What Is the Ideal Age and Mileage Window to Buy a Pre-Owned Petrol vs Diesel Car?
- 3-5 years is the sweet spot for most used-car buyers
- 30,000-60,000 km petrol and 40,000-80,000 km diesel are practical targets
- Service history and condition matter more than mileage alone
Buying a pre-owned car is often presented as a simple equation: find the youngest vehicle with the lowest kilometres at the best price. In reality, it is not that straightforward.
A three-year-old car with 55,000 km, one owner and complete service records can be a better purchase than a five-year-old car showing 30,000 km with an incomplete history. So, what age and mileage should you actually target?
The Sweet Spot: 3-5 Years Old
For most buyers, three to five years old is a sensible starting window. The car has already absorbed a significant portion of its initial depreciation, while it is still relatively modern and may have plenty of usable life remaining. Current market data also shows strong demand for cars in this age bracket, with 3–5-year-old vehicles accounting for 45.94% of India's used-car market in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence.
However, age should never be considered on its own. The number of previous owners, accident history, service records and actual condition can matter more than whether a car is three, four or five years old.
What Is the Ideal Mileage for a Used Petrol Car?
A practical target for a used petrol car is:
Age: 3 to 5 years
Mileage: Roughly 30,000 to 60,000 km
This range works particularly well for buyers who primarily drive in cities. A petrol car reaching 30,000-60,000 km over several years is not automatically high-mileage. If it has been serviced regularly and driven responsibly, the odometer reading should not by itself be a reason to reject it.
Petrol Makes More Sense If:
- You mainly drive in urban traffic
- Your annual running is below roughly 12,000–15,000 km
- Most journeys are relatively short
- You want simpler ownership
- You make only occasional highway trips
For this type of buyer, a well-maintained petrol car with 50,000 km may make more sense than paying extra for a diesel simply because its odometer shows fewer kilometres.
What Is the Ideal Mileage for a Used Diesel Car?
Diesel needs a slightly different approach.
Age: 3 to 6 years
Mileage: Roughly 40,000-80,000 km
A higher odometer reading is not necessarily a negative sign on a diesel. These cars are often bought for higher annual running and highway travel, so kilometres accumulated through regular long-distance driving can be perfectly normal.
The more important question is:
How were those kilometres accumulated?
Diesel buyers should look beyond the odometer. The same 60,000 km can mean very different things depending on how those kilometres were accumulated.
A diesel that has covered 60,000 km mainly on highways may have spent much of its time running at steady speeds and reaching normal operating temperatures. A diesel with the same 60,000 km from frequent short city trips and stop-start traffic has had a very different usage pattern.
This matters particularly for modern BS6 diesels, which use emissions-control systems such as diesel particulate filters (DPFs). Frequent short trips can make it harder for the vehicle to complete the conditions needed for DPF regeneration, so a predominantly city-driven diesel deserves closer inspection.
Diesel Makes More Sense If:
- You regularly drive on highways
- Your annual running is around 15,000–20,000 km or higher
- You frequently travel between cities
- You value strong highway cruising and torque
- The vehicle has complete service records
Is a Low-Mileage Used Car Always Better?
No. This is one of the easiest mistakes to make when shopping for a used car.
Consider two five-year-old cars:
|Car A
|Car B
|Mileage
|32,000 km
|58,000 km
|Owners
|2
|1
|Service history
|Incomplete
|Complete
|Usage
|Mostly short city trips
|Regular highway use
Car A looks better on the odometer, but Car B could be the safer purchase.
An unusually low mileage should also be checked against the vehicle's records. Compare the odometer with service invoices, insurance records, tyre wear and other maintenance documentation to make sure the reading is consistent.
Mileage tells you how much the car has been driven. It does not tell you how well it has been maintained.
What Age Is Too Old for a Used Car?
There is no universal age at which a used car suddenly becomes a bad purchase. However, once a vehicle moves beyond 7-8 years, condition and upcoming maintenance should become much more important in your decision. Age can also affect how long you can practically keep the vehicle.
Private vehicles in India are generally registered for 15 years initially, after which renewal is subject to applicable requirements. Local restrictions can also affect older vehicles. Delhi-NCR, for example, has specific restrictions on the use of older diesel and petrol vehicles.
So before buying an older used car, check:
- Remaining registration validity
- Local age restrictions
- Expected maintenance costs
- Resale prospects
- How long you intend to keep it
What Matters More: Age or Mileage?
Neither should be considered in isolation.
A useful way to assess a used car is:
|Age → Mileage → Usage → Service history → Condition → Price
For example, a four-year-old petrol car with 60,000 km is not necessarily a worse purchase than a six-year-old car with 35,000 km.
Similarly, an older diesel with higher highway mileage can make sense if it has been maintained properly and is priced accordingly. The odometer should therefore be used as a screening tool, not a buying rule.
What Should You Check Before Buying?
Once you find a car within your preferred age and mileage range, inspect the vehicle itself.
Check:
- Engine and transmission condition
- Clutch, brakes and suspension
- Tyres and battery
- Air-conditioning performance
- Accident or structural damage
- Flood or water damage
- Odometer consistency
- Service history
- Insurance and ownership records
- RC details and remaining registration validity
For a higher-mileage diesel, pay particular attention to the turbocharging and emissions systems. A professional pre-purchase inspection is particularly worthwhile for older or higher-mileage vehicles.
Petrol vs Diesel: Which Used Car Should You Buy?
The answer ultimately depends on how you drive.
|Your usage
|Better starting point
|Mostly city driving
|Petrol
|Under 12,000 km/year
|Petrol
|12,000–15,000 km/year
|Usually petrol
|15,000–20,000+ km/year
|Diesel can make sense
|Frequent short trips
|Petrol
|Regular highway driving
|Diesel can make sense
These are practical guidelines rather than fixed break-even points. Fuel prices, purchase price, maintenance, financing and ownership period can all change the economics.
Final Word
For most Indian buyers, a 3–5-year-old petrol car with around 30,000–60,000 km is a strong place to start. For buyers who regularly drive long distances, a 3–6-year-old diesel with around 40,000–80,000 km can also be a sensible choice.
A well-maintained 70,000-km car can be a better purchase than a neglected 30,000-km example. Service history, actual usage, mechanical condition, ownership records and remaining registration life should ultimately carry more weight than the odometer alone.
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