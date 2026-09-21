What Happens To Your Home Electricity Bill When You Charge An EV Daily?

How Much Electricity Does an EV Actually Use?

The easiest way to understand your higher electricity bill is to think in terms of units of electricity. One unit is one kilowatt-hour (kWh). Your EV consumes several units depending on how far you drive and how efficiently it uses electricity.

Indian government research has used an electricity consumption assumption of around 7.69 km per kWh for electric passenger cars, equivalent to roughly 13 kWh for every 100 km. Actual consumption varies between cars and driving conditions, so your own vehicle's efficiency is the better number to use.

The basic calculation is simple:

Daily electricity use = Daily kilometres ÷ EV efficiency

So, if an EV travels 40 km a day and uses about 7.69 km per kWh, it would need roughly 5.2 kWh per day. That works out to around 156 kWh a month if you drive 40 km every day.

Also Read: Can Electric Vehicle Batteries Catch Fire While Fast Charging In Summer Heat?

What Will That Add to Your Electricity Bill?

There isn't one fixed electricity price for EV owners across India. Home charging uses the applicable domestic electricity tariff, and rates vary between states and tariff categories. So instead of giving you one misleading “average” number, consider this example. If your EV uses 156 units a month, the charging portion alone would cost approximately:

Applicable electricity rate Approx. monthly EV charging cost ₹6 per unit ₹936 ₹8 per unit ₹1,248 ₹10 per unit ₹1,560 ₹12 per unit ₹1,872

These are illustrative calculations, not national electricity rates. Your actual bill can be different because residential tariffs may have slabs, fixed charges, taxes, subsidies and other state-specific components. The important point is that your EV does not add a separate “EV fuel charge” to the bill. The extra cost comes from the additional electricity units your household consumes.

How Much Does Daily Driving Really Cost?

A better way to look at an EV is cost per kilometre, rather than just the monthly electricity bill. Suppose your car consumes about 13 kWh per 100 km. At an illustrative electricity rate of ₹8 per kWh:

13 × ₹8 = ₹104 per 100 km

That's approximately ₹1.04 per km for electricity. At ₹10 per kWh, the same car would cost about ₹130 per 100 km, or ₹1.30 per km. Your actual figure will depend on the vehicle, driving conditions and electricity tariff.

What If You Charge Your EV Every Night?

You don't necessarily need to fully charge the battery every night. If you drove only 20 km that day, you only need to replace the electricity used for those kilometres. The amount added to your electricity bill therefore depends much more on how far you drive than on how frequently you plug the car in.

For example:

20 km/day: about 78 kWh/month

40 km/day: about 156 kWh/month

60 km/day: about 234 kWh/month

100 km/day: about 390 kWh/month

These examples use the same approximate 7.69 km/kWh efficiency assumption. So two EV owners can have completely different electricity bills even if they drive the same car.

Also Read: Why Electric Cars Lose Driving Range In Extreme Summer Heat Vs Cold Winter Days

Does Home Charging Make EVs Expensive to Run?

Not necessarily. An EV shifts part of your transport expense from petrol or diesel to electricity. The electricity bill goes up, but that doesn't automatically mean your overall vehicle running cost goes up by the same amount. The government has specifically noted that the cost of charging an EV at home varies according to battery capacity and the applicable state EV tariff.

There is also no need to compare the monthly electricity increase directly with your old monthly fuel spending. A better comparison is cost per kilometre. If your petrol car costs ₹6–₹8 per kilometre to fuel and your EV costs around ₹1–₹2 per kilometre in electricity, the EV can still have a much lower energy cost even though your electricity bill is higher. The exact saving depends on your cars, fuel prices, electricity tariff and driving pattern.

What About Charging at Night?

Don't assume that charging at night is automatically cheaper at home. For an individual household using its existing domestic connection, the applicable domestic tariff determines what you pay. Some electricity tariffs can have time-based pricing, but that depends on the applicable state or distribution-company tariff.

So before changing your charging schedule purely to save money, check whether your household actually has a time-of-day tariff that makes a difference.

Can an EV Push Your Home's Electrical Load Too High?

It can, particularly if your existing household electricity load is already high. The applicable guidelines allow EV owners to use an existing residential electricity connection for home charging, but if the charging setup requires more power than the sanctioned load, the consumer may need to apply for a load increase.

This matters in Indian homes where an EV might be charging while air-conditioners, geysers, washing machines and other high-load appliances are operating. The issue isn't simply how many units you consume in a month. It can also be how much electrical load your home needs at the same time.

How Can You Estimate Your Own EV Charging Cost?

You only need three numbers:

Your daily driving distance

Your EV's electricity consumption

Your applicable electricity rate

Then:

Monthly EV units = Monthly kilometres ÷ km per kWh

Monthly charging cost = Monthly EV units × applicable electricity rate

For a more accurate estimate, check your actual electricity bills and the tariff applicable to your home rather than using a generic national rate.

What Will Daily EV Charging Do to Your Electricity Bill?

It will increase it, but the increase is usually easier to understand than it first appears. Your extra bill depends mainly on how far you drive, how efficiently your EV uses electricity and what your household tariff charges for those additional units.

So don't judge an EV by the bigger electricity bill alone. Compare the cost per kilometre with what you currently spend on petrol or diesel. The fuel pump disappears from the equation, but the meter starts keeping score.



