2020 BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo Facelift Unveiled

Majority of the changes in the BMW 6-Series GT Facelift are centred on its face.

BMW has unveiled the new 6-Series GT Facelift which gets decent updates by facelift standards and a majority of it is centred on the car's face. It remains identical in terms of dimensions but the gets a new grille which is similar to what we have seen on the 8-Series range. Both front and rear bumpers have been redesigned as well and sport new aprons. The European-specced BMW 6-Series GT also gets the M-Sport package with new elements like the trapezoidal tailpipe. The lower air intake is now divided up differently to highlights the width of the car.

The Cabin of the BMW 6-Series GT remains identical to its predecessor in terms of layout.

The design and layout of the cabin remains identical to the predecessor but it has been given some features updates. It's equipped with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional and both the instrument panel and infotainment screen measure 12.3-inches each. The central console too has been slightly tweaked to integrate the new infotainment system while it also gets new buttons.

The profile of the 6-Series GT remains identical to the outgoing model.

Standard equipment list includes powered front seats which of course is standard while multi-function seats and a rear bench seat with an electrically adjustable backrest angle are optional. It also gets new interior trim options, ambient light with a new dynamic interior light, four-zone auto climate control, a panoramic glass roof, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, and the latest version of the Rear Seat Entertainment Professional system.

It gets the new driver assistance systems which includes lane departure warning.

As already said, the 6-Series GT has been upgraded with new features starting with the new driver assistance systems which includes lane departure warning that now also provides steering assistance leading back to the lane. The optional Driving Assistant Professional now includes active navigation guidance recognising necessary lane changes based on navigation data which can be used through steering assistance. There is also a new emergency lane assistant that automatically guides the car to the edge of the lane in a traffic jam. The parking assistant system now also handles the steering movements when reversing over a distance of up to 50 m.

At the rear it gets trapezoidal tailpipes and tweaked bumper with aprons.

We have already seen some latest BMW models being equipped with hybrid powertrains and so is the case with the new BMW 6-Series GT. All variants of the new 6 Series GT will have a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard which includes an electric motor that functions as a starter and generator in a bid to increase the efficiency. It adds 11 bhp more while the braking energy is stored in the 48-volt battery pack as well. In Europe the BMW 6-Series GT will be offered with five powertrain options where the base variants will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines while top-of-the-line trims will get 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. All powertrains will be mated to a Steptronic Sport eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

