2020 BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Bookings Open Online

Customers interested in buying a BS6 KUV100 NXT can now go online and book one by paying a token amount of Rs. 5000.

Mahindra recently launched the BS6 KUV100 NXT and we told you all about the car then. The company has now started bookings for the car online. Customers interested in buying a BS6 KUV100 NXT can now go online and book one by paying a token amount of ₹ 5000. The 2020 Mahindra KUV100 NXT now only comes with a BS6 compliant mFalcon G80 petrol engine and is offered in four variants - K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8. The entry-level K2 variant has been dropped.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra KUV100 NXT is a BS6 compliant mFalcon G80 1.2, three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make the same 82 bhp at 5500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 115 Nm at 3500-3600 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Also Read: BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Launched

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 5.54 Lakh 

In terms of design and styling, the BS6 KUV100 NXT remains unchanged and it continues to come in 5-seater and 6-seater cabin layout options. As for features, the SUV-inspired hatchback continues to come with the dual-chamber headlamps with LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, double-barrelled taillamps, and dual-tone exterior colour option among others.

The cabin too comes with features like the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, Bluesense App, keyless entry, tilt-adjustable power steering, front and rear armrest and cooled glove box among others.

