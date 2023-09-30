TVS Motor Company is set to host the third edition of TVS MotoSoul, a two-day motorcycling festival for motorcycle enthusiasts in Goa from December 8 and 9, 2023. TVS MotoSoul 3.0 festival claims that they will offer a range of freestyling activities, interactive sessions with racing and biking experts, and showcases from the TVS custom garage. Attendees can take part in events such as slow races, BMX biking, stunt competitions, and more. The event will also feature entertainment with live bands and DJs, as well as a diverse array of cuisines to savour.

Also Read: TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29

The festival will feature custom-built motorcycles from TVS Apache and TVS Ronin, alongside motorsport events like dirt track and flat track racing. Participants can also showcase their riding skills in contests like Apache Pro Performance and Moto-CrossFit. Product unveilings are a key highlight, featuring custom motorcycles from TVS Apache and TVS Ronin, along with an array of gears, merchandise, and accessories. Additionally, various experience zones will allow attendees to delve into the virtual realm.

The inaugural TVS MotoSoul took place from October 18 to 19, 2019, and the second edition followed on March 3 and 4, 2023, after a three-year gap. Both events were held in Vagator, Goa, and it's likely the third edition will also be in the same venue. The previous festivals saw the unveiling of four custom motorcycles based on the Ronin: Agonda by JVB Moto, Wakizashi by Rajputana Customs, SCR by TVS, and Musashi by Smoked Garage. TVS also introduced modified Ronin models designed for flat-track racing and track-only versions of the RR 310.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310: Top Five Things You Need To Know



During the last MotoSoul, TVS made significant announcements, including their venture into the helmet Bluetooth intercom market with two new products: SmartXonnect S10X and S20X. These offerings were priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,999, respectively, and were developed in collaboration with JBL.