10 Ideal Highway Driving Cars Under Rs. 15 Lakh: Slavia, Virtus, City & More

Highway driving puts different demands on a car than everyday city commuting. You spend longer periods at a steady speed, carry out more overtaking manoeuvres and may have to carry more passengers and luggage. So naturally, stability, comfortable seats, predictable handling and relaxed performance matter a lot during long-distance cruises. This list includes 10 ideal sedans and SUVs capable of carrying out such extended journeys.

1. Tata Nexon

Price: Rs. 7.40 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart 1.2

The Tata Nexon is a compact option for buyers who want an SUV without moving to a larger family model. Its relatively small footprint makes it quite easy to use in traffic, while the higher seating position and ground clearance come in handy when highway journeys include rough expansion joints or poorly maintained roads. You get the flexibility of petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains as well.

This vehicle also makes sense if your car needs to do more than just highway trips. It is easier to manoeuvre in the city than the other larger SUVs mentioned here, while still giving you enough practicality for longer road trips.

Key USPs:

Compact size for city use

208 mm ground clearance

Petrol, diesel and CNG choices

Useful boot space of 382 litres

Who should buy it: Buyers who want an affordable, rugged compact SUV that can handle rough highway detours.

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs. 7.79 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: MX1 Petrol

The Mahindra XUV 3XO packs the practicality of a compact SUV into a relatively small footprint. Its cabin offers passengers ample space, while its petrol and diesel options allow buyers to choose according to the performance or efficiency they need. It also offers a lot of premium features in the higher variants without becoming as large as the mid-size SUVs on this list.

The XUV 3XO is a good fit if you want a compact SUV that can handle regular highway trips but will still spend plenty of time in the city. The turbo-petrol version is for buyers who want stronger performance, while the diesel is more logical for people who cover long distances regularly.

Key USPs:

Five-star Bharat NCAP rating

Compact footprint for city driving

Spacious cabin for a compact SUV

Panoramic sunroof on selected variants

Who should buy it: Families who want a spacious, powerful compact SUV that cruises effortlessly and offers high crash protection.

3. Skoda Slavia

Price: Rs. 10.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Classic 1.0 MT

The Skoda Slavia is another nameplate that appeals to those who spend plenty of time on open roads. It has a spacious cabin, a large boot and overall driving dynamics that conveniently suit steady highway cruising. Its available automatic options make long journeys more relaxed as well if you end up getting stuck in unexpected traffic. The relatively low-slung shape of this sedan is something preferred by many frequent highway drivers, and the facelift model now also comes with rear massaging seats.

Its 1.5 TSI engine is the one to consider if stronger performance is important to you, although the 1.0 TSI alternative keeps the range more accessible from a lower price point. If you regularly travel between cities and do not want an SUV's higher seating position for that, you can consider the Slavia.

Key USPs:

Five-star safety rating

Rear-seat massage function

Spacious cabin for four adults

360-degree camera on higher variants

Who should buy it: Drivers who spend plenty of their time on open roads and want a reassuring, planted driving experience.

4. Tata Curvv

Price: Rs. 10.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Smart X 1.2

The Tata Curvv’s coupe-inspired design is combined with a useful boot of 500 litres. It offers both petrol and diesel powertrains, which makes it a versatile option for family road trips. The higher seating position of this car also gives you a better view of the road compared with the sedans mentioned in this list.

The Curvv is particularly worth checking out if you want something different from both a sedan and a conventional SUV. Its diesel version is the more practical engine for buyers who regularly cover long distances, while the petrol versions offer a mix of city and highway use. Get this one if styling is especially important to you, but you also want to own a practical family car for road trips.

Key USPs:

A 500-litre boot

Coupe-SUV styling

Higher driving position

Level 2 ADAS on the higher variants

Who should buy it: Buyers who desire the distinctive look of a modern coupe, along with high ground clearance and relaxed long-distance diesel cruising.

5. Skoda Kushaq

Price: Rs. 10.69 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT

The Skoda Kushaq has a more driver-focused character. Its compact size makes it manageable most of the time in urban traffic. At the same time, the higher seating position and SUV body add another layer of robustness when travelling through uneven roads. From this car, buyers get to choose between a more accessible engine and a stronger performance-focused version.

You can get the Kushaq if you particularly desire an engaging driving experience. The 1.0-litre version is for those who want to pick up the SUV at a relatively accessible price. But the 1.5-litre version is the more value-for-money option if you want highway performance.

Key USPs:

Compact dimensions

Strong safety package

Comfortable highway rides

Rear-seat massage function

Who should buy it: Keen drivers who want an SUV stance and high clearance from their vehicle without giving up precise steering or disciplined highway composure.

6. Volkswagen Virtus

Price: Rs. 10.71 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT

The Volkswagen Virtus has a long body, a spacious cabin and a large boot of 521 litres. It can comfortably carry both passengers and luggage over long stretches, while its available automatic options reduce the effort involved in manually changing gears. It also has enough ground clearance of 179 mm for typical Indian roads.

If you want a sedan that feels reassuring at highway speeds but remains equally manageable in the city, this one’s ideal. The 1.5-litre version suits buyers who enjoy stronger performance, while the 1.0-litre version complements daily city commutes with occasional intercity trips fairly well.

Key USPs:

Large 521-litre boot

Six airbags as standard

Good highway ground clearance

Long-distance-friendly driving position

Who should buy it: Enthusiasts who want a sharp, driver-focused sedan that tracks straight and true on open roads with ample space for the entire family.

7. Hyundai Creta

Price: Rs. 10.90 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: MT E

The Hyundai Creta is a proper family SUV that can handle different types of journeys. Its spacious cabin, higher seating position and the availability of both petrol and diesel powertrains mean that you can pick up a version of the car that matches your exact driving needs. The cabin also offers a wide range of comfort and convenience equipment on its higher variants.

The Creta is particularly suitable if highway travel involves the whole family often. Its diesel version can appeal to frequent long-distance drivers, while the turbo-petrol version is better suited if stronger performance is the bigger priority.

Key USPs:

Multiple drive modes

A high seating position

Spacious family-friendly cabin

Level 2 ADAS on selected variants

Who should buy it: Families who want a very comfortable, refined SUV with proven long-term dependability.

8. Hyundai Verna

Price: Rs. 10.99 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: MT HX 2

The Hyundai Verna combines its traditional sedan layout with a more modern, feature-heavy cabin. It offers two petrol engine choices, with the turbo-petrol providing stronger performance for buyers who frequently want to overtake on the highways. The spacious cabin that it has also makes it suitable for those who regularly travel with rear passengers.

The Verna makes a lot of sense if you want highway performance but also want a car that feels equally comfortable and well-appointed for regular city commutes. You can go for this vehicle if you spend a lot of time cruising from city to city.

Key USPs:

Large, easy-to-use sedan boot

Eight-speaker Bose audio system

Ventilated front seats on higher variants

Advanced driver assistance on the higher variants

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a feature-rich, high-performance sedan with high boot space, strong triple-digit stability and top-tier safety.

9. Kia Seltos

Price: Rs. 11.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: HTE

The Kia Seltos has a family-friendly SUV design. Its cabin considers comfort and technology as the most important elements, while its 433-litre boot provides more-than-sufficient luggage space for longer journeys.

If you want your highway car to feel modern and feature-rich without paying for a larger SUV, get the Seltos. The diesel version is worth considering if long-distance driving is something you do often, while the turbo-petrol version is more relevant if you enjoy punchier performance.

Key USPs:

Cruise control

A 433-litre boot

Rain-sensing wipers

Comfortable family cabin

Who should buy it: Drivers who want a sharp-looking, feature-loaded SUV with strong diesel or turbo-petrol performance.

10. Honda City

Price: Rs. 12.08 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: SV MT

For intercity travel, the Honda City has been one of the country’s most go-to choices for over 28 years now. Its spacious cabin, comfortable rear seat and refined petrol engine make long journeys quite relaxing, while the hybrid version adds more value to the car’s overall fuel efficiency.

The sedan's long body also gives passengers useful space without making the car difficult to manage. Its regular petrol version keeps the purchase price more accessible, but the strong-hybrid version is worth considering if you want to save some money on your monthly running bills. You can check out this family sedan if rear-seat comfort and practicality are more important to you than SUV styling.

Key USPs:

Strong hybrid efficiency

A very comfortable cabin

Honda Sensing on select variants

360-degree camera on the higher variants

Who should buy it: Families who value rear-seat ride comfort, proven mechanical reliability and smooth, stress-free cruising.

Sedan or SUV: Which Works Better for Highway Driving?

A sedan might be more practical if you want a lower driving position, a planted feel and a car meant for comfortable intercity travel. The Slavia, Virtus, City and Verna each approach this philosophy differently, with the Verna and Slavia offering stronger performance-focused variants for buyers who want quick overtaking.

However, an SUV becomes more relevant if your journeys include rough roads or uneven terrain. The Nexon and XUV 3XO keep things compact, while the Curvv, Creta, Seltos and Kushaq give you higher space and a more substantial road presence.

What Should You Check Before Buying a Highway Car?

Note that the entry-level version of these cars may be well below Rs. 15 lakh. But if you want a particular engine, a high-end transmission, or specific highway-oriented features, you may have to spend more than the already established budget for their top-end variants.

Also, consider thoroughly who will be actually using the vehicle, and for what purpose. A solo driver may value driving feel and performance more than family practicality. At the same time, a group travelling for several hundred kilometres will definitely care more about rear-seat comfort, luggage space and other convenience features. The ideal choice for you is therefore not necessarily the most powerful car here, but the one that fits your typical highway journey.

This Rs. 15 lakh starting price lets you explore many highway-friendly cars in India, from the sedan-focused Slavia, Virtus, City and Verna to the SUV-oriented Curvv, Nexon, XUV 3XO, Creta, Seltos and Kushaq.