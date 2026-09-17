Why Electric Cars Lose Driving Range In Extreme Summer Heat Vs Cold Winter Days
- Heat makes the battery work harder to stay cool
- Cold slows the battery and increases energy use
- Cabin cooling and heating can cut range further
An electric car does not use its battery only to move the wheels. The battery also has to stay within a suitable temperature range. Modern EVs use thermal-management systems to heat or cool the battery when necessary, and that energy comes from the same battery powering the car.
This is why the same EV can show different real-world range on a mild day, a scorching summer afternoon or a very cold winter morning. For Indian drivers, extreme summer heat is the more common concern, while severe cold is mainly relevant in places such as Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and other high-altitude or northern regions. But the two conditions affect an EV differently.
Also Read: CNG vs EV vs Hybrid: Which Drivetrain Delivers The Lowest Cost Per Kilometer In 2026?
What Happens to an EV in Extreme Summer Heat?
Extreme heat affects an EV in two main ways: the battery needs more thermal management, and the cabin needs more cooling.
- The battery may need cooling: As temperatures rise, the EV can use energy to keep the battery within its suitable operating temperature range. That energy is not available for driving, so range can fall.
- Heat can affect long-term battery ageing: Sustained high temperatures can accelerate battery degradation, making temperature management particularly important for EVs in hot climates such as India.
- The AC adds to energy consumption: Unlike a petrol or diesel engine, an EV does not have engine waste heat available for cabin heating. Its climate-control system draws electricity from the battery.
- City driving can make the effect more noticeable: Frequent stops, low speeds and continuous AC use can increase energy consumption per kilometre.
- The result is lower real-world range: An EV driven through a hot Indian city with the AC running continuously can use more energy per kilometre than the same vehicle in milder weather.
Also Read: Can You Drive An EV Through Deep Flooded Monsoon Roads Without Short-Circuiting?
Does Cold Weather Reduce EV Range More?
Usually, yes and extreme cold can have a particularly strong effect. Lithium-ion batteries do not perform as efficiently at very low temperatures. The battery's ability to deliver usable energy is affected, while the car may also need additional energy to warm the battery.
A petrol or diesel engine produces substantial waste heat while running. An EV does not have that same source of engine heat, so heating the cabin requires additional electrical energy. Vehicles could experience nearly 40 per cent lower fuel economy in cold temperatures under controlled test conditions. Actual results vary by vehicle, temperature and driving conditions.
That does not mean every EV will lose 40 per cent range every winter. It shows why extreme cold can have a much larger impact than a normal seasonal temperature change.
Summer Heat vs Winter Cold: Which Is Worse?
There is no single percentage that applies to every electric car. The battery chemistry, thermal-management system, vehicle size, driving speed, use of AC or heating, tyre pressure and outside temperature all matter.
For an Indian EV owner, however, the practical comparison looks like this:
|Condition
|What happens
|Main range drain
|Extreme summer
|Battery needs cooling
|Battery thermal management + AC
|Normal summer
|More cooling than mild weather
|Mainly cabin AC
|Mild weather
|Battery operates closer to its preferred conditions
|Usually lower climate-control demand
|Extreme winter
|Battery performance falls and may need heating
|Battery heating + cabin heating
Does Hot Weather Permanently Damage an EV Battery?
Not simply because you drove the car on a hot day. Modern EVs have battery-management and thermal-management systems designed to control battery temperature.
However, sustained high temperatures can accelerate battery ageing over time. NITI Aayog identifies high temperature as one of the factors that can accelerate battery degradation. That is different from a temporary range reduction.
Range loss today does not automatically mean permanent battery capacity loss. If the car uses extra energy to cool the battery or cabin, the range may return when conditions become more favourable.
Also Read: How to Check Electric Car Battery Health Without Going to a Service Centre
How Can You Protect EV Range in Indian Summers?
You cannot control the weather, but you can reduce how much energy the car spends fighting it.
- Park in shade or covered parking when possible. Keeping the cabin and vehicle out of direct sunlight reduces the initial cooling load.
- Pre-cool the cabin while plugged in, if your EV supports this feature. The battery then does not have to supply all the energy needed to bring a very hot cabin down to a comfortable temperature once you start driving.
- Avoid treating the displayed range as a fixed number. The estimated range can change according to recent driving conditions and energy consumption.
And before a long highway trip in peak summer, leave yourself a little more charging margin than you would on a mild day.
What About Winter in India?
For most Indian EV owners, winter range loss is unlikely to be as significant as the extreme-cold conditions seen in countries such as Canada or parts of northern Europe. But the situation changes at high altitudes and in very cold regions.
If your EV supports battery preconditioning, warming the battery before driving can improve cold-weather performance. So you can try preconditioning your car while it is still connected to the charger when possible. This is especially useful because you are using external electricity to prepare the car rather than taking the full energy hit from the battery after you start driving.
What This Means for Your EV’s Range
An EV does not suddenly become less efficient because summer or winter has arrived. Extreme temperatures make the battery and climate-control systems work harder, leaving less energy for propulsion.
In India's climate, extreme summer heat is the bigger everyday concern for most owners. In very cold northern and high-altitude regions, winter can have a stronger effect. The important thing is not to panic when your range drops on an unusually hot or cold day. A temporary reduction in range is normal; repeated or unusually large losses deserve attention.
For EV ownership, the smartest habit is simple: watch the conditions, plan with a little range buffer, and let the car's thermal-management system do its job.
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