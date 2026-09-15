Why Small Turbo-Petrol Engines Lose Mileage Faster Than Diesels in Bumper-to-Bumper Traffic

The Turbo-Petrol Mileage Problem

Small turbo-petrol engines have become increasingly popular in India. Their compact size, strong low-end torque and impressive highway performance make them an attractive alternative to larger naturally aspirated engines. However, fuel efficiency can drop sharply when these engines are subjected to bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The reason is simple, a turbo-petrol engine still needs to burn fuel every time the car moves, and repeated acceleration from a standstill can be particularly demanding. In crawling traffic, the engine rarely gets the opportunity to settle into its most efficient operating range.

Frequent Acceleration Uses More Fuel

Bumper-to-bumper traffic involves a constant cycle of moving a few metres, stopping and accelerating again. Every time the driver gets back on the throttle, the engine needs to produce additional power to overcome the car's inertia.

A turbocharged petrol engine can respond quickly and produce strong torque, but that performance comes at the cost of fuel when the throttle is used frequently. Boost may also build during harder acceleration, increasing the amount of air entering the engine and allowing more fuel to be injected.

In contrast, a diesel engine's strong low-rpm torque means it can often move the car with relatively little throttle input.

Diesels Have an Efficiency Advantage

Diesel engines are inherently more efficient than petrol engines because of their higher compression ratios and the energy density of diesel fuel. They also operate with a lean air-fuel mixture under many low-load conditions.

This becomes particularly useful in slow-moving traffic. A modern diesel can often crawl along using its substantial low-end torque without requiring significant throttle input.

That does not mean every diesel will automatically deliver better city mileage. Vehicle weight, transmission, traffic conditions and driving style all have a major role to play. But the fundamental efficiency advantage remains.

Turbo Lag Isn't the Main Culprit

It is easy to blame turbo lag for poor fuel economy, but that isn't really the primary reason. Modern small turbo-petrol engines are designed to deliver boost at relatively low engine speeds.

The bigger issue is operating conditions. Stop-start traffic keeps the engine away from the steady-state conditions where petrol engines can deliver their best efficiency. Air-conditioning loads, idling, frequent braking and repeated acceleration further increase fuel consumption.

How To Improve Mileage

Drivers can minimise the drop by accelerating gently, maintaining a larger gap from the vehicle ahead and avoiding unnecessary bursts of speed. Using the highest appropriate gear in a manual car and allowing an automatic transmission to manage shifts smoothly can also help.

Ultimately, small turbo-petrol engines aren't inherently inefficient. They simply show a larger mileage penalty when driven in extreme stop-start conditions. On an open road, their combination of small displacement and turbocharging can make them impressively economical. In crawling traffic, however, the inherent efficiency advantage of a diesel engine becomes much more apparent.