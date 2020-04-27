2020 Audi A3 Sedan: All You Need To Know

Ever since we first saw the pictures of the 2020 Audi A3 Sportback, we were really excited about that trailblazing design and wished it would be carried forward in the sedan version as well since that's the body style that will come to our shores. And lo and behold, it's all that and more. The A3 sedan is sexier than before and pehaps more so when compared to the Sportback. Here's everything you need to know about the new Audi A3 Sedan.

The second-generation A3 looks bolder, more stylish and comes with the signature single-frame honeycomb-pattern mesh grille. The A3 also sports a pair of aggressive-looking boomerang-shaped headlamps with LED units and LED daytime running lamps. The top-end model will get the Matrix LED technology. The bumper too gets a sculpted design with arrow-shaped inserts on each end and a sleek bumper lip. The bonnet itself comes with some sharp lines that add a muscular look to the car. Compared with its predecessor, the new A3 is 40 mm at 4500 mm, while its wheelbase remains unchanged The car also gets a set of sporty alloy wheels, and a pair of sleek LED taillamps with a sculpted tailgate and a new rear bumper. The new A3 is 40 mm longer at 4500 mm, however its wheelbase remains unchanged. The car's width has been increased by 20 mm to 1820 mm, and it is now 10 mm taller at 1430 mm, which has yielded an increase in headroom and some more elbow room. The car's boot space remained unchanged at 425-litre. The Audi A3 Sedan also gets a more driver-focused and well equipped cabin with a new dashboard design. The Audi A3 gets a more driver-focused cockpit with fully digital instrument cluster and infotianment display. The car gets an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster even in the entry-level model while the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display with three views are available in higher trims. The car comes with a toggle switch instead of a gear lever, along with a multi-functional steering wheel, heads up display and more. The infotainment system is a 10.1-inch display unit that comes with MMI Navigation plus offering connected car tech via LTE Advanced speed and connects the smartphones of the passengers to the Internet using Wi-Fi hotspot. The system also features Apple Car Play and Android Auto through Audi phone box, which also allows you to lock/unlock or even start the car with using an Android smartphone with the Audi connect key. The MMI Navigation plus offers a multiple Audi connect services as standard, including online traffic information, news, and additional information such as photos, opening times, and user reviews relating to points of interest. As part of the driver assistance system, the new A3 comes with Audi pre sense that uses the car cameras to prevent accidents, or at least reduce their severity, plus you also get Adaptive cruise assist. Powertrain option for the Euro-spec model includes a 1.5-litre TFSI engine putting out 148 bhp and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. A 2.0-litre TDI engine is also likely to join the line-up that will churn out 148 bhp and will be paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission as well.

