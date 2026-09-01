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What Is the Ideal Age and Mileage Window to Buy a Pre-Owned Petrol vs Diesel Car?

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Sep 01, 2026, 11:52 AM
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What Is the Ideal Age and Mileage Window to Buy a Pre-Owned Petrol vs Diesel Car?
Highlights
  • 3-5 years is the sweet spot for most used-car buyers
  • 30,000-60,000 km petrol and 40,000-80,000 km diesel are practical targets
  • Service history and condition matter more than mileage alone

Buying a pre-owned car is often presented as a simple equation: find the youngest vehicle with the lowest kilometres at the best price. In reality, it is not that straightforward.

A three-year-old car with 55,000 km, one owner and complete service records can be a better purchase than a five-year-old car showing 30,000 km with an incomplete history. So, what age and mileage should you actually target?

The Sweet Spot: 3-5 Years Old

For most buyers, three to five years old is a sensible starting window. The car has already absorbed a significant portion of its initial depreciation, while it is still relatively modern and may have plenty of usable life remaining. Current market data also shows strong demand for cars in this age bracket, with 3–5-year-old vehicles accounting for 45.94% of India's used-car market in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence.

However, age should never be considered on its own. The number of previous owners, accident history, service records and actual condition can matter more than whether a car is three, four or five years old.

What Is the Ideal Mileage for a Used Petrol Car?

Maruti Baleno 2022 07 27 T09 13 27 878 Z

A practical target for a used petrol car is:

Age: 3 to 5 years
Mileage: Roughly 30,000 to 60,000 km

This range works particularly well for buyers who primarily drive in cities. A petrol car reaching 30,000-60,000 km over several years is not automatically high-mileage. If it has been serviced regularly and driven responsibly, the odometer reading should not by itself be a reason to reject it.

Petrol Makes More Sense If:

  • You mainly drive in urban traffic
  • Your annual running is below roughly 12,000–15,000 km
  • Most journeys are relatively short
  • You want simpler ownership
  • You make only occasional highway trips

For this type of buyer, a well-maintained petrol car with 50,000 km may make more sense than paying extra for a diesel simply because its odometer shows fewer kilometres.

What Is the Ideal Mileage for a Used Diesel Car?

tata safari storme 827x510 41451495472 2022 08 11 T12 21 30 193 Z

Diesel needs a slightly different approach.

Age: 3 to 6 years
Mileage: Roughly 40,000-80,000 km

A higher odometer reading is not necessarily a negative sign on a diesel. These cars are often bought for higher annual running and highway travel, so kilometres accumulated through regular long-distance driving can be perfectly normal.

The more important question is:

How were those kilometres accumulated?

Diesel buyers should look beyond the odometer. The same 60,000 km can mean very different things depending on how those kilometres were accumulated.

A diesel that has covered 60,000 km mainly on highways may have spent much of its time running at steady speeds and reaching normal operating temperatures. A diesel with the same 60,000 km from frequent short city trips and stop-start traffic has had a very different usage pattern.

This matters particularly for modern BS6 diesels, which use emissions-control systems such as diesel particulate filters (DPFs). Frequent short trips can make it harder for the vehicle to complete the conditions needed for DPF regeneration, so a predominantly city-driven diesel deserves closer inspection.

Diesel Makes More Sense If:

  • You regularly drive on highways
  • Your annual running is around 15,000–20,000 km or higher
  • You frequently travel between cities
  • You value strong highway cruising and torque
  • The vehicle has complete service records

Is a Low-Mileage Used Car Always Better?

No. This is one of the easiest mistakes to make when shopping for a used car.

Consider two five-year-old cars:

Car ACar B
Mileage32,000 km58,000 km
Owners21
Service historyIncompleteComplete
UsageMostly short city tripsRegular highway use

Car A looks better on the odometer, but Car B could be the safer purchase.

An unusually low mileage should also be checked against the vehicle's records. Compare the odometer with service invoices, insurance records, tyre wear and other maintenance documentation to make sure the reading is consistent.

Mileage tells you how much the car has been driven. It does not tell you how well it has been maintained.

What Age Is Too Old for a Used Car?

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

There is no universal age at which a used car suddenly becomes a bad purchase. However, once a vehicle moves beyond 7-8 years, condition and upcoming maintenance should become much more important in your decision. Age can also affect how long you can practically keep the vehicle.

Private vehicles in India are generally registered for 15 years initially, after which renewal is subject to applicable requirements. Local restrictions can also affect older vehicles. Delhi-NCR, for example, has specific restrictions on the use of older diesel and petrol vehicles.

So before buying an older used car, check:

  • Remaining registration validity
  • Local age restrictions
  • Expected maintenance costs
  • Resale prospects
  • How long you intend to keep it

What Matters More: Age or Mileage?

Neither should be considered in isolation.

A useful way to assess a used car is:

Age → Mileage → Usage → Service history → Condition → Price

For example, a four-year-old petrol car with 60,000 km is not necessarily a worse purchase than a six-year-old car with 35,000 km.

Similarly, an older diesel with higher highway mileage can make sense if it has been maintained properly and is priced accordingly. The odometer should therefore be used as a screening tool, not a buying rule.

What Should You Check Before Buying?

how to check car accident service history 2

Once you find a car within your preferred age and mileage range, inspect the vehicle itself.

Check:

  • Engine and transmission condition
  • Clutch, brakes and suspension
  • Tyres and battery
  • Air-conditioning performance
  • Accident or structural damage
  • Flood or water damage
  • Odometer consistency
  • Service history
  • Insurance and ownership records
  • RC details and remaining registration validity

For a higher-mileage diesel, pay particular attention to the turbocharging and emissions systems. A professional pre-purchase inspection is particularly worthwhile for older or higher-mileage vehicles.

Petrol vs Diesel: Which Used Car Should You Buy?

The answer ultimately depends on how you drive.

Your usageBetter starting point
Mostly city drivingPetrol
Under 12,000 km/yearPetrol
12,000–15,000 km/yearUsually petrol
15,000–20,000+ km/yearDiesel can make sense
Frequent short tripsPetrol
Regular highway drivingDiesel can make sense

These are practical guidelines rather than fixed break-even points. Fuel prices, purchase price, maintenance, financing and ownership period can all change the economics.

Final Word

For most Indian buyers, a 3–5-year-old petrol car with around 30,000–60,000 km is a strong place to start. For buyers who regularly drive long distances, a 3–6-year-old diesel with around 40,000–80,000 km can also be a sensible choice.

A well-maintained 70,000-km car can be a better purchase than a neglected 30,000-km example. Service history, actual usage, mechanical condition, ownership records and remaining registration life should ultimately carry more weight than the odometer alone.


# used cars# used diesel cars# used car tips# Cars# Used Cars
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