Skoda says that the production car will clock triple digit speeds in 8.7 seconds and will have a top speed of 195 kmph.~It will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that will pump out close to 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.~The Skoda Vision IN is 4,256 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The rugged looks of the SUV is characterised by the front end with the sleek headlamps, bold grille and the 19-inch alloys.~The LED headlamps and the tail-lamps get the typical crystalline elements, giving it the familial Skoda SUV design cues.~The cabin of the Vision IN SUV uses vegan materials along with traditional Indian art of kalamkari and features 12.3-inch free-standing display along with the customisable virtual cockpit and the crystalline gear lever.
The Suzuki Jimny will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild hybird SHVS technology.~The new Maruti Suzuki Gypsy/Jimny will use the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that goes into the Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6.~The Suzuki Jimny gets the same infotainment system that we've seen on the Ciaz, Ignis, Swift and even the Dzire.~Suzuki Jimny Sierra is the long-wheelbase model of the car and is likely to be sold by Nexa.~Suzuki Jimny with its compact design and superb off-road capabilities is an engineering marvel and speaks volumes about Suzuki's engineering capabilities. ~Masterfully designed to ensure reliable driving and ease of handling, Suzuki Jimny is a favourite amongst adventure enthusiasts.
The T-Roc will be Offered in a Petrol-only Avatar with the 1.5 Litre Turbocharged TSI Engine. And will come with the 7-Speed DSG Dual Clutch Automatic Gearbox as Standard.~The T-Roc will be brought in as a Completely built Import and so VW India will only be Targeting Limited Volumes with it.
Power on the Mahindra eKUV100 will come from a 40 kW Electric that Belts out about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of Peak Torque.~A Single-Speed Transmission will be sending Power to the Front Wheels.~The Car will Come with a 15.9 kWh Lithium-ion Battery and is Expected to offer a Range of 120 km on a single Charge. Expect to see both Standard and Fast-Charging options and will be Compatible with a Wall Socket.~Mahindra eKUV100 will be one of the most Affordable Electric Vehicles in the Country.
The eXUV300 is powered by an Electric Motor Driving the Front Wheels which is Likely to Churn out 130 bhp.~The Power to the Motor will be Provided by a 40kWh Battery pack Capable of Delivering a Range of above 300km on a Single Charge. ~Mahindra has plans to launch the eXUV300 by 2021 and by then the Specifications will be Zeroed down on.~The eXUV300 will be the first Product with Battery cells Developed by LG Chem that has been Working with Mahindra in the field of Advanced Lithium-ion Battery Technology.
The K-ZE Adopts a 33 kW Motor Capable Of Delivering 120 Nm Of Peak Torque~The Company Says The Car Can Be Charged Using The Standard 220V Domestic And Plug Charging Points~The Fast Charging Mode, The K-ZE Is Capable Of Being Charged Up To 80 Per Cent In 50 Minutes~The Slow Charging Mode Will See Batteries Fully Charged In Four Hours. The Range Is Estimated To Be About 240 km
Suspension Duties Are Handled By a Fully-Adjustable KYB 43 mm USD Fork At The Front~A Link-Type Monoshock Set-Up At The Rear~Braking Is Handled By Brembo, With Radial Calipers And ABS~Sharp And Sculpted Bodywork Which Forms The Main Design Theme Of The Katana
It gets the same 160 cc 3-valve engine from the Aprilia SR 160 which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox.~Aprilia will launch the SXR in a 125 cc variant as well, which will get the SR 125's engine as is. It makes 9.4 bhp and 9.9 Nm of peak torque and gets the same CVT setup as well.~ Buyers can also choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories like connectivity, mobile docking system and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel.~The 'CrossMax' design. All LED lighting is standard and so is a fully digital instrument cluster which shows a bunch of information. ABS and disc brakes all around is standard fitment as well. Other styling bits include 12-inch 5-spoke machined alloys with wide pattern tyres.
The Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph, with a range of over 160 km on a single charge in Eco mode.~The Hero Electric AE-47 is Powered by a 4,000 W Electric motor, with a Claimed top Speed of over 85 kmph. The AE-47 has a Lightweight Portable Lithium ion 48V/3.5 kWh Battery, and can be Charged Fully in Four Hours.~The Electric Motorcycle is Supported by a Mobile App Featuring GPS, GPRS, Real-Time Tracking and Geofencing.~The AE-47 has Claimed Acceleration Figures of 0-60 kmph in 9 Seconds. It Features a Digital Instrument Console, Keyless Access, Mobile Charger, Walk Assist and Reverse Feature.
The Forseti electric two-wheelers come equipped with hub-mounted motors from Bosch and feature swappable batteries, with two packs.~This electric two-wheelers have a charging time of 3-4 hours with a fast charger.~While the Forseti electric scooter has a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge.~The Forseti two-wheeler come with a 5-year warranty on the products, including a 3-year unlimited warranty on the battery.~The Forseti electric scooter has a claimed top speed of between 60-70 kmph
Tesero electric motorcycle has a top speed of 90-100 kmph.~This two-wheelers come with a 5-year warranty on the products, including a 3-year unlimited warranty on the battery.~ Tesero electric two-wheelers have a charging time of 3-4 hours with a fast charger.~Tesero electric motorcycle is said to have a claimed range of 120 km on a single charge.~The Tesero, an electric motorcycle, have been positioned as premium models in the company's portfolio. The two electric two-wheelers come equipped with hub-mounted motors from Bosch and feature swappable batteries, with two packs each.
The Vespa Elettrica has a brushless DC motor with 4kW peak power (around 5.4 bhp) and develops 200 Nm of peak torque.~The battery is a 4.2 kWh lithium ion unit, with a claimed range of 100 km in Eco mode, and 70 km range in Power mode.~The Elettrica's maximum speed is rated at 70 kmph in Power mode, and 45 kmph in Eco mode.~The Vespa Elettrica offers a long list of features, including Bluetooth connectivity with the Vespa Connectivity mobile app, and a full digital instrument cluster with TFT display. The speedometer also offers call and message display.