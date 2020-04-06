New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom Prices Revealed

Harley-Davidson India has listed the 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom on its website and the prices for the Sportster motorcycle starts at Rs. 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom start at Rs. 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

Harley-Davidson is slowly listing out all BS6 models on its website. The latest model to be added to its list of post BS6 portfolio is the 1200 Custom. The Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom belongs to Harley's Sportster family and the prices for the motorcycle start at ₹ 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The motorcycle gets a 1,202 cc V-Twin Evolution motor, which is air-cooled and makes 97 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Harley-Davidson does not reveal the power figures on its motorcycles. The engine of course is fuel injected and the bike gets shorty exhausts with dual mufflers.

(The 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom gets a 1,202 cc V-Twin which makes 97 Nm and is BS6 compliant)

In terms of dimensions and features, the 2020BS6 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom stays the same as before. It has a wheelbase of 1,530 mm and length of 2,225 mm. The motorcycle has a seat height of 725 mm and weighs 268 kg (kerb weight). The motorcycle wire spoke wheels at the rear and up front, but there is an option of getting cast-Aluminium wheels as well. Both wheels get a single disc brake with two-piston callipers.

(The 1200 Custom will be available in 4 colour options)

The motorcycle gets a handlebar mounted instrument console which gets speedometer, odometer, two trip meters, low fuel warning light, low oil-pressure light, readout for engine diagnostics along with a bunch of tell-tale lights for ABS, low battery, neutral and high beam. There will be four colours on offer, which are Midnight Blue, River Rock Grey, River Rock Grey/Vivid Black and Billiard Red/Vivid Black.

