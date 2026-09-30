Why Do Factory-Fitted CNG Cars Lose Power When Switching from Petrol to Gas Mode?
- Factory-fitted CNG cars can feel less powerful on CNG because the engine produces less power
- CNG enters as a gas and takes up more intake space than liquid petrol, leaving less room for air
- A noticeable or sudden major power loss can indicate a CNG-system problem
Petrol enters the engine as a liquid, while CNG is supplied as a gas. Because the gas occupies part of the space inside the intake charge, less air can enter the cylinder under comparable conditions. This can reduce the amount of energy the engine can release in each combustion cycle and, so, it reduces maximum power.
Is the Power Loss Because CNG Has Less Energy?
Partly, but that explanation needs some context. CNG is a gaseous fuel, and its behaviour in the engine differs from that of liquid petrol. The reduction in power when using CNG fuel happens because the amount of combustible mixture that can be packed into the cylinder can limit power. CNG offers reduced volumetric efficiency, which makes engines produce less power than their petrol counterparts.
Also Read: What Happens If You Put Diesel in a Petrol Car? Here’s What You Should Do
However, CNG fuel can achieve higher thermal efficiency in some engine setups. In other words, the engine can use the fuel's energy efficiently even though the final power output is lower.
Petrol vs CNG: What Changes When You Switch Fuels?
Here’s what you may notice in power, efficiency and acceleration when switching between petrol and CNG.
|What changes?
|Petrol mode
|CNG mode
|Fuel state
|Liquid
|Gas
|Intake behaviour
|Uses relatively little intake volume as fuel enters
|Gas occupies part of the intake charge
|Maximum power
|Usually higher
|Usually lower
|Everyday efficiency
|Depends on engine and driving
|Can be efficient despite lower power
|High-load response
|Usually stronger
|Can feel less responsive
|Fuel cost per km
|Usually higher
|Often lower, depending on local fuel prices
Why Don't Manufacturers Simply Tune the CNG Mode for More Power?
A factory CNG engine has to balance performance, fuel economy, emissions, durability and drivability. Engine calibration changes how much fuel is supplied and when combustion occurs, while the intake and combustion system determine how effectively the fuel and air can be used.
Engine design and calibration can significantly reduce the performance gap. In fact, CNG could achieve performance comparable to a petrol engine under particular operating conditions. So the power difference is not an unavoidable fixed percentage for every CNG car.
When Is CNG Power Loss Not Normal?
A mild difference between petrol and CNG is expected, but a sudden or unusually large loss of power is not. If the car previously performed normally on CNG but suddenly becomes sluggish, struggles to climb, hesitates during acceleration or switches between fuels poorly, the issue should be investigated rather than blamed on CNG.
Possible areas for inspection include:
- CNG pressure and fuel delivery
- CNG injectors
- Ignition components such as spark plugs
- Air and fuel filters
- Sensors used by the engine management system
- Throttle and intake system
- Engine fault codes
- CNG-system calibration
CNG fuel-system components are covered by dedicated Indian standards, including requirements for pressure regulators, fuel lines, valves and other components.
Normal CNG Behaviour vs Possible Problem
A slight difference in performance is normal, but certain symptoms can point to a CNG-system issue. Use this table to tell the two apart.
|What you notice
|What it may mean
|Car feels slightly slower on CNG
|Normal difference between fuels
|Difference is mainly noticeable during hard acceleration
|Lower CNG power output is likely
|Sudden loss of CNG performance
|Needs inspection
|Engine hesitates or jerks on CNG
|Possible fuel, ignition or calibration issue
|Petrol feels normal but CNG feels unusually weak
|CNG system should be checked
|Performance changed after servicing or repair
|Have the CNG system and engine diagnostics checked
Does Factory-Fitted CNG Damage the Engine Because It Has Less Power?
Lower power by itself does not mean the engine is being damaged. Factory-fitted CNG systems are engineered to operate the engine on CNG, with the fuel system and engine controls developed for that application. The more useful question is whether the car is behaving as it was designed.
If the difference between petrol and CNG has always been present and the car runs smoothly, there may be nothing wrong. If the car has suddenly lost performance, starts misfiring or develops hesitation, then you should get it serviced.
So, Why Do CNG Cars Lose Power on Gas?
Factory-fitted CNG cars can feel weaker on gas because CNG enters the engine as a gas and changes how much air-fuel mixture can be packed into the cylinder. That can reduce power compared with petrol, particularly when the engine is working hard.
CNG can deliver efficient operation and lower running costs, but it gives up some power output when compared to petrol. A small difference is therefore normal, but you shouldn’t dismiss a new or severe drop in CNG performance by simply assuming it’s “because it's CNG.”
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 30, 2026Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched At Rs 1.77 CrorePorsche has launched the Cayenne Electric twins in the Indian market, producing up to 1,140 bhp and 1,500 Nm of torque.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 30, 2026Yamaha R15 M Could Be Discontinued; Base Variants To ContinueYamaha likely to discontinue the R15 M, creating a wider price and positioning gap between the newly launched R2.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Sep 30, 2026CAFE-III Norms For Cars Released, Electric Vehicles To Benefit More Than Small CarsThe new norms will come into effect from 1 April 2027 and remain applicable up to 31 March 20321 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 30, 202610 New Car Launches In October: Hyundai Bayon, Duster Hybrid And Audi Q3 Lined UpThe festive season will well and truly kick in with as many as 10 new cars hitting the roads in October1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 30, 2026Range Rover Sport Electric Breaks Cover, Bookings Open In IndiaRange Rover has revealed details of its most dynamic electric SUV which promises to be capable and luxurious at the same time1 min read
- car&bike Team | Sep 29, 2026Skoda To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 From October 1The carmaker cites rising input and operational costs for this hike.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 28, 2026Renault Triber 1.0 Turbo Review: Was It Necessary?With the new RGEP platform, the Triber has received a much-awaited turbocharged petrol engine. It makes more power now, but was it necessary for this seven-seater MPV's fitness to purpose?5 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Sep 26, 2026Mahindra Thar OG Review: An Ode To The Past But Aimed At The FutureOn the surface, the new Mahindra Thar OG might look like a facelift, but that is more than meets the eye.7 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 28, 2026TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 2): Slow But SmoothAfter nearly three months with the TVS Orbiter, its relaxed performance remains its biggest weakness, but easy handling, comfort and usable real-world range make it a capable city commuter.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read