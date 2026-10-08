Why Has Your Car's Mileage Suddenly Dropped? 6 Everyday Reasons to Check

A car's mileage can change with traffic, driving style, air-conditioning use and even the type of roads you drive on. But if your car suddenly starts giving much lower mileage than usual, it is worth checking for a simple problem before blaming the fuel.

Many causes of a sudden drop in car mileage are easy to spot. Low tyre pressure, dirty filters, worn spark plugs and brakes that are not releasing properly can all make the engine work harder. Here are six reasons for a sudden drop in car mileage that are worth checking.

1. Low Tyre Pressure

Low tyre pressure is one of the simplest things to check when your car starts giving less mileage. A tyre with insufficient air has more rolling resistance, which means the engine needs to work harder to keep the car moving.

You may also notice that the steering feels heavier or the car does not roll as freely when you lift off the accelerator. Check all four tyres when they are cold and match the pressure recommended by the manufacturer. Do not use the maximum pressure printed on the tyre sidewall as the target. If you have not checked your tyre pressure recently, start here before looking for a bigger problem.

2. A Dirty Air Filter

Your engine needs a steady supply of air to burn fuel properly. An air filter collects dust and dirt before that air reaches the engine, but it can become clogged over time, particularly if you regularly drive through dusty areas.

A badly clogged filter can affect the way the engine breathes and may also make the car feel sluggish when you accelerate. If you notice both weaker performance and lower mileage, have the air filter checked during your next service. This is also one of the easiest sudden decrease in fuel economy causes to rule out.

3. Worn or Fouled Spark Plugs

Spark plugs wear out over time, and dirt or deposits can also affect how well they work. When that happens, the engine may not run as smoothly and fuel consumption can go up.

You may notice a rough idle, some hesitation when accelerating or weaker performance along with the mileage drop. If you notice these signs, have the spark plugs checked. Their replacement interval depends on the car, so follow the service schedule in the owner's manual.

4. A Brake That Is Not Releasing Properly

Sometimes a brake can stay slightly engaged even after you release the pedal. This adds resistance and makes the engine work harder to move the car.

A dragging brake can make the car feel heavy or sluggish, and you may notice it pulling slightly to one side. A burning smell or one wheel feeling much hotter than the others after a drive can also be a sign. If you notice these symptoms, get the brakes checked rather than continuing to drive with the problem.

5. A Cooling System or Temperature Sensor Problem

Your engine needs to reach its normal operating temperature to work efficiently. If the thermostat is stuck open or the engine coolant temperature sensor is not working correctly, the engine management system may not get the right temperature information.

One sign is an engine that takes unusually long to warm up. The temperature gauge may also stay lower than normal or behave differently from what you are used to. If the cabin heater is also taking much longer to produce warm air, the cooling system is worth checking.

A faulty temperature sensor can be one of the less obvious causes of a sudden drop in mileage in a car, so it is worth investigating if the simpler checks do not explain the problem.

6. Too Much Idling and Short Trips

Sometimes there is nothing wrong with the car at all. Your driving pattern can have a big effect on the mileage shown on the dashboard. Leaving the engine running while parked with the AC on uses fuel without adding any kilometres to the trip.

Repeated short journeys can also hurt mileage because the engine spends more time warming up, while heavy stop-and-go traffic means more acceleration and braking. If your daily routine has recently changed to include more traffic, shorter trips or longer periods of idling, this could explain why your car is suddenly giving less average.

Quick Actionable Recap

Here’s a quick summary of what you can check first if your car suddenly starts giving lower mileage.

What to Check What to Look For What to Do Tyre pressure Tyres feel low or steering feels heavier Set pressure as per the owner's manual Air filter Dirty or clogged filter Get it cleaned or replaced Spark plugs Rough idle, hesitation or poor pickup Inspect and replace if worn Brakes Car feels sluggish or one wheel gets unusually hot Get the brakes checked Engine temperature Engine takes too long to warm up Check the thermostat and temperature sensor Driving pattern More idling, short trips or heavy traffic Reduce unnecessary idling and compare mileage over longer trips

How to Check Your Car's Real Mileage

The mileage shown on the instrument cluster is useful, but it is still an estimate. If you want to know whether your car's fuel economy has actually dropped, a full-tank-to-full-tank calculation is more useful.

Fill the tank, reset the trip meter and drive normally. At the next refill, note how many litres of fuel you add and how many kilometres you have covered.

For example, if you drive 400 km and use 30 litres of fuel, your actual mileage works out to around 13.3 km/l. Repeat the test over a couple of tanks if you want a more reliable comparison.

What Else Can Cause a Sudden Mileage Drop?

If the basic checks do not explain the problem, there could be an issue with the fuel system, engine sensors, ignition system or another mechanical component. A check engine light, rough running, loss of power, unusual smells or difficulty starting the car are good reasons to get it inspected.

Also remember that fuel economy can change without a fault. Heavy traffic, high speeds, frequent AC use, aggressive acceleration and changes in your daily route can all reduce mileage.

So before spending money on repairs or fuel additives, start with the simple checks. Tyre pressure, air filter, spark plugs, brakes, engine temperature and driving habits are six everyday areas that can help explain a sudden mileage drop.