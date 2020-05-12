2020 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Cancelled

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across many countries in the world, the 2020 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials (BMST) have been cancelled. The FIM, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and the local organizer Deliciate Promotions LTT have announced the cancellation of the event which was scheduled to take place at the Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah (USA) from August 29 till September 3, 2020. BMST has been hoping to run the 2020 races, with registration set to begin on May 15, 2020.

"The heartbreaking actualities of the COVID-19 pandemic leaves us no other choice but to cancel the 2020 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, an annual FIM World Records and AMA Grand Championship event," organizers said in a statement.

"In partnership with the American Motorcyclist Association and the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme, we've already been developing and implementing dynamic improvements to ensure the future of our sport for generations to come. With the extra time that this postponement affords, we plan to do more to make the 2021 BMST, August 28 through September 2, even more exciting and memorable. Our goal in the year ahead is to expand and build the Land Speed Racing community through commitment, focus, and creativity. Amidst this crisis, we feel energized to develop and roll out new programs and resources in the coming weeks and months." according to the organizers' statement.

Racing began at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1914, and countless world records, and land speed records have been set, though the event has not been uninterrupted. Conditions at the salt flats have been different each year, with some years seeing flooding and erosion leading to cancellation of events. In 2018, a modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was used to set a speed of over 240 kmph at the salt flats. In 2016, Guy Martin set a new land speed record in a Triumph streamliner at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.