2020 EICMA Show To Be Held As Scheduled

The EICMA motorcycle show, the world's biggest and most popular exposition of motorcycle and all things on two-wheels, will remain as scheduled from November 5-8, 2020 in Milan, Italy. BMW Motorrad and KTM have both announced that the two brands will not be attending the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Milan show, the largest two-wheeler expo in the world, is usually the scene of several world premieres of various manufacturers and an important trade show for businesses as well as suppliers.

The EICMA motorcycle show draws most of the world's two-wheeler manufacturers and a lot of crowds from around the world

The current COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak and the way it has crippled Italy continues to place uncertainty over the EICMA show going ahead, depending on whether life in Italy will have returned to some form of normalcy by November. With two big motorcycle brands like KTM and BMW announcing their decision to not participate in this year's event, there's already been a shadow of doubt whether this year's edition of the show will go ahead as planned, and more so, since it's held in Milan. It has also been feared that more manufacturers will follow the example set by KTM and BMW and also cancel participation.

For now, EICMA remains committed to sticking to the original schedule from November 5-8, 2020, but admits that the organisers continue to monitor the situation in Italy closely. So far, there seem to be no plans to reschedule, or move the event to 2021, but that decision will depend on how the ground situation in Italy evolves over the next couple of months, as well as take into account concerns about manufacturers and suppliers of the two-wheel industry.

