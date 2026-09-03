Why Used Luxury Cars Are Surprisingly Cheap In India (The Maintenance Trap)
- An affordable purchase price does not mean affordable ownership
- Heavy depreciation can hide the premium cost of maintaining a luxury car
- A strong service history is often more valuable than a prestigious badge
A five- or six-year-old luxury car can sometimes be available at a fraction of its original price. However, while a ₹30 lakh budget can get buyers a six- to seven-year-old BMW, Mercedes-Benz or Audi, luxury cars can become expensive to maintain as they age. That initial price makes used luxury cars look like some of the biggest bargains in the Indian market.
But there is a reason these cars become affordable so quickly. The purchase price falls with age. The cost of maintaining a luxury car does not necessarily fall at the same rate. That difference is where the maintenance trap begins.
The Maintenance Cost Does Not Depreciate With the Car
This is the part many first-time used luxury-car buyers underestimate. A used BMW does not suddenly need inexpensive BMW parts because it is now several years old. The same applies to Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar or Volvo.
The car can still require:
- Specialist diagnostic equipment
- Electronic components and sensors
- Premium tyres
- Brake components
- Suspension parts
- Air-conditioning components
- Automatic transmission servicing
BMW says its authorised dealers use BMW-approved equipment, original BMW parts and trained technicians for servicing and repairs.
Audi similarly states that warranty repairs are handled through its authorised dealer network and that defective components are repaired or replaced with Audi Genuine Parts.
That does not mean every repair will be expensive or that an older luxury car will automatically be unreliable. It means the vehicle's lower resale value does not automatically translate into mainstream-car maintenance costs.
The Warranty Gap Can Change Everything
A new luxury car comes with manufacturer warranty coverage, but that protection is not necessarily permanent. BMW India's standard warranty for new BMWs is 24 months with no mileage limitation.
Audi India's standard new-vehicle warranty is 2 years with unlimited kilometres, while Audi also offers extended warranty coverage into the third, fourth or fifth year, subject to its programme terms. Once a used luxury car moves beyond its applicable warranty coverage, the owner can become responsible for repair costs that would otherwise have been covered under warranty.
This is one reason the age of the car matters almost as much as its purchase price. Imagine buying a heavily depreciated luxury sedan for ₹20 lakh. It may look like a bargain compared with its original price.
But if an expensive electronic, cooling, suspension or transmission-related component needs replacement soon after purchase, a significant repair bill can quickly reduce the apparent savings. The problem is not that every used luxury car is unreliable. It is that you may be taking on repair risk that was previously partly protected by warranty.
The “Cheap German Car” Trap
German luxury cars are particularly tempting in the used market. Models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi can offer:
- Strong performance
- Premium interiors
- Advanced technology
- Highway comfort
- Strong brand appeal
And depreciation can make them surprisingly accessible. But the technology and equipment that make these cars premium can also mean that certain repairs require specialist equipment and technicians.
BMW and Audi both highlight authorised service networks, specialist technicians and manufacturer-specific equipment for servicing their vehicles. That does not mean every German luxury car is a bad used-car purchase. It means condition and maintenance history matter far more than the badge on the bonnet.
Tyres, Brakes and Suspension Can Be Expensive Surprises
Some of the biggest ownership costs do not come from the engine. Luxury cars can use larger wheels, performance-oriented tyres and more sophisticated suspension systems than mainstream cars, making routine wear-and-tear surprisingly expensive.
For example, a set of four Pirelli P Zero tyres for a BMW 7 Series 750Li can cost around ₹1.4 lakh, with the car using different tyre sizes at the front and rear. This illustrates how an older luxury car can require a six-figure outlay even for something as routine as replacing its tyres. Moreover, if the car you bought has an air-suspension, it can also easily set you back six figures for something as simple as the struts.
That is an important distinction when calculating the real cost of ownership: an older luxury car may be affordable to buy, but its consumables and wear-and-tear items can still carry luxury-car prices.
Electronics Are the Hidden Risk
Modern luxury cars rely heavily on electronic systems and sensors. Depending on the model, these can include:
- Electric seats
- Digital instrument clusters
- Parking cameras
- Driver-assistance sensors
- Adaptive lighting
- Air-suspension controls
- Infotainment systems
- Keyless-entry systems
- Powered boot mechanisms
The exact equipment varies by vehicle, so not every luxury car has all of these systems. The potential cost of these components can be significant. For example, fixing a glitchy infotainment system can easily cost upwards of ₹50,000. This gives a sense of how even a single electronic component can become a sizable expense on an older luxury car.
How Much Should You Keep Aside for Maintenance?
There is no single maintenance figure that applies to every used luxury car. Costs vary depending on the model, age, mileage, condition, parts required and where the car is serviced. That is why a universal “luxury car costs ₹X per year” figure can be misleading.
Instead, use model-specific ownership data wherever possible. Buyers should also keep a separate repair reserve. As a rule of thumb, keep at least an additional ₹2 lakh per year as a buffer for unexpected repairs and maintenance when buying an older luxury car.
If you have ₹25 lakh available, spending the entire amount on the car can be risky. Keeping a separate reserve ensures you are prepared for sudden expenses.
A better approach is to leave room for:
- Routine servicing
- Unexpected repairs
- Tyres and brakes
- Insurance
- Registration-related costs
- Roadside assistance or towing
- Age-related maintenance
The exact reserve should depend on the car's age and condition.
Do not use your entire budget to buy the badge. Keep part of it to own the car.
When Does a Used Luxury Car Actually Make Sense?
A used luxury car can be a sensible purchase if you understand what you are buying.
It makes more sense when:
- The car has a complete service history
- A professional inspection finds no major concerns
- You have a separate maintenance reserve
- You are comfortable with higher running costs
- You have access to a reliable specialist
- The model has reasonable parts availability
- You plan to keep the car for several years
It makes less sense when the attraction is simply:
“I can buy a ₹50-lakh car for ₹20 lakh.”
That ₹30 lakh difference is not necessarily free money. Some of it reflects the future cost and risk associated with owning an ageing premium vehicle.
Summing Up
Used luxury cars can offer extraordinary value in India. Depreciation can put premium performance, comfort and technology within reach of buyers who could never afford the same car new. But the low entry price should never be confused with low ownership costs.
Before buying, look beyond the badge and asking price. Check the service history, get an independent inspection and budget for repairs before signing the deal. The cheapest luxury car to buy is not always the cheapest luxury car to own.
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