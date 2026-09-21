What Happens To Your Home Electricity Bill When You Charge An EV Daily?
- Daily EV charging will increase your electricity bill
- Your running cost depends on usage and local tariffs
- Charging at home can still be cheaper per kilometre
How Much Electricity Does an EV Actually Use?
The easiest way to understand your higher electricity bill is to think in terms of units of electricity. One unit is one kilowatt-hour (kWh). Your EV consumes several units depending on how far you drive and how efficiently it uses electricity.
Indian government research has used an electricity consumption assumption of around 7.69 km per kWh for electric passenger cars, equivalent to roughly 13 kWh for every 100 km. Actual consumption varies between cars and driving conditions, so your own vehicle's efficiency is the better number to use.
The basic calculation is simple:
|Daily electricity use = Daily kilometres ÷ EV efficiency
So, if an EV travels 40 km a day and uses about 7.69 km per kWh, it would need roughly 5.2 kWh per day. That works out to around 156 kWh a month if you drive 40 km every day.
Also Read: Can Electric Vehicle Batteries Catch Fire While Fast Charging In Summer Heat?
What Will That Add to Your Electricity Bill?
There isn't one fixed electricity price for EV owners across India. Home charging uses the applicable domestic electricity tariff, and rates vary between states and tariff categories. So instead of giving you one misleading “average” number, consider this example. If your EV uses 156 units a month, the charging portion alone would cost approximately:
|Applicable electricity rate
|Approx. monthly EV charging cost
|₹6 per unit
|₹936
|₹8 per unit
|₹1,248
|₹10 per unit
|₹1,560
|₹12 per unit
|₹1,872
These are illustrative calculations, not national electricity rates. Your actual bill can be different because residential tariffs may have slabs, fixed charges, taxes, subsidies and other state-specific components. The important point is that your EV does not add a separate “EV fuel charge” to the bill. The extra cost comes from the additional electricity units your household consumes.
How Much Does Daily Driving Really Cost?
A better way to look at an EV is cost per kilometre, rather than just the monthly electricity bill. Suppose your car consumes about 13 kWh per 100 km. At an illustrative electricity rate of ₹8 per kWh:
13 × ₹8 = ₹104 per 100 km
That's approximately ₹1.04 per km for electricity. At ₹10 per kWh, the same car would cost about ₹130 per 100 km, or ₹1.30 per km. Your actual figure will depend on the vehicle, driving conditions and electricity tariff.
What If You Charge Your EV Every Night?
You don't necessarily need to fully charge the battery every night. If you drove only 20 km that day, you only need to replace the electricity used for those kilometres. The amount added to your electricity bill therefore depends much more on how far you drive than on how frequently you plug the car in.
For example:
- 20 km/day: about 78 kWh/month
- 40 km/day: about 156 kWh/month
- 60 km/day: about 234 kWh/month
- 100 km/day: about 390 kWh/month
These examples use the same approximate 7.69 km/kWh efficiency assumption. So two EV owners can have completely different electricity bills even if they drive the same car.
Also Read: Why Electric Cars Lose Driving Range In Extreme Summer Heat Vs Cold Winter Days
Does Home Charging Make EVs Expensive to Run?
Not necessarily. An EV shifts part of your transport expense from petrol or diesel to electricity. The electricity bill goes up, but that doesn't automatically mean your overall vehicle running cost goes up by the same amount. The government has specifically noted that the cost of charging an EV at home varies according to battery capacity and the applicable state EV tariff.
There is also no need to compare the monthly electricity increase directly with your old monthly fuel spending. A better comparison is cost per kilometre. If your petrol car costs ₹6–₹8 per kilometre to fuel and your EV costs around ₹1–₹2 per kilometre in electricity, the EV can still have a much lower energy cost even though your electricity bill is higher. The exact saving depends on your cars, fuel prices, electricity tariff and driving pattern.
What About Charging at Night?
Don't assume that charging at night is automatically cheaper at home. For an individual household using its existing domestic connection, the applicable domestic tariff determines what you pay. Some electricity tariffs can have time-based pricing, but that depends on the applicable state or distribution-company tariff.
So before changing your charging schedule purely to save money, check whether your household actually has a time-of-day tariff that makes a difference.
Can an EV Push Your Home's Electrical Load Too High?
It can, particularly if your existing household electricity load is already high. The applicable guidelines allow EV owners to use an existing residential electricity connection for home charging, but if the charging setup requires more power than the sanctioned load, the consumer may need to apply for a load increase.
This matters in Indian homes where an EV might be charging while air-conditioners, geysers, washing machines and other high-load appliances are operating. The issue isn't simply how many units you consume in a month. It can also be how much electrical load your home needs at the same time.
How Can You Estimate Your Own EV Charging Cost?
You only need three numbers:
- Your daily driving distance
- Your EV's electricity consumption
- Your applicable electricity rate
Then:
Monthly EV units = Monthly kilometres ÷ km per kWh
Monthly charging cost = Monthly EV units × applicable electricity rate
For a more accurate estimate, check your actual electricity bills and the tariff applicable to your home rather than using a generic national rate.
What Will Daily EV Charging Do to Your Electricity Bill?
It will increase it, but the increase is usually easier to understand than it first appears. Your extra bill depends mainly on how far you drive, how efficiently your EV uses electricity and what your household tariff charges for those additional units.
So don't judge an EV by the bigger electricity bill alone. Compare the cost per kilometre with what you currently spend on petrol or diesel. The fuel pump disappears from the equation, but the meter starts keeping score.
Related News
Latest Cars
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Sep 21, 2026Updated Honda 350cc Range Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.95 LakhHonda has updated its 350cc motorcycle range in India with new colourways and graphics, with prices starting at Rs 1.95 lakh across the CB350, CB350C and CB350RS.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 21, 2026Stellantis Takes Full Ownership Of Tamil Nadu Plant; Aims To Produce 43,000 Units By 2028Stellantis is targeting a production ramp-up of over 160 per cent, growing from 16,000 units in 2026 to more than 43,000 units annually by 2028.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 21, 2026World Car Awards 2027 Season CommencesThe 23rd edition will see 100 international automotive journalists evaluate eligible models before the winners are announced in New York in March 2027.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 21, 2026Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Dzire And Swift CNG AGS Variant-Wise Prices UnveiledThe Swift and Dzire cost Rs 35,000 more than their standard petrol-manual variants.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 21, 2026Honda CB500 Launched In India At Rs 2.75 LakhThe CB500 is offered in three variants with prices topping out at Rs 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom).2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 21, 20262027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?This will be the second update for the 3-door SUV, and we expect some feature additions to play a key role in this update.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 15, 2026BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 SeriesThe BMW i5 LWB takes the electric 5 Series formula and puts a stronger focus on rear-seat comfort and long-distance luxury. With a 669 km claimed range, 268 bhp and a more relaxed character, is this the i5 that makes the most sense for India?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 14, 2026Ladakh Uncharted: Himalayan Basecamp Off-Road Ride ExperienceA day-long off-road excursion from Royal Enfield’s Himalayan Basecamp event in Ladakh, the Ladakh Uncharted ride by Alpinestars was all about re-discovery!6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 12, 2026New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review: More Tech, Less Weight, Same Pulsar DNAThe new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the familiar Pulsar identity but gets a new engine, lighter construction, more features and a sharper riding experience.5 mins read