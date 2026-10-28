Winter Smog & GRAP Stage-3 And Stage-4 Rules Explained: Which Petrol And Diesel Cars Are Banned In Delhi-NCR?

When GRAP Stage III is invoked, authorities impose restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles with four wheels in Delhi and specified NCR districts. These include Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar which includes Noida, and Sonipat under the revised schedule approved in September 2026.

The restriction depends on your car’s fuel type and Bharat Stage emission standard, not simply how old it looks or how well it runs. A BS-III petrol car is covered, as is a BS-IV diesel car, while BS-IV petrol cars are not included in this specific Stage III private-car restriction. Separate restrictions, including rules for end-of-life vehicles, can still apply.

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Stage III: Check Your Car Against This Table

Car type Stage III position under the specific private-car rule BS-III petrol Restricted in the specified areas BS-IV petrol Not covered by this specific restriction BS-III diesel Not covered by this specific restriction BS-IV diesel Restricted in the specified areas BS-VI petrol or diesel Generally permitted under this specific restriction

These categories apply to the specific GRAP Stage III restriction on four-wheel light motor vehicles. They do not override other legal restrictions or exemptions that may apply to a particular vehicle. Always check the current order before driving, especially when crossing between Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts.

Are Specific Car Models Like the Maruti Swift or Hyundai i20 Banned?

GRAP does not ban every version of a car model. Restrictions depend on the vehicle’s emission standard, engine and variant, so two cars with the same model name may face different rules.

For example, older diesel versions of the Maruti Suzuki Swift may be affected because the model was sold with a diesel engine until 2020. If your Swift is certified as BS-IV diesel, it falls under the Stage III restriction when it is in force in the specified area.

The same applies to other older petrol and diesel cars. Check your vehicle’s registered emission standard rather than assuming it is banned based on its model name or age.

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What Changes Under GRAP Stage IV?

GRAP Stage IV kicks in when Delhi’s AQI exceeds 450. It adds stricter emergency measures while keeping Stage III restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in place. Stage IV also restricts vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards. Exceptions include CNG and electric vehicles, public transport, vehicles carrying essential goods or providing essential services, and specified emergency vehicles.

This means a BS-IV petrol car registered in Delhi is not covered by the specific Stage III car ban, while one registered outside Delhi may be restricted under Stage IV. BS-VI cars are generally exempt from these specific restrictions but must still follow other applicable rules.

Stage III vs Stage IV: What Should You Check?

This comparison covers the specific private-car measures discussed here, not every restriction imposed under GRAP. Check the latest official notification for the stage in force and your vehicle category before setting out.

Situation What it means for your car BS-III petrol car in a covered area Restricted under Stage III BS-IV diesel car in a covered area Restricted under Stage III BS-IV petrol car registered in Delhi Not covered by the specific Stage III private-car restriction; check other rules Below-BS-VI car registered outside Delhi during Stage IV Generally restricted from plying in Delhi, subject to stated exceptions BS-VI petrol or diesel car Generally exempt from these specific private-car restrictions, but not every possible measure

How Do You Check Your Car’s BS Emission Standard?

Check your Registration Certificate (RC) for the emission standard listed under “Emission Norms”, “Fuel Norms” or “Norms Type”. If it is missing, verify the details on the official VAHAN portal or with your registering transport authority.

Do not rely on the registration year alone to determine whether your car can be driven during a pollution emergency. BS-VI became mandatory for new vehicles from April 2020, but your car’s actual emission standard must be verified.

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Before driving, check these details:

Fuel type: Petrol, diesel, CNG or electric.

Petrol, diesel, CNG or electric. BS standard: Confirm the certified emission norm on the vehicle record.

Confirm the certified emission norm on the vehicle record. Registration location: This matters under the separate Stage IV restriction on vehicles registered outside Delhi.

This matters under the separate Stage IV restriction on vehicles registered outside Delhi. Current GRAP stage: Confirm whether Stage III or Stage IV has actually been invoked.

Confirm whether Stage III or Stage IV has actually been invoked. Other applicable restrictions: Check vehicle-age rules, exemptions and any additional government directions.

Are GRAP Bans the Same as the 10-Year Diesel and 15-Year Petrol Rules?

No. GRAP restrictions are emergency measures triggered by severe air pollution, whereas age-based restrictions arise from separate legal directions and court orders applicable in Delhi-NCR. A car that is not covered by the specific Stage III restriction may still face a separate restriction based on its age or other applicable rules.

The reverse is also possible: a comparatively newer vehicle can be affected by a GRAP measure if it falls into a restricted emission-standard category. Do not treat the commonly discussed 10-year diesel and 15-year petrol limits as a substitute for checking the current legal position, because separate orders and their implementation determine what applies to a particular vehicle. Verify the relevant directions before driving.

Where Can You Check the Latest GRAP Restrictions?

GRAP restrictions can change at short notice, so check the latest orders on the CAQM website and relevant Delhi government updates before travelling, especially if you are entering Delhi from another NCR city.

During specified Stage IV restrictions, Delhi may also require a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to buy fuel at petrol, diesel and CNG outlets. Keep your PUC certificate valid even if your car meets BS-VI standards.

Which Petrol and Diesel Cars Are Banned?

Under GRAP Stage III, the key private-car restrictions target BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and the specified NCR districts. Stage IV retains those restrictions and adds a separate restriction on below-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi, subject to the exceptions in the applicable direction.

There is no reliable way to determine whether every Swift, i20, City or other model is banned just by looking at its name. Check the car’s exact emission standard, fuel type, registration location and the current GRAP order before driving. During winter smog, checking the paperwork first is easier than discovering the restriction on the road.