction. V2V can provide information from beyond the vehicle's immediate line of sight, potentially giving the safety system an earlier indication of what another connected vehicle is doing.
Also Read: Rise of Level 2 ADAS in Budget Cars: Is It Genuine Safety or an Annoyance in Indian Traffic?
When Will V2V Communication Roll Out in India?
India has proposed a phased rollout rather than an immediate blanket requirement. Under the draft notification issued in August 2026, vehicles in categories L, M and N manufactured from 1 October 2027 would need to comply with AIS-230 if they are fitted with V2V communication systems. From 1 October 2028, newly manufactured vehicles in these categories would be required to be fitted with V2V systems conforming to AIS-230.
However, these dates come from a draft notification, not a finalised mandatory fitment rule. The government said comments on the draft would be examined before the final notification is issued. Therefore, the 2027 and 2028 dates should currently be treated as the proposed implementation timeline rather than completed law.
India's Proposed V2V Timeline
|Date
|What is proposed
|10 June 2026
|The 5.875–5.905 GHz band was exempted from licensing requirements for qualifying On-Board Units used for C-V2X communication.
|1 October 2027
|Vehicles fitted with V2V systems would need to comply with AIS-230 under the draft proposal.
|1 October 2028
|New L, M and N category vehicles would be required to have AIS-230-compliant V2V systems under the draft proposal.
Does V2V Need Mobile Internet to Work?
Not in the same way that a typical connected-car feature needs a mobile data connection. The proposed Indian V2V system uses C-V2X technology and a dedicated radio frequency range for vehicle communication. The Department of Telecommunications has already exempted the relevant 5.875–5.905 GHz band from licensing requirements for qualifying On-Board Units.
That is important because V2V safety communication is designed around direct communication between vehicles rather than depending entirely on a remote server or conventional mobile internet connection. India is also working on a wider regulatory framework for V2X, which covers communication between vehicles and other elements such as infrastructure and networks.
Will Every Car on the Road Need V2V?
No, at least not immediately. The proposed requirement applies to new vehicles manufactured after the specified dates and does not mean that every existing car will suddenly need a V2V system. More importantly, V2V becomes more useful as more compatible vehicles are on the road. During the early stages, a mixed fleet is therefore likely, with connected and non-connected vehicles sharing the same roads.
This also means that buying a car without V2V before the proposed mandatory fitment date would not automatically make it unsafe or non-compliant. Existing vehicle safety systems such as braking assistance, airbags, electronic stability control and ADAS will continue to perform their respective functions.
What Will V2V Mean for Indian Drivers?
For drivers, the biggest change will be that the vehicle can potentially know more about nearby traffic than its own sensors can see. A sudden brake event around a bend, a wrong-way vehicle approaching from ahead or an emergency vehicle moving towards an intersection are examples where information from another connected vehicle could provide an earlier warning.
But V2V should not be treated as a substitute for attentive driving. The proposed technology is designed to add another layer of safety, while the driver remains responsible for controlling the vehicle. The technology will also take time to become genuinely useful at scale. The proposed 2028 mandate addresses new vehicles, so the connected fleet will build up gradually rather than appearing on Indian roads overnight.
So, When Will Indian Cars Start Talking to Each Other?
India has moved beyond simply discussing V2V technology. The country now has a proposed technical framework, a designated spectrum arrangement for qualifying C-V2X On-Board Units and a draft regulatory timeline for vehicle fitment.
The important date to watch is 1 October 2028, when the current draft proposes mandatory V2V fitment for newly manufactured L, M and N category vehicles. But until the draft is finalised, that date remains a proposal rather than a confirmed legal requirement.
V2V will not make Indian roads magically accident-proof. What it can do is give cars another way to understand what is happening around them, including situations that their cameras, radar and drivers may not see in time. The future of road safety may not just be about cars seeing more. It may be about cars warning each other.
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