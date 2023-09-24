Tata Motors has been quite dominant in the EV industry in India; the Nexon EV has seen some incredible sales numbers and also shares the largest share in the electric SUV segment in India. Now, it is speculated that following that, Tata Motors is set to launch an electric version of its iconic SUV, the Tata Safari. A few months prior, spy shots of the Safari surfaced, which further increased speculation if it is the electric version of the Safari being tested by the Indian automaker.

A slew of recent spy shots that surfaced for the Tata Safari, upon closer inspection, reveal a bunch of hints pointing to the electric powertrain powering these test mules. While these pictures showcase a heavily camouflaged test mule, it can be presumed that the company might only tweak the exterior design of the Safari and include some unique EV trim pieces and EV-specific badging as well.

Since the brand’s identity for EVs is the blue trim pieces on the exteriors, we expect the Safari to have some distinctive details to help it stand out in comparison to the normal ICE vehicle. The car may get a long-range battery pack, as we have seen in the Nexon. The long-range battery pack has a range of 312 km on a single charge, with a charge time of 0-100 per cent at 8.5 hours. The battery is a 30.2 KWh Advanced Li-Ion Polymer Liquid Cooled Battery Pack, which delivers 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque.

As for now, there are no details for the interiors of the test mules spotted, but the Safari EV might retain all the features that its ICE sibling offers, such as the panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a configurable digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, and a rear entertainment package.

A few days ago, the company rebranded its EV business as Tata.ev, and the company plans to open EV-only stores in India because as of now, their EV vehicles are sold alongside their ICE cars. For the passenger vehicle segment, Tata’s EV portfolio stands at 3 cars (Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV).

The company recently launched the 2023 Nexon EV facelift in India, which sits in the price segment Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is offered in both Mid- and Long-Range models with an increased ARAI-certified range of 465 km.

