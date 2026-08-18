What Happens If You Fail to Intimate Your Insurance Company Within 24 Hours of an Accident?

A car accident can leave you dealing with injuries, police formalities, towing arrangements and vehicle recovery before you even think about insurance. As a result, some owners end up informing their insurer a day or two after the accident. But what happens if you miss the 24-hour window?

The answer is more nuanced than simply “your claim will be rejected.” IRDAI's 2024 Master Circular requires policyholders to intimate the insurer at the earliest possible time. At the same time, it states that a claim should not be rejected or closed merely because of delayed intimation.

Is 24 Hours a Mandatory Deadline for Motor Insurance Claims?

No. There is no single universal 24-hour deadline that applies to every motor insurance claim in India.

The 24-hour requirement can come from an individual insurer's policy wording or claims procedure. For example, IndusInd General Insurance currently asks customers to intimate a motor claim within 24 hours of an accident. Other insurers may specify their own reporting requirements.

What Happens If You Report the Accident After 24 Hours?

If you have already crossed the 24-hour mark, do not assume that there is no point filing a claim. Report the accident immediately and explain why the intimation was delayed.

IRDAI's 2024 framework says a claim should not be rejected or closed simply because notification was delayed. For retail general insurance, it also states that an insurer cannot repudiate a claim because of policyholder delay where that delay has not resulted in an increase in the assessed loss.

The circumstances surrounding the delay matter as well. For example, informing the insurer two days later because you were hospitalised is very different from leaving the vehicle unrepaired for several days without reporting the accident.

Why Does Immediate Insurance Intimation Matter?

The main reason insurers want early notification is loss assessment. After an accident, the insurer or its appointed surveyor may need to establish:

What happened and when?

Which parts were damaged?

Was the reported damage caused by the accident?

Did any additional damage occur afterwards?

What is the reasonable cost of repairing the insured damage?

IRDAI's framework provides timelines for surveyor allocation and claim assessment where a surveyor is required. The longer a claim is delayed, the harder it can become to establish the vehicle's original condition.

What If You Report the Accident After 24 Hours, 48 Hours or 7 Days?

The longer the delay, the more important it becomes to document what happened and explain why the claim was not reported earlier.

When you report What you should do Within 24 hours Register the claim and follow the insurer's inspection process After 24–48 hours Inform the insurer immediately and explain the delay After 2–7 days Report the accident without further delay and provide supporting evidence After a longer delay Report it anyway, explain the circumstances and preserve available evidence

These are practical scenarios, not universal claim-validity deadlines. Your policy wording and the circumstances of the accident remain important. The worst response to a delayed claim is to delay it further because you assume it is already invalid.

What Reasons for Late Intimation May Matter?

Accidents do not always happen under convenient circumstances. A genuine reason for delayed notification can help explain why immediate intimation was not possible.

Hospitalisation or Serious Injury

If you or a passenger required medical treatment, contacting the insurer immediately may not have been practical. Keep medical records that establish the circumstances.

Police or Legal Formalities

A serious accident may involve police procedures before you can deal with the insurance claim. Keep copies of relevant documents and mention these circumstances when registering the claim.

Vehicle Recovery or Towing Problems

If the vehicle needs to be recovered from a highway, remote location or accident site, towing receipts and recovery records can help establish the timeline.

The Bigger Problem: Repairing the Car Before Insurance Inspection

Missing 24 hours is not necessarily the biggest problem. Repairing the vehicle before the insurer has an opportunity to inspect it can create a much bigger evidentiary issue.

Suppose an accident occurs on Monday and the insurer is informed on Thursday. If the vehicle is still sitting at the garage untouched, the insurer may be able to inspect the original accident damage. But if the vehicle has already been repaired, damaged parts discarded, and no photographs taken, establishing the extent of the original loss becomes much harder.

So if you have missed the 24-hour window, intimate the insurer first and wait for instructions before authorising major repairs.

Can an Insurer Reject a Claim Because of Late Intimation?

Delayed intimation alone should not automatically result in rejection. IRDAI's 2024 Master Circular specifically states that a claim should not be rejected or closed for delayed intimation. For retail general insurance, it also addresses situations where the policyholder's delay has not increased the assessed loss.

However, this does not mean every delayed claim is automatically payable. The insurer can still examine whether the accident is covered, whether an exclusion applies, whether the damage matches the reported accident and whether the delay affected loss assessment.

In other words, late intimation is not the same as automatic claim approval.

What Should You Do If You Have Already Missed the 24-Hour Window?

If you have not informed your insurer yet, do not wait any longer.

Intimate the insurer immediately. Give the actual date, time and location of the accident. Explain clearly why the intimation was delayed. Provide photographs or videos of the damage, if available. Keep the vehicle available for inspection. Avoid major repairs until the insurer provides instructions. Preserve towing, police, medical and garage documents where applicable. Keep the claim reference number and all insurer communication.

Do not change the accident timeline simply because the claim is being reported late. Accurate information and supporting evidence are far more useful than trying to make the claim appear to have been reported earlier.

Final Word

Failing to intimate your insurance company within 24 hours does not automatically mean that your motor insurance claim is lost. The 24-hour period may be part of an insurer's claims procedure, but it should not be confused with a universal rule that automatically cancels every delayed claim.

What matters is how quickly you report the accident once you can, why the delay occurred, whether the vehicle can still be properly inspected and whether the delay caused the loss to increase.

So, if you have already missed the deadline, the best thing to do is simple: report the accident now, explain the delay honestly, preserve the evidence and follow your insurer's claim and inspection process.