10 New Car Launches In October: Hyundai Bayon, Duster Hybrid And Audi Q3 Lined Up
- The launches will be a mix of all-new models and facelifts
- 5 new SUVs will hit the roads in October
- As many as 3 new sedans will also be launched
October promises to be a exciting month for car enthusiasts with manufacturers across the board lining up new car launches. These include everything from affordable hatchbacks to luxury electric cars and everything in between. In all at least 10 new models are confirmed for launch during the month as carmakers look to attract consumers just before Diwali which is considered to be an auspicious period to buy new cars. Lets take a look at these new offerings.
Hyundai Bayon
One of the most awaited launches this year will come from the stable of Korean carmaker Hyundai. The Bayon will slot between the Venue and Creta and add to an already expansive portfolio of the brand in India. Hyundai has confirmed the Bayon will be launched with a petrol engine and gearbox choices will include a manual as well as a CVT. Bookings have already opened and the SUV is expected to hit the rods towards the end of the month. Prices are likely to be kept between Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Duster Hybrid
Another must awaited SUV that will be launched in October is the Renault Duster Hybrid. Renault has already confirmed earlier this year that the new powertrain will come during the festive season and now October 17 has been confirmed as its launch date. The hybrid gets a 1.8-litre petrol engine paired with a 1.4 kWh battery pack, an 8-speed automatic transmission and two electric motors. Making 158 bhp and 172 Nm the Duster hybrid will come with a combined range of 1,000 km.
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Honda Elevate facelift
A few days before Duster hybrid hits the roads another compact SUV will get a much needed refresh. The Honda Elevate facelift will be launched on October 6 and is expected to get some key feature additions in the cabin including a panoramic sunroof and a bigger touch screen system. Engine and gearbox options are expected to remain the same though. In terms of design the SUV could see some changes in the grille bumpers and a new look on the alloys.
Skoda Slavia facelift
The facelift Skoda Slavia will also launch in the market in the same week as the new Elevate. The compact sedan is coming with some big changes including a new 8-speed automatic gearbox with the 1.0 turbo petrol engine. Key changes on the exterior include new headlamps, grille and tail lamps. In cabin there’s a new touch screen system with 360-view camera, a new digital cluster and yes the Slavia will become the first car in the segment to get massage seats on the second row.
Also Read: Best Family Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More
Toyota Glanza facelift/ Hycross Flex Fuel
Barely a month after the new Baleno hit the roads Toyota will launch its cross badged version the Glanza. Changes will include a new face along with front seat ventilation, an updated audio system, a tyre pressure monitoring system and yes Level 2 ADAS functions. But the biggest difference will be the introduction of new Z series 1.2 Litre petrol engine which will promise an even better fuel efficiency than before. Along with the new Glanza, Toyota is also expected to launch the Hycross flex fuel in the market on October 14.
Audi Q3
On to the premium end of the segment now and German Luxury carmaker Audi will launch the new generation of the Audi Q3 in India on October 16. The SUV is coming with some big changes including a new grille that has been specially designed for the Indian market. It also gets new solid LED headlamps and 19 inch alloys not seen on the SUV earlier. Highlight in the cabin will be a curved display that integrates the cluster and infotainment system. The new Q3 will continue with the 2.0 turbo petrol engine which will make 200 bhp and 320 Nm.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift
One of the most luxurious sedans on sale in India will get a major update on the October 5. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class facelift will get a bigger illuminated grille, star themed LED headlamps and a new set of alloys. In the cabin you can expect a MBUX super screen layout along with new smartphone style controls for rear seat functions. The sedan has multiple drivetrain options including a 4.0 litre V8 petrol engine which now makes 530 bhp and 750 Nm peak torque. A plug-in hybrid is available too but it remains to be seen which one makes its way to India.
Volvo EX90 & ES90
Finally, Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo will launch not one but 2 new electric cars in the market on October 12. The EX90 SUV and ES90 sedan aim to offer luxury, finesse and long range to the consumer. The former is a 3 row SUV with captain seats in the second row while the latter is a 5 seater tuned for back row comfort. Both are expected to share the drivetrain which will include a 106 kWh battery pack along with dual motors. This will result in a maximum range of up to 625 kms on a single charge on both these cars.
Shams Raza Naqvi is a Senior Editor at car&bike and has over 16 years of experience in reviewing automobiles. He loves to spend time with cars and two-wheelers alike and is keen watcher of all the happenings in the Indian auto sector. At car&bike Shams specialises in Hindi as well as Video content including interviews and curated presentations.Read all latest news and reviews from Shams Raza Naqvi →
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