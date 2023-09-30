Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, has secured a significant order from the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) for 1,282 fully assembled buses. This order marks one of the largest from a State Transport Undertaking for a single original equipment manufacturer (OEM). According to the terms of the order, Ashok Leyland will deliver 55-seater fully assembled BS VI diesel buses in a phased manner. These buses will be equipped with the iGen6 BS VI technology, showcasing a 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine.

The addition of these buses will increase GSRTC's existing fleet size of approximately 8,322 buses by 15 per cent, taking it to 9,515 buses. The GSRTC already operates more than 2,600 BSVI buses from Ashok Leyland, including 320 fully built minibuses. Although the specific models of buses ordered by GSRTC have not been disclosed by Ashok Leyland, it is anticipated to be either the Ashok Leyland 12M FE Diesel or Ashok Leyland Viking Diesel, as they meet the necessary technical specifications.

Mr Sanjeev Kumar, President - M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “These 11-meter fully assembled diesel buses will feature our in-house developed iGen6 BS VI OBD II technology, adhering to the rigorous AIS 052 and AIS 153 CMVR bus body standards.” Mr Shenu Agarwal, the CEO of Ashok Leyland, expressed satisfaction at securing one of GSRTC's largest OEM-built bus orders. He emphasized Ashok Leyland's reputation for durable, technologically advanced buses, making them a favoured choice in both government and private sectors.