Skoda says that the production car will clock triple digit speeds in 8.7 seconds and will have a top speed of 195 kmph.~It will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that will pump out close to 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.~The Skoda Vision IN is 4,256 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The rugged looks of the SUV is characterised by the front end with the sleek headlamps, bold grille and the 19-inch alloys.~The LED headlamps and the tail-lamps get the typical crystalline elements, giving it the familial Skoda SUV design cues.~The cabin of the Vision IN SUV uses vegan materials along with traditional Indian art of kalamkari and features 12.3-inch free-standing display along with the customisable virtual cockpit and the crystalline gear lever.