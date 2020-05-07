New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 India Launch Details Revealed

Ducati India will launch the 2020 Multistrada 950 in the country by the end of the year. The same was confirmed by Bipul Chandra, MD, Ducati India in a freewheeling chat with Siddharth Vinayak Patankar on carandbike's 'Freewheeling with SVP' series.

The Ducati Multistrada has been updated for 2020 with a bunch of new features

Highlights

  • The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 will be launched in India by end of 2020
  • It gets a bunch of updates to its features and electronics
  • The Multistrada 950 was first launched in India in 2017

Ducati India will launch the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 in India by the end of 2020. The company was supposed to launch it earlier, but the current coronavirus crisis has thrown a spanner into Ducati's plans. All the new motorcycle launches for India have been postponed by at least three months. The first launch after the lockdown lifts will be the Ducati Panigale V2, which will be sometime in August-September 2020. After that, the 2020 Multistrada 950 will be launched in India. We could possibly see the Multistrada 950 S being launched as well. The Multistrada 950 gets a bunch of updates in terms of electronics and features.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Launch Is Slated For Q3 2020

(The Ducati Multistrada 950 S gets a bunch of feature and electronics upgrade)

Bipul Chandra, MD, Ducati India told carandbike, "We are very happy with the way the Multistrada has panned so this year, in the new emission timeframe, we are launching one of the Multistradas. So you can understand that it becomes an important part of our business portfolio."

The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S gets the company's semi-active "Skyhook" electronic suspension, as well as an up/down quick-shifter, full LED headlight with cornering lamps and backlight switchgear. The ADV now also comes with Bosch-sourced cornering ABS, while a 5-inch TFT colour screen is available in place of the old instrument cluster. The fairing design has also been updated and now looks similar to the Multistrada 1260. The other update is that the 950 S could be bought with wire-spoked wheels as an option for those who like to go off-road with their bikes.

Also Read: New Ducati Model Launches Delayed In India By At Least A Quarter

0 Comments

The engine stays the same on the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 with power coming from the 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 111 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox remains the same too, apart from the added quick-shifter. The Multistrada 950 S tips the scales at 230 kg (kerb weight) an increase of 3 kg compared to the current Multistrada 950 base model.

