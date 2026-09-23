What Happens If an EV Runs Out of Charge Before Reaching a Charger?
- A fully depleted EV can stop moving and leave you stranded
- Pull over safely and call roadside assistance if you cannot reach a charger
- Mobile charging or towing may be available depending on your location and EV
The EV can stop moving once the usable battery charge is exhausted. But before that happens, many EVs reduce available performance as the battery gets very low. The exact warnings, remaining range and behaviour at very low charge depend on the vehicle. So don't treat the displayed “0 km” or 0% battery as a target.
Range estimates are predictions, not guarantees. Traffic, speed, temperature, air-conditioning, driving conditions and other factors can change how quickly the remaining energy is used. In some cases, the displayed range can fall quickly when the battery gets very low, leaving the driver with less usable range than expected. This is why it is safer to plan for a charging stop before the battery reaches its final few percentage points.
What Should You Do If Your EV Is About to Run Out of Charge?
The first priority is to stop trying to reach the charger if doing so could leave you stranded in an unsafe location. If you still have some charge, look for the nearest safe place to stop and reassess.
If you're on a highway or busy road:
- Move towards a safe stopping location if the car can still move.
- Switch on the hazard lights once stopped.
- Stay clear of moving traffic.
- Contact your roadside-assistance provider.
- Tell them clearly that the vehicle is an EV and has very low or depleted battery charge.
- Share your exact location and the nearest known charging point.
If the car has already stopped, don't keep repeatedly trying to drive it in the hope that another kilometre will appear on the range display.
Also Read: What Happens To Your Home Electricity Bill When You Charge An EV Daily?
Can You Get Emergency Charging for a Dead EV?
Emergency mobile charging services do exist in India, particularly in larger cities and EV-heavy markets. Some services use mobile charging units to provide enough energy for a stranded vehicle to reach a proper charging station. But this is not something every EV owner can assume will be available everywhere.
Availability depends on your city, roadside-assistance provider, vehicle and the local charging ecosystem. So, when you call for help, ask specifically if they can provide emergency EV charging, or if they would send a suitable recovery vehicle.
What If Mobile Charging Isn't Available?
If mobile charging isn’t available, then the next option is vehicle recovery. Don't assume a conventional tow truck can handle your EV in exactly the same way as a petrol or diesel car. The correct recovery procedure varies between vehicles, and some EVs require particular methods to prevent the driven wheels from rotating during transport.
This is why you should tell the recovery operator before the truck arrives that your vehicle is electric. If the vehicle's manual specifies flatbed recovery, ask for the appropriate equipment. If you're dealing with a completely depleted battery, accident damage or an electrical fault, don't let an untrained person start working on the high-voltage system.
Can You Push an EV to the Nearest Charger?
Whether an EV can be pushed, rolled or moved in Neutral depends on its design and the manufacturer's instructions. A short repositioning manoeuvre to get a vehicle out of immediate danger is also very different from pushing it several hundred metres to a charging station.
So, if your EV has stopped, don't organise a group of people to push it down the road simply because the charger is nearby. Call roadside assistance first and check the vehicle's specified recovery procedure.
Also Read: Why Electric Cars Lose Driving Range In Extreme Summer Heat Vs Cold Winter Days
What If the EV Stops on a Highway?
This is when running out of charge becomes a safety problem rather than simply a charging inconvenience. Don't stand beside the car in a traffic lane waiting for help. Once safely stopped, use your hazard lights and move yourself away from moving traffic where it is safe to do so. Contact roadside assistance and give them your precise location, direction of travel and nearby landmarks. If the vehicle is obstructing traffic or you are in immediate danger, contact the appropriate emergency service.
Can You Avoid Running Out of Charge in the First Place?
Yes, and this is where good EV trip planning makes a bigger difference than simply chasing the maximum claimed range. India's public charging network is expanding. As of July 2026, the government reported 52,718 public charging stations, including 16,561 equipped with fast chargers for cars.
But a large national charging network doesn't mean every road has a charger exactly where you need one. For a longer trip, plan around actual charging stops, not just the vehicle's maximum claimed range. The government's EV charging framework also provides for a connected charging network and a national database of public charging stations.
A Simple Rule for Longer EV Trips
- Start with enough charge for the first planned stop.
- Know where the next charger is before you leave the current one.
- Keep a buffer instead of planning to arrive at 0%.
- Check that the charger is compatible with your EV.
- Have roadside-assistance details saved before starting the trip.
- For unfamiliar routes, identify a backup charging option.
The last point matters because a charger that exists on a map is not necessarily the charger you will actually be able to use at that moment.
Also Read: CNG vs EV vs Hybrid: Which Drivetrain Delivers The Lowest Cost Per Kilometer In 2026?
What Should You Do at Different Battery Levels?
There is no universal battery percentage at which every EV must be rescued. The safest threshold depends on the vehicle, conditions and distance to a confirmed charging point.
|Battery situation
|What you should do
|20% or more
|Find and plan for the nearest suitable charger rather than waiting until the battery is critically low
|Around 10%
|Stop relying on the displayed range and prioritise reaching a known charging point
|Very low battery
|Reduce unnecessary driving and arrange assistance if the charger is still too far away
|0% / vehicle has stopped
|Move to safety, if possible, call roadside assistance and request EV recovery or emergency charging
|0% + accident or visible damage
|Don't attempt to restart or move the vehicle yourself; tell the recovery provider about the damage
|No charger nearby
|Call roadside assistance and ask specifically about mobile charging or suitable towing
Does Running an EV to 0% Damage the Battery?
The percentage displayed to the driver is not a simple measurement of every bit of chemical energy inside the battery. EV battery-management systems monitor and control the usable battery range.
However, repeatedly operating with extremely low charge is not a sensible replacement for normal charging habits. More importantly, deliberately planning to reach 0% just because the claimed range says you should make it leaves you with almost no margin for traffic, detours, weather or a charger that isn't available.
What Should You Do If Your EV Runs Out of Charge?
Get the car to a safe place, call roadside assistance and tell them it is an EV with a depleted traction battery. Depending on where you are, the solution may be emergency mobile charging or suitable vehicle recovery.
The best way to avoid the situation is to treat the last few kilometres of range as a warning, not a challenge. With an EV, the smartest charging stop is the one you make before the car makes the decision for you.
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Tata
Punch EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.79 - 12.99 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 10.6 Lakh
- Tata
AltrozEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 10.77 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.99 - 10.09 Lakh
- Tata
NexonEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.37 - 14.32 Lakh
- Tata
HarrierEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.89 - 26.01 Lakh
- Tata
SafariEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.29 - 26.76 Lakh
- Tata
TigorEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 8.84 Lakh
- Tata
Tigor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh
- Tata
TiagoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.7 - 8.55 Lakh
- Tata
Nexon EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 17.69 Lakh
- Tata
Curvv EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.19 - 19.69 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago NRGEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.74 - 8.2 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- Tata
Harrier EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 21.79 - 30.54 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Tata
CurvvEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 19 Lakh
Latest Cars
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Mahindra New Thar 3 DoorExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 23, 2026Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro Launched At Rs 3.80 CroreThe new trim is Rs 6 lakh dearer than the standard counterpart. The difference gets you a few off-road features and equipment.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 23, 2026Ultraviolette Raises $85 Million To Accelerate Global EV ExpansionUltraviolette has raised $85 million in a new funding to scale up production, develop new EV platforms and expand into international markets.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 23, 2026Mahindra Thar OG: Top 5 Changes Over 2025 Thar 3-DoorThe Mahindra Thar OG gets several changes over the old Thar, including new suspension hardware, more powerful engines and more.3 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Sep 23, 20262026 Mahindra Thar OG vs 2025 Thar: What’s New And What’s Changed?The Thar gets a major mechanical and feature overhaul for 2026, while retaining the iconic three-door design and off-road-focused character4 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Sep 23, 2026Hyundai Bayon Confirmed As 4.2M-Long Petrol SUV; Bookings OpenYou can now book Hyundai's new segment-splitting SUV -- but you'll have to do it without seeing a single image of the real deal1 min read
- car&bike Team | Sep 23, 20262027 Mahindra Thar OG Colour Options RevealedThe 2027 Mahindra Thar OG is available in eight exterior paint schemes.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 15, 2026BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 SeriesThe BMW i5 LWB takes the electric 5 Series formula and puts a stronger focus on rear-seat comfort and long-distance luxury. With a 669 km claimed range, 268 bhp and a more relaxed character, is this the i5 that makes the most sense for India?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 14, 2026Ladakh Uncharted: Himalayan Basecamp Off-Road Ride ExperienceA day-long off-road excursion from Royal Enfield’s Himalayan Basecamp event in Ladakh, the Ladakh Uncharted ride by Alpinestars was all about re-discovery!6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 12, 2026New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review: More Tech, Less Weight, Same Pulsar DNAThe new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the familiar Pulsar identity but gets a new engine, lighter construction, more features and a sharper riding experience.5 mins read