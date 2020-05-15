New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BS6 Datsun GO and GO+: All You Need To Know

Visually, both the 2020 Datsun GO and GO+ BS6 models largely remain unchanged, however in terms of features, the cars do come with more safety features now. Prices start at Rs. 3.99 lakh for the GO hatchback, and Rs. 14.19 lakh for the GO+ MPV.

Both the Datsun GO and GO+ models are offered in 7 variants - D, A, A(O), T, T(O), T CVT, and T(O) CVT

Highlights

  • Visually the BS6 Datsun GO and GO+ remain unchanged
  • The BS6 Datsun GO and GO+ are now available in sports mode as well
  • It gets side crash & pedestrian protection & speed sensing auto door lock

Datsun India recently announced the launch of the BS6 compliant versions of the GO hatchback and GO+ MPV, with prices starting at ₹ 3.99 lakh and ₹ 14.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. While, visually, both the GO and GO+ models largely remain unchanged, in terms of features, the cars do come with more safety features now. While deliveries are likely to commence post the ongoing lockdown, for now, here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Datsun GO BS6 and GO+ BS6 models.

Also Read: BS6 Datsun Go And Go+ Launched In India

Datsun Go

Datsun Go

  1. Both the Datsun GO and GO+ models are offered in seven variants - D, A, A(O), T, T(O), T CVT, and T(O) CVT. The Datsun GO BS6 is priced from ₹ 3.99 lakh to ₹ 6.45 lakh, while the GO+ BS6 is priced in the range of ₹ 4.19 lakh to ₹ 6.89 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi). The GO hatchback continues to be the most affordable CVT car in the market.
    Visually, both the car remain identical to the BS4 model, with no noticeable cosmetic update

  2. Visually, as mentioned above, the cars remain identical to the BS4 models featuring the same large, sweptback headlamps, LED daytime running lamps housed within the front bumper, 14-inch alloy wheels, large taillamps, and muscular rear bumpers.
  3. Both cars continue to come with the same six colour options, which include - Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver, Vivid Blue, and Opal White.
  4. The cabin too remains unchanged, featuring black interior and upholstery, carbon fibre pattern inserts, part-digital/part-analogue instrument cluster, and of course, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also comes with navigation, voice recognition Bluetooth, USB, AUX-IN connectivity
    Also Read: 2018 Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Review
    While the cabin largely remains unchanged, the new Datsun GO and GO+ are also available in "sports mode"

  5. Other features that continue to be on offer include - power windows, power steering, one-touch auto-down driver window, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power output, follow me home headlamps, and gear shift indicator. The new Datsun GO and GO+ are also available in "sports mode".
    Also Read: Datsun Redi-GO Facelift: Things We Know So Far
  6. In terms of the safety features, as mentioned earlier, the car comes with two new features - side crash and pedestrian protection and speed sensing auto door lock, and both are part of the standard fitment. Other standard safety features include - dual airbags, ABS with EBS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, central locking, and immobiliser. Optional features include - Keyless entry and vehicle dynamics control.
  7. Under the hood, both the Datsun GO and GO+ MPV feature the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder BS6 compliant petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional CVT automatic transmission.
    Also Read: 2019 Datsun GO, GO+ CVT Review
  8. In terms of power figures, the manual version makes 67 bhp at 5000 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The CVT automatic version, on the other hand, makes more power at 76 bhp at 6000 rpm, while developing the same peak torque of 104 Nm, but at 4400 rpm.

