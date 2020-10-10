2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Kit Explained

There's enough and more that you can do to make your Thar stand out of the crowd

It's taken Mahindra a decade to bring out a new generation of the Thar and in that time, the company has been able to get its strategy in place. There of course are a lot of expectations from the SUV in India and our review told you how, it has lived up to it. But there are a lot of boxes to tick and providing accessories right from the word go. But this time around there's a clear demarcation on what is on offer. There are the product accessories, the adventure range and finally merchandise.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch​

The company is making available two packs with set parameters on offer. They're called the Dark Lord and Chrome Hero. Let's talk about the Dark Lord first. It's called so because there's a lot of black is splashed all over the Thar. You see it up front on the cladding on the front bumper and even the damper right here then this black on the headlamp applique and the add on to the front grille, which actually gives it an angry and mean look. Move on to the side and you quickly notice this chunky wheel arch cladding and the tiny additions really adds muscle. The applique on the ORVMs too are a nice touch and the nice strip of chrome clearly distinguishes it from other Thars on the road.

Customers also get an option of an applique on the tail lamp too

Move to the rear and you'll see an applique on the tail lamp too and the entire kit costs ₹ 25,890. Mind you for those wanting chrome, Mahindra has provided that option too.

The 'Chrome Hero' pack for the Mahindra Thar costs ₹ 6,830

In the 'Chrome Hero' pack you get chrome plated appliques which give it a classy look and ofcourse the additions of chrome are made in the fog lamp housing, head lamp housing and even the rear fog lamp. The chrome on the tail lamp applique too looks good. You get some splashed on the ORVM too and yes it gets a lot of attention on the road. The chrome kit is priced at ₹ 6,830

Beside this you also can choose from the ala carte menu. So there are body decals, rain visors, sun blinds and a lot more. When it comes to wheels, Mahindra says you can choose 16-inch alloy wheels on the AX trim but that will come by November. You get lovely thar branded 18-inch alloys as well.

Seat covers on the Mahindra Thar are bacteria resistant easy to clean Of course the cabin too gets a slew of accessories which you can opt for. The one that you see here has the black and red combination but you can choose from a total six options and they're varied in design and colours too. This perforated seat cover is bacteria resistant according to Mahindra and they're easy to clean, odour free and protect the seats. This comes in very handy, in day to day driving conditions; even better if you take it off road. Of course the cabin too gets a slew of accessories which you can opt for. The one that you see here has the black and red combination but you can choose from a total six options and they're varied in design and colours too. This perforated seat cover is bacteria resistant according to Mahindra and they're easy to clean, odour free and protect the seats. This comes in very handy, in day to day driving conditions; even better if you take it off road.

All the seat covers are priced at ₹ 6,830 and that's a pretty competitive pricing. You also get floor mats too match the cabin design and of course they get the Thar branding to up the style quotient. But the most interesting thing that I found in the range of accessories is this snack tray and this one falls in its adventure category.

Easy to mount and extremely practical, it can hold up to 45 kilos on it; whether a repair when on the trail, or just making tea or just keeping your phone away while having tea, it's a brilliant addition!

Now if you have the AX base variant of the Thar, you can upgrade it to a 2-Din unit head unit, and you can also opt for the roof mounted speakers; yes for the soft top convertible too.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive Review

If you have the LX variant then you can add the rear view camera kit which integrates seamlessly with the infotainment system. You can also opt for front parking sensors but there's one more thing that makes things even more interesting and that's the head up display. It's convenient and of course an attention grabber.

Buyers can also opto for Go-Pros along with mounts offered on the new-gen Thar as a part of accessories Mahindra is also offering Go-Pros with a number of mounts for all those who love to capture every moment they spend with the car. So, there's enough and more that you can do to make your Thar stand out of the crowd, and with these many options, we are sure the owners are spoilt for choice.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.